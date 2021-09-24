Citizen Voice & Times

Gem, Mineral and Fossil show comes to town

Roland McIntosh and David Davis each hold half of a Kentucky agate that was cut in two.

Exhibits by rockhounds, information on agates, gems, rocks, fossils, and minerals, demonstrations, and vendor sales will all be a part of the Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Show the weekend of Sept. 25 & 26.  The show will be at the Estill County Fairgrounds, 38 South Irvine Rd., Irvine.  Hours for the show will be:  Sat., September 25, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Admission is free.  The CDC and local Health Department require wearing masks in indoor settings and social distancing. Galloway Farms/Lib’s Smoke Shack will have hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, pulled pork bbq, chili dogs, and other grilled/smoked foods. Those who have registered for the show are

1.      Phillip Daly – agate slabs, cabs, equipment, jewelry

2.      David Davis – KY agates

3.      Patrick Dunaway – KY agates

4.      Donna Estep – rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry

5.      Adam Gould – KY agate jewelry, spoon rings, flatware jewelry, other types of stones

6.      Dan/Kim Gray – minerals, polished specimens, slabs, fossils, jewelry

7.      David Grove – rocks and minerals

8.      Raymond Lahti – KY agate cabochons, slabs/end cuts, opals, silver jewelry, and specimens

9.      Lori McAllister – Gemstone jewelry, stone home décor potted plants with stone accents

10.   Roland McIntosh – KY agate, jewelry, cabs

11.   Wathena McKinney – jewelry

12.   Mooney Family – jewelry, cabs, stones

13.   Taylor Pfanstiel – polished rock specimens

14.   Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club – t-shirts with the club logo, geode cutting, club memberships

15.   Larry Smith – Kentucky agate, specimens, slabs, cabs

16.   Logan Sparks – agate, fossils, minerals, handmade jewelry, agate slices, rock pencil holders

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club is the sponsoring organization.  Proceeds from the event will be used to support the activities and programs of the club.  Email kyrockclub@gmail.com for more information and like us on Facebook.

Note: Cream t-shirts with  the club logo will be sold in the club’s booth.  They will be available in sizes adult small to 1X for $10 and adult 2X and 3X for $12.