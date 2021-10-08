Photo courtesy of Bobby Dawes

The Volleyball girls have been in action this past week with some improvements with a win against Owsley County but came home to a loss against Powell. These girls show improvement and determination in each game. They have every bit of potential to do great in Districts.

Last week they recognized the seniors this year. These girls have played several years combined and make a great combo. Mia Lynch, Mia Hale, Neesa West, Malorie York, Katie Johnson and Emma Webb all bring great and individuality to the game. We wish these girls the best and good luck to their future, whether it be in volleyball or just education. They are great kids and deserve the world.

Keep listening or come out to the games to cheer them on in the coming weeks as the season is closely coming to an end. Keep that train rollin, girls!