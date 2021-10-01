David Winburn, 65, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

David was born on October 1, 1955 in Hackensack, New Jersey. He was a retired Fire Fighter at the Bluegrass Army Depot and was of the Baptist faith. He was the owner of Winburn Collectables and enjoyed dirt track racing.

Survivors include three nieces: Sheri Winburn, Bande Gilbert and DeAnna Winburn; best friend Anthony Wiseman, and great nieces and nephews: Courtney, Jaden, Isabella, Matthew, Marlon, Luke and Ethan.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Oliver Cecil Winburn and Virginia Pascale Winburn, and his brother Daniel Winburn.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Kevin Turpin and Darrell Cain officiating. Burial followed at Flatwoods Cemetery.

Mr. Fred M. Johnson, age 92, of Covington, Ky., formerly of Estill County, departed this life on September 21, 2021 at the Rosedale Green Nursing Home in Covington, Ky.

Mr. Johnson was born on January 29, 1929, to the late Fred Morton Johnson and Sarah Elizabeth Marcum Johnson.

Fred was a member of masonic lodge #757 F &AM in Hebron, OH. He was a 32nd, degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of Chapter #35 Royal Arch Masons.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Ethel Watson Johnson; two sons, Harold Eugene Johnsons and Johnathon Wayne Johnson; seven brothers: Rev. Walker Johnson, Glenn Johnson, Claude Johnson, Rev. Henry Johnson, Gaylon Johnson, Rodney Morton Johnson and Roy C. Johnson; and two sisters, Ethel May Easter and Mabel E. Rogers.

Survivors include four sons, Randall Johnson and Cheryl of Florence, Ky; David Johnson and Linda of Harrison, OH; Tim Johnson and Sue of Burlington, Ky; and Gary Johnson of Hebron, Ky.; a daughter, Sandy Stockdill and Kenneth of Walton, Ky., and one sister, Zania Clayton of Alexandria, Ky.; 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends to miss him and to mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Fred M. Johnson were conducted on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 in the chapel of Lewis Abner Home for Funerals with brother Jim Hall officiating. Interment followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were his grandchildren.

Lewis Abner Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Mr. Fred M. Johnson.

Michael Crim, 32, of Irvine passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born May 31, 1989 in Mt. Sterling to Keith and Evelyn Brooks Crim. He was self-employed and a member of the Ravenna Church of God.

He is survived by his mother Evelyn Brooks, son Landon Crim, daughter Jesslyn Crim, three brothers, Billy Brooks, Brian Crim, Jason Jones and a sister Keisha Crim. He was preceded in death by his father Keith Crim.

Funeral services were Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial was in the Brooks Means Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Thomas D. Walling, age 77, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Mercy Health Lourdes in Paducah. He was born December 3, 1943 in Estill County and was the son of the late Zacky and Lillian Walters Walling. He was a mechanic and a member of the Hargett Church of God. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Mary Tipton Walling; one daughter Crystal Walling Lambert; two grandchildren, Alexandria Lambert and Angel Spicer;

five sisters: Mary (Jim) McIntosh, Lou (Harold) Johnson, Norma (Teddy) Jones, Ida B. (Lee) Cassey,

and Dorothy (Forest) Lutes; five brothers: Ray (Joyce) Walling, Randy Walling, Roy (Wanda) Walling, Jacky Walling, and Zack Walling, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Thomas Lambert and five siblings, Clara Walling, Marilyn Walling, Sophia Rawlins, Frances Horn and Donald Walling.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, September 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Gary Shelton, 50, husband of Cindy Shelton, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Bourbon Community Hospital, Paris. He was born May 12, 1971 in Irvine, Kentucky to Cecil Shelton and Judy Farthing Spicer. He was a member of Church on the Rock and a supervisor at Kendall.

Survivors include his father Cecil Shelton; his mother, Judy Spicer; his wife, Cindy Shelton; his son, Justin “Knothead” (Alissa) Shelton; his daughters, Nicky (Matthew) Rowe and Lillian “Pudden” (Keely) Shelton; his step-son, Ethan Sword; his step-daughters, Erika Davis and Sierra Perez; his brothers, Ernie Shelton and Brandon Shelton; and his grandchildren, Kaylynn Rowe, Allison Rowe, Kristyn Rowe, Adalynn Rowe, Easton Flinchum, Jace Perez, Alivia Ball, and Elliott Felter.

He was preceded in death by his brother Sammy Shelton. Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 20, at the Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Diane Harrison and Amy Gullet. Burial was in Shelton Family Cemetery with Justin Shelton, Lillian Shelton, Brandon Shelton, Davis Allen, Ethan Sward, and Matthew Rowe. Honorary pallbearers were James Rowe, Raymond Goodwin, and Cindy Goodwin.

Tammy Lynn Grace, 60, of Turpin Drive in Richmond, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at her home. She was born June 18, 1961 in Cleveland, Ohio and was the daughter of Mattie Stepp McGee and the late Joseph Eugene McGee. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

Survivors in addition to her mother include two daughters: Misty Dawes of Richmond and Meca Harvey of Irvine; one son, Billy McGee of Louisville; one brother, Robert McGee of California; seven grandchildren: Isaiah Harvey, Thomas Dawes, Janet Harvey, Alex Dawes, Jose Dawes, Daniel Bledsoe and Marissa Perez; one great-grandchild Jocelyn Sue Harvey; two nieces, Tammy Baker and Ellie McGee; and three nephews: Larry Smith, Michael Baker and Aaron Baker.

She was preceded in death by her birth parents, Charles and Patricia Dial Smith, and three siblings, Darlene Baker, Christopher McGee and Patrick Smith.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, September 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Agnes Faye “Aggie” Luster, age 70, of Battlefield Memorial Highway in Berea, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Richmond. She was born January 10, 1951 in Madison Co. and was the daughter of the late George and Ovie Richardson White. She was the former owner and operator of Blue Banks Grocery. She was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years Lawrence Douglas Luster; one daughter Lisa Luster Young (Allan) of Berea; one son George Douglas Luster (Pam) of Richmond; one brother Verlon “Bud” White of Nicholasville; and four grandchildren: Kirsten Luster Collins, Jacob Young, Karalee Luster and Cricket Luster.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Lowell Dean “Shorty” White.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Cobb and Bro. Kevin Bullock officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Daisy Winkler Tuttle, 99, passed away on September 24th, 2021 at 1:20 a.m. at the Marcum Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine, KY after a short illness. She was the wife of the late John Paul Tuttle, Sr. They were married on January 15th, 1944.

Daisy was a native of Estill County and a daughter of the late Anse Winkler and Ninna Arvin Winkler. She was born on July 4th, 1922 and lived in Estill County all of her life. She attended Eastern Kentucky University and started her teaching career at Thomas School in 1942 and also taught at several two-room schools in the county. She changed from her teaching career to becoming a full-time agent for Kentucky Farm Bureau with her husband John Paul Tuttle, Sr. being the Farm Bureau Agent Manager in Estill County. She also continued substitute teaching until the early 60’s. She was an agent for the Kentucky Farm Bureau for 67 years.

Daisy was a person who enjoyed life and family. Her hobbies were antiquing, shopping, traveling, especially to Gatlinburg, TN. and so much more. Daisy was a bridge of memories through many generations. She was a friend to everyone whom she met.

Daisy was a member of Crooked Creek Christian Church for 85 years. For the last nine years, she was adopted by Station Camp Christian Church and Sandhill Christian Church.

Daisy was preceded in death by her husband John Paul Tuttle Sr., her parents, and two sisters Christine Winkler Thomas and Martha Helen Winkler.

Daisy is survived by two sons, John Paul Tuttle Jr. (Hope) of Lexington, Ky. and Michael A. Tuttle (Joymie) of Irvine, Ky; two grandchildren, Jeffrey Tuttle (Jill) and Sarah Tyler (John); three great-grandchildren, Kailynn Tyler, Keldon Tyler and Kherington Tyler; three step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Appreciation to caretakers Sue Johnson and Michelle Jenkins and to the staff of Wallace Marcum Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services for Daisy Tuttle will be conducted in the Chapel of Lewis-Abner Home for Funeral on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Reverend Scott Beauchamp and Reverend Matt Vaught officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021. from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Interment will be in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be EB Stacy, Anthony Newton, George Oliver, David Newton, Ricky Jenkins and Jamie Hamm.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry and Jesse Rose, Michael Stacy, Norma Stacy, Gene Arvin, Roy Gene Arvin, Doug Arvin, Woody Arvin, Billy Coffey, Bunt Gross, Floyd Moreland, Kenneth Rice, Larry Combs, Lynn Parsons, Gary Newton, William Morgan, Mike Winkler, Wendell Winkler, Gary Winkler, Ray Harold Hardy, Shirley Adams, David Holland, Leon Dennis, Tom Bonny, Monty Pennington, Tom Davis, Harold Oliver, Sidney Oliver, Walsa Blanton, Sidney Sparks, Wade Richardson, Jonathan Bicknell, Steve Darbyshire, Richard Scott Riddell and Victor Riddell.

Lewis Abner Home For Funerals is honored to serve the family of Daisy Tuttle.

Diane Edwards, 71, of Irvine passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. She was born June 19, 1950 in Irvine to Barry and Jean Tipton. She was a homemaker and a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Irvine.

She is survived by her husband James Edwards of Irvine; three sons: James Edwards. Jr. (Jennifer) of Richmond, Virgil Edwards (Rebecca) of Richmond, Paul Edwards (Jesse) of Richmond; a daughter Diana Kerr (Michael) of Arizona; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers: Elihu Tipton (Katrina) of Winchester, Harold Tipton (Bertha) of London, and James Tipton (Diane) of Winchester; four sisters: Patty Watson (Howard) of Richmond, Linda Means of Richmond, Norma Nixon of Winchester and Nina Cooper of Irvine.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Neal Pearson and Joann Frost. Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Irvine with Bro. Sherl Thomas officiating. Burial followed in the Edwards Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Rhoda Gabbard, 78, of Irvine passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. She was born April 11, 1943 in Irvine to Cashus and Melinda Townsend.

She is survived by two sons Keith Perdue and Timothy Perdue; two daughters, Rethia Collins and Ellar Burns; twelve grandchildren, three brothers: Creed Townsend, Paul Townsend, and Cashus Townsend; five sisters: Bernice Willis, Wanda Willis, Sandra Hardy, Mary Kirby and Rethia Crouch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Mary Noland, a grandson Keith Perdue, and three brothers: James Townsend, George Townsend and Buck Crowe. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Rick Powell officiating. Burial followed in the Crowe Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.