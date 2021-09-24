Roland McIntosh and David Davis each hold half of a Kentucky agate that was cut in two.

Exhibits by rockhounds, information on agates, gems, rocks, fossils, and minerals, demonstrations, and vendor sales will all be a part of the Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Show the weekend of Sept. 25 & 26. The show will be at the Estill County Fairgrounds, 38 South Irvine Rd., Irvine. Hours for the show will be: Sat., September 25, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. The CDC and local Health Department require wearing masks in indoor settings and social distancing. Galloway Farms/Lib’s Smoke Shack will have hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, pulled pork bbq, chili dogs, and other grilled/smoked foods. Those who have registered for the show are

1. Phillip Daly – agate slabs, cabs, equipment, jewelry

2. David Davis – KY agates

3. Patrick Dunaway – KY agates

4. Donna Estep – rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry

5. Adam Gould – KY agate jewelry, spoon rings, flatware jewelry, other types of stones

6. Dan/Kim Gray – minerals, polished specimens, slabs, fossils, jewelry

7. David Grove – rocks and minerals

8. Raymond Lahti – KY agate cabochons, slabs/end cuts, opals, silver jewelry, and specimens

9. Lori McAllister – Gemstone jewelry, stone home décor potted plants with stone accents

10. Roland McIntosh – KY agate, jewelry, cabs

11. Wathena McKinney – jewelry

12. Mooney Family – jewelry, cabs, stones

13. Taylor Pfanstiel – polished rock specimens

14. Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club – t-shirts with the club logo, geode cutting, club memberships

15. Larry Smith – Kentucky agate, specimens, slabs, cabs

16. Logan Sparks – agate, fossils, minerals, handmade jewelry, agate slices, rock pencil holders

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club is the sponsoring organization. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the activities and programs of the club. Email kyrockclub@gmail.com for more information and like us on Facebook.

Note: Cream t-shirts with the club logo will be sold in the club’s booth. They will be available in sizes adult small to 1X for $10 and adult 2X and 3X for $12.