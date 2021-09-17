By: Amanda Webb

The Engineers football team had a big win Friday night over Dayton, 50-8!

They played great and will continue to improve each week. On Friday, Sept. 17th they will play their first home game of the season in the Robbie Wiseman Memorial Classic. Come out and support your Engineer Football team on Friday evening and remember a great classic football player who will forever be remembered in the game of football here in Estill County.

Estill County’s Braeden Waddle was also recognized by We Elite this week with 10 solo and 15 tackles. If he isn’t around or near the ball he is not on the field! Good job, Waddle!

Keep that train rollin, guys!