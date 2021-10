ECHS Senior Landon Canter finished second place out of 77 fishing teams in a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Lake Herrington. It was the first fishing tournament of the season for Estill County High School’s Bass Fishing Team. Landon’s fishing parter graduated last year and he has not yet acquired another, so he fished without a partner. His accomplishment was remarkable, but he said, “It wouldn’t hurt to have another line in the water.”