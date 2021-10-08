Photos submitted

Hardy Propane Company should no longer have to worry about their tanks floating away in a flood. These large tanks that hold 78,000 gallons of propane were moved from beside the Estill County Fairgrounds to higher ground on Richmond Rd.

Owner Pepper Hardy said the first large tank was installed in 1972 at the former location. The other two were installed in 1978.

The Hardys made the decision to move the tanks after the record-breaking flood last March. The tanks were loaded onto trucks by crane and transported to their new home on Richmond Rd., then lowered into new concrete saddles.