Chad Arthur Williams, age 46, of Edgewood Drive in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home. He was born August 25, 1975 in Estill County and was the son of W. T. “Tom” and Nelle Bonny Williams. He was a painter and a member of the Ravenna Nazarene Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his sister, C-Ann Williams (Rob) Forehand, his brother, Kevin T. Williams and his nephew Robert Thomas Forehand.

Private graveside services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation 499 Kirkland Avenue Irvine, KY 40336 (www.kentuckysteam.org)

Owen Woolery, age 60, of Woolery Lane in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home following a short illness. He was born January 19, 1961 in Madison County and was the son of the late Owen and Ruby Catherine Griffin Woolery. He was a mechanic and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by one brother, Alvin (Virginia) Woolery of Estill Co.; one nephew, Jeremy (Andrea) Woolery; two great-nephews, Hayden and Chase Woolery; and one great niece, Maddi Woolery.

He was preceded in death by his nephew, Jamey Woolery.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, September 17, at the Woolery Cemetery with Bro. Mark Pearson officiating. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Shirley M. Slemp, age 71, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Lee County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Beattyville, Kentucky. Born in Powell County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Arlie and Dorothy Johnson Tackett and she was a member of Blessed Assurance Church. Shirley worked in the medical field for 32 years mainly for Hospice of the Bluegrass.

She is survived by her son, Darin Russell (Delia) Slemp ; two brothers: Charlie Wayne Tackett Sr. and John Paul (Bonnie) Tackett; three sisters: Betty Nantz, Audrey Rains and Darlene Rains along with two grandchildren, Luther Cape Slemp and Sophia Slemp.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her siblings, David Tackett and Alice Dickey. Private graveside services will be held at Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Charles Surfreenious “Freen” Warner, age 62, of Oak Valley Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at the St. Joseph East Hospital following a long illness. He was born March 29, 1959 in Madison County and was the son of Robert “Bobby” Warner and the late Mattie Jones Warner. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was an organ and tissue donor.

Survivors in addition to his father include two sons, four siblings, five grandsons and one granddaughter, as well as a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, September 15, at 1 p.m. at the Warner Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were Steven Hix, Robert Barnes, Madilyn Barnes, Bill Mullins, Gene Jones and Kenneth Jones.

Honorary pallbearers were Adam Warner, Jonathan Thacker, Gene Jones, Ronnie Warner, Phillip Jones and Wayne Warner.

Margaret Richardson, 88, of Miamisburg passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born in Estill County, Kentucky on August 28, 1933, to the late Alfred E. Winkler, Sr. and the late Martha French Winkler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Donald D. Richardson, two brothers, Alfred E. Winkler, Jr., and Vernon Winkler, two sisters, Geneva Hisle and Anna French.

Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Donna (Robert) Hocks and Carla (James) Glick, one grandson, Shaun (Erin) Greggerson and two great-grandsons, Skyler and Ayden Greggerson, a brother, Jennings (Irene) Winkler and sister, Ruth Bogie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed baking, gardening and antiquing. She was a lifelong member of the Crooked Creek Christian Church in Estill County, Kentucky. Margaret was retired from Elder-Beerman.

Visitation was held Monday, September 20, 2021, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral services followed the visitation with Pastor David Rudd officiating. Interment followed the funeral at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, Ohio.

Sam Raleigh, 71, of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris. He was born in Jackson on August 2, 1950 to Woodrow and Evaline Raleigh. He was a farmer.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years Anita Raleigh of Winchester, a son Matthew Raleigh of Winchester, two daughters Samantha Raleigh of Winchester, Vanessa Cruz and husband George of Winchester, four grandchildren, on great grandchild, two brothers Jess Raleigh of Winchester, Johnny Ray Raleigh of Clay City, two sisters Dora Russell of Winchester and Mollie Smith of Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Evaline Raleigh, a stepson Richard Stamper, four brothers Brown Raleigh, Virgil Raleigh, Earl Raleigh, Woodrow Raleigh, Jr., two sisters Mary Jane Browning and Sue Stamper.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Donald Hale officiating. Burial followed in the West Bend Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were George Cruz, Michael Baker, Jeff Combs, Jacob Smith, Johnathan Raleigh and Eddie Hunt. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Mary Louise Puckett, age 58, of Furnace Junction Road in Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her home following a short illness.

She was born March 13, 1963 in Montgomery County and was the daughter of the late Irvin and Myrtle Snowden Strange. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband David Glenn Puckett; one daughter April Lynn Young of Madison Co.; one son Joshua Lewis of Estill Co.; three sisters Nancy Puckett of Estill Co.; Minnie Jordan of Powell Co.; Helen Townsend of Clark Co.; five brothers, James Strange of Fayette Co., Charlie Strange of Powell Co., Jerry Strange of Powell Co., Billy Strange of Powell Co., Eugene Strange of Estill Co.; and multiple furry grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by four siblings: Ethel Tipton, Bethel Barnes, David Strange and Roy Strange.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Puckett Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rob Young, Joshua Lewis, John Strange, James Strange, Jerry Strange and David Strange.

Kenova Delbert “K.D.” Miller, age 80, of West Cedar Grove Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born May 9, 1941 in Estill County and was the son of the late Ivan and Opal Cox Miller.

He was a retired employee of Gulf State and a member of the Irvine Nazarene Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by one sister, Shelby Jean Hardy of Clark Co., one brother, Lewis Miller of Estill Co.; two nieces and a nephew, Teresa Miller-Ruiz, Robyn Jones and Shannon D. Miller.

No services are planned at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jimmie Cecil Johnson, age 69, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at VA Hospital, Cooper Drive, Lexington after a long illness.

Jimmie, the son of the late Virgil and Effie Willis Johnson, was born in Estill County on October 31, 1951. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trading. He was a member of Union City Baptist Church.

Survivors include his sister Betty (& David) Brandenburg of Richmond; one brother Virgil (& Christine) Johnson of Versailles; two nephews: Todd (& Kelly) Brandenburg and Alan (& Kindra) Brandenburg; two nieces: Paige (& Travis) Greer and Andrea Johnson, and two great nieces: Samantha Brandenburg and Addison Brandenburg.

Jimmie is also preceded in death by one brother, Bennie Johnson, and his sister, Margaret Johnson.

A family graveside service will be conducted at the Johnson Cemetery on McSwain Branch Road in Estill County with Rev. Rob Taylor officiating.

Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cpcfh.com

Joanne Tiller Elliott, age 87, of Southaven, Mississippi passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis, Tennessee following an extended illness. She was born November 18, 1933 in Berwind, WV and was the daughter of the late Sherman Grant Tiller and Annie Thurman Davidson Tiller. She had worked as a secretary for the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Darrell Elliott and is survived by her daughter Rebecca Elliott Horowitz (Robert) of Southaven, MS; one sister, Elizabeth C. Gibbs of Lynchburg, VA; five grandchildren: Olivia Purifoy (Jake), Abby Tubman, Katie Bazemore (Andrew), Jay Elliott and Emily Horowitz; two great-grandchildren, Jade Marie Elliott and Dawson Carter, and countless nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Alan Keith Elliott, and infant son, James Christopher Elliott, and 10 siblings: Charles B. Tiller, Walter R. Tiller, William Tiller, Howard R. Tiller, Claude E. Tiller, Katherine Hay, James S. Tiller, Hazel D. Snyder, Marvin E. Tiller and Alvis L. Tiller.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, September 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Sisk officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Darrell Elliott, Kyle Elliott, Chris Stone, Brandon Elliott, Jake Purifoy and Tim Scobie.

Hazel Jean Floyd, age 92, of Irvine, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Born to Glyndon and Elizabeth Warner Webb in Madison County on June 11, 1929, she was the oldest daughter of 12 children. She was a devoted homemaker all her life, truly a blessing to her family and friends. She was always working with her vegetable and flower gardens, sewing and quilting with great joy and thankfulness.

Hazel Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Floyd; sons Sherman and Larry Floyd; two sons-in-law, Sheryl Griffin and Billy Kelley; brothers, Robert, Homer, Edward, Glyndon Jr., and James Roy Webb; sisters, Daisy Webb, Myrtle Cowan and Wanda Webb.

She is survived by five daughters: Faye Renfro (Joe) of Mt. Sterling, Linda Kelley of Richmond, Brenda Fauste (Bob) of Clay City, Martha “Jenny” Griffin of Irvine, Frances Spader (Glenn) of Lexington, one daughter-in-law, Sue Floyd of Irvine; two sisters, Catherine Elliott of Connersville, IN

and Betty Brookshire (James) of Irvine; one brother, Paul Webb (Kathleen) of Richmond; 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Betty Brookshire and the Hospice Care Center.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, September 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Eric Patrick and Bro. Glennis Sizemore officiating. Burial was at the Johnny Richardson Cemetery in the Sandhill community.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons Larry Dean Floyd, Bobby James Fauste, Jeremy Moreland, Derek Kelley, Don Brewer and Marcum Brown

Honorary pallbearers were Betty Brookshire, Eric Webb, Michael Brookshire, Tristan Arvin, Nicholas Brewer and Cody Floyd.

Phyllis Ann Johnson, age 73, of Cobb Hill Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. She was born July 6, 1948 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late John Leonard and Hazel Hall Patrick. She was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and a member of the Cobb Hill Crossroads Community Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Johnson and is survived by four sisters: Opal (Tony) Covey of Estill Co., Leona (Gene) Abney of Estill Co., Glenda (Ernie) Abney of Estill Co. and Ruth (Tom) Fox of Madison Co.; five brothers, Bob (Doris) Oaks of Indiana, Walter Patrick of Michigan, Elwood (Debbie) Patrick of Estill Co., Henry Patrick of Estill Co., and Mark (Sandy) Patrick of Estill Co.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three siblings, Maxine Abney, Leora Rogers and Bill Patrick.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, September 19, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Elwood Patrick officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.