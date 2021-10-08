Denny Lee Farley, age 43, of Laurel Street in Irvine, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital, following a long illness. He was born August 14, 1978, in Butler County, Ohio, the son of Carolyn Sue Neal Farley and the late David George Farley. He was a retired maintenance worker and had lived in Estill County most his life.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by one daughter Rachael Nicole Farley of Estill Co.; a son Jesse Daniel Farley of Richmond, Ky.; one step-sister Mandy Townsend; a grandchild, Rylan Blake Adkins; and his companion Dawn Noland. No funeral services are scheduled at this time.

Mrs. Marilyn Gail Sparks Williams, 68, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Baptist Health – Lexington.

Marilyn was born in Estill County, Kentucky on October 15, 1952, the daughter of the late Earl & Edith Neal Sparks. She was a retired employee of the Estill County Board of Education where she worked as a teachers aide, as well as a retired employee of the Lee County Government where she had worked as the Manager of the 911 Center and later with the Lee County Sheriff Department. Marilyn loved children and was very active in the children’s ministry at her church, Victory World Outreach. In her free time she enjoyed fishing, tending to her flower garden, and just spending time with her family.

Survivors include her three sisters, Karen Sparks Steinhauser-Brinegar (Anthony), Audrey Sue Lewis (Paul), and Ramona Earlene “Bones” Kane; one step-daughter, Heather Tipton (James); four step-grandchildren, Jacob, Alayna, Neveah & Harper Tipton; as well as a host of other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Gary L. Lutes, and James Shelby Williams.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Victory World Outreach Center, 206 Victory Drive, Richmond, with Rev. Chris Holman officiating. Burial followed in the Cole Hounshell Cemetery in Lee County.

Pallbearers were Anthony Brinegar, Karen Sparks Steinhauser-Brinegar, Jessica Akers, Garry Sparks, James Tipton, John Williams, Jason Sparks, and Ben Carr.

Donna Kaye Waddell, age 66, of Taylor Ridge Road in Nicholasville, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the St. Joseph Jessamine Hospital after a short illness. She was born January 13, 1955 in Fayette County and was the daughter of the late William Curtis Dulin and Geneva Lawson. She worked as a nurse with the Veterans Administration Hospital.

She is survived by three sons: Michael Dennis Dulin of Nicholasville, Paul Wayne Abner of Nicholasville, and Christopher Allen Abner of Nicholasville; one sister, Sandra Faye Reeves of Berea; two brothers, Michael Wallace Dulin of Nicholasville and Timothy Wayne Collier of North Carolina; and four grandchildren: Paul Abner, Jr., Ashton Abner, Charles Hill and Justin Baker.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Terry Lynn Holbert and brother, William Allen Dulin.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, October 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Riddell officiating. Burial was at the Madison Memorial Gardens.

Lamon D. Flynn, age 73, of Winston Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born October 31, 1947 in Estill County and was the son of the late Wesley and Dessa King Flynn. He was retired from Rockwell International and was formerly a member of the National Guard. He was a member of the Providence Baptist Church, the Bluegrass Gem and Mineral Club and the Southeast KY Gem and Mineral and Fossil Club.

He had lived in Estill County all his life and is survived by his wife Rebecca Abney Flynn; two daughters, Kimberly D. Flynn-Brewer of Madison Co. and Kristen Foxx of Florida; three sisters, Arlene Chaney, Verneda Miller and Edonnus Patrick; six brothers: Dewell Clay Flynn, Ernest Edward Flynn, Earl Dale Flynn, ,Franklin Flynn, Glendle Flynn and Jerry Flynn; and four grandchildren: Jacob Palo, Daniel Foxx, Sean Brewer and Emma Brewer.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Ferris Flynn.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, October 6, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Turpin Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Ruth Ann Thomas, age 78, passed away on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at St. Joseph Main Hospital in Lexington, KY. after a short illness. Ruth was the daughter of the late Christine Winkler Thomas and Everett Thomas.

Ruth Ann Thomas was born on December 30th, 1942, in Estill County and lived there all of her life. She was a graduate of Estill County High School.

Ruth Ann enjoyed her Mama Winkler’s, Aunt Daisy’s and her mother’s cooking, especially fried chicken, home-cooked dumplings and yeast rolls. She enjoyed collecting books and dolls. She also enjoyed going to the Tuttle’s reunion each year.

In addition to her parents, she was also proceeded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins and a very special Aunt Daisy Tuttle, who passed away one week ago. Daisy was like a second mother to her. Ruth Ann was a member of the Christian Church.

Appreciation is given to her caregiver, Wanda Brinegar, and to the staff of St. Joseph Main Hospital for their care.

Funeral services will be conducted at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals Chapel on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 at 4 p.m. with Brother Scott Beauchamp officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Interment will follow at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be David Newton, Anthony Newton, Jamie Hamm, Billy Coffey, George Oliver and Ricky Jenkins.

Honorary Pallbearers will be EB Stacy and Norma Stacy, Jerry Rose and Jessie Rose, Kenneth Rice, Gary Winkler, Mike Winkler and Gary Newton.

Lewis-Abner Home For Funerals is honored to serve the family of Ruth Ann Thomas.

Janice Sue Cornett, age 71, of Crabtree Lane in Irvine, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Baptist Health in Richmond following a long illness. She was born November 30, 1949 in Beattyville and was the daughter of the late Bonnie and Earsie Halloway Keith. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Wayne Cornett and is survived by two daughters, Angela Sue Harrison of Irvine and Allison Faye Means of Madison Co.; two sons, Wayne Scott Cornett of Irvine and Isaac Lee Cornett of Irvine; two sisters, Katherine Hughes of Dayton, OH and Peggy Gross of Irvine; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Myrtle Sue Wilson and Stella Spicer.

Visitation was held Tuesday, September 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. There will be no services.

Elliot Karsten Muncy, age 31, of Richmond Green in Richmond, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Baptist Health in Richmond. He was born June 14, 1990 in Camel, Indiana and was the son of Karen Kaye Mayle Smith. He was an employee of Bluegrass Plating and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He loved music, rock hunting, fishing, animals, golfing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his grandparents, Roger and Pearl Smith of West Virginia; one sister, Taylor “Owen” Smith of Richmond; two brothers, Hobert Bryce Smith of Richmond and Michael Smith of London; one stepbrother, Josh Muncy of Ohio; aunts and uncles Allen and Frances Kniceley of North Carolina; Mike & Michelle Posey of West Virginia; three cousins and five great cousins.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Hobert Ben Smith.

There are no services scheduled. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Emanuel Blackwell, known as Junior, of Irvine, Ky, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Kenwood Health and Rehabilitation in Richmond, Ky, following a short illness.

Born May 1, 1927, he was the son of the late Emanuel Blackwell, Sr, and Ethel Allen Blackwell.

He was a member of the Irvine United Methodist Church, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, long-time member of the choir, and served on many boards.

He was a veteran of WWII, serving from 1945-1948.

He was stationed in Shanghai, China. He was a part of the Air Force Army and was an international radio operator of the Morse code. He was aboard the Honor Flight in 2015.

He married Juelma Marlowe in 1953 after returning from the service. They had three children, Rosemary Barnes, Rebecca Carr, and Jim Blackwell.

He was a heavy equipment operator, starting his career with Codell Construction Company. He worked at Bluegrass Army Depot and retired from Southeast Coal Company.

He was a member of Irvine Lodge #137F&AM, serving as Master in 1972 and 1998. He was a member of the York Rite Irvine Chapter #92 Royal and Select Masons.

He served as secretary of the City of Irvine Utilities Commission from January 1, 1990, through December 31, 2014.

He loved singing and was a part of the Irvine Community Choir. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to play. He loved family trips to Hilton Head Island. He was a skilled basket-weaver and his baskets live on through his family.He also enjoyed playing cards with his buddies, as well as fishing and being on the water.

Survivors include two daughters, Rosemary Barnes (Roger) of Mt. Sterling, and Rebecca Carr (Jim) of Richmond; daughter-in-law, Kim Blackwell, Irvine; eleven grandchildren, Mary Lynn Richardson, June Allison McCreary, Marlowe Steger, Maria Pennington, Gina Rose, Christopher Carr, Lesley Oswald, Lance Blackwell, Chase Blackwell, Jerry Von Chaney, Niki Lainhart; 26 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; two sisters, Katsy Witt and Barbara Shoemaker both of TN; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juelma Marlowe Blackwell; a son, James (Jim) Blackwell; a sister, Jeweldine Welch, and a brother, Gene Allen Blackwell.

Services took place at graveside at the West Irvine Cemetery, Irvine, Ky, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, with Masonic rights.

Pallbearers were Christopher Carr, Chase Blackwell, Lance Blackwell, Parker McCreary, Evan Richardson, Seth Richardson, Jerry Von Chaney, and Will Richardson.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Irvine United Methodist Church, PO Box 810, Irvine, Ky 40336.

Ronald “Ozzie” Rogers Sr., 72, widow of Joyce Rogers, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home. He was born December 17, 1948 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late Hezzie and Ila McCoy Rogers. Survivors include, sons Lynn (Stephanie) West, O J (Sarah) Rogers, and Kevin Joe (Samantha) Rogers; grandchildren Whitney Rogers, Neesa West, Emma Rogers, Aaliyah Rogers, Hannah Crabtree, Emily Lawson, Blake (Jamie) Warner, Dustin Warner, and Carl Warner; brothers John Rogers and Ted Rogers; sisters Judy Goodwin, Nancy Rogers, Shirley (Jim) Gordon, and Vickie Rogers; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters, Eva Curtis, Marcia Gerstenfield, Betty Jo Carrier, Gathel Rogers, and Helen VanPoortfliet; and brothers Fred Hensley and Otis Rogers. Services were Monday, October 4, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Burial was in the Patrick Cemetery with Lynn West, OJ Rogers, HK Goodwin, Blake Warner, Dustin Warner, and Carl Warner.

Robert “ Robbie “ Byron McIntosh, 60, of Irvine, Ky. passed away Saturday, September 25th, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness. He was born December 30th, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Arthur McIntosh and Emma Tipton McIntosh. He was a former iron worker and welder. He lived in Estill County most of life.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters; Doris Fox, Mary Bowlin, and Margaret Cumpton, and one brother, Eddie McIntosh.

Mr. McIntosh is survived by two daughters; Cayla LeAnn McIntosh of Lexington, KY and Catie Lynna McIntosh of Chicago, IL, two granddaughters, Carlie Grace Sons and Emilee Caroline Embs, one sister; Janet (Bill) Walters of Estill County and a host of nieces and nephews.

While our father’s death was unexpected, he passed away due to complications from colon cancer with his daughter by his side. Cancer was not the only disease to consume him. Our dad struggled our entire lives from drug addiction. We feared his addiction would claim his life, and during the past five years, his disease brought him to a place of incredible darkness.

Each horrible thing he did in the name of his disease increased his pain and shame. His addiction stalked him for so long, but now he can finally rest.

If you yourself are struggling from addiction, know every breath is a fresh start. Know that hundreds of thousands of people are rooting for you, as they have lost someone too. It’s never too late.

If you are reading this with judgement, please educate yourself about addiction. It’s not a choice or weakness and chances are someone you know is struggling and needs and deserves your support.

Visitation was Thursday, September 30th, 2021, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Memorial services were held privately. The family is requesting masks to be worn while attending the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, his daughters are requesting donations for funeral expenses. Donations can be made at any Fifth Third Bank, c/o Cayla McIntosh.

If you would like to donate in his memory to the Colon Cancer Foundation, please visit coloncancerfoundation.org.

If you would like to donate in his memory to help others battling addiction, please visit achievingrecoverytogether.org/donate