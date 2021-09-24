At right, pictured left to right;

front row:

Taylor Stewart

Caden Stewart

Logan Friend

Brody Mainous

Back row:

Kenny Dell Rose

Parker Maybrier

Kade Benton

The Boys golf team travelled to Raven Rock golf course in Jenkins, Kentucky on Saturday September 18th to play in Letcher Co. Central’s Invitational. The team won the tournament by beating fellow regional opponents Pikeville, Johnson Central, Paintsville, Hazard, and Letcher County Central. Estill County shot a 301, besting second place Johnson Central by 13 shots. Caden Stewart led the Engineers by shooting a career round of 70 good enough for 2nd place overall. Kade Benton followed that up with a 73 placing him 4th place overall. 7th grader Brody Mainous equaled his career best with a 78, Logan Friend carded his career best score with a 78 and Parker Maybrier did the same with a score of 79. Kenny Dell Rose came in with an 82 and Taylor Stewart rounded out the scoring with a round of 88.

The boys golf team also placed well in Rowan County’s Invitational on Sept. 4th.

The team finished 3rd place overall with a team score of 319.

Individual Scores:

Kade Benton – 76, tied for 8th place overall

Kenny Rose – 76, tied for 8th place overall

Parker Maybrier – 81

Logan Friend – 86

Brody Mainous – 89