Charles Surfreenious “Freen” Warner, age 62, of Oak Valley Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at the St. Joseph East Hospital following a long illness.

He was born March 29, 1959 in Madison County and was the son of Robert “Bobby” Warner and the late Mattie Jones Warner. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was an organ and tissue donor.

Survivors in addition to his father include two sons, four siblings, five grandsons and one granddaughter, as well as a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, September 15, at 1 p.m. at the Warner Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lonnie Denziel Muncie, age 65, of Hood Avenue in Irvine, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at his home following a short illness. He was born May 20, 1956 in Richmond and was the son of the late Ernest “Chock” Muncy and Amanda Francis Estes Muncy. He was a member of the VFW and the Peacemakers and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Betty Adams Muncie and three stepdaughters Crystal (Vondal Feltner) Muncy of Stanton, Amanda (Kenneth) Childers of Rogers, and April (Kenneth) Hull of Tompkinsville; four grandchildren: Ashley Muncy, James Puckett, Melissa Childers, and Brittany Chaney; one niece, Misty Muncy; and one great- nephew, Chandler Raker.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Ray Muncy and Larry Douglas Daniels and one grandchild, Kenneth Marshall Childers, Jr.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Skip Johnson officiating. Burial was at the Crowe Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gary Carroll, Skip Johnson, Robbie Johnson, Larry Dale “Twitti” Smyth, Frank Cox, Sam Scott, Alan Maynard Maras, Donnie “Dick” Dixon and Budd Tucker.

Mrs. Bessie Ann “Boots” Reed, 89, the wife of Ira Eugene Reed, passed away at her home on Friday, September 10, 2021. Boots was born on May 23, 1932 in Estill County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John Reed Bicknell and Clella Kindred Bicknell. She was a homemaker, a former pediatric nurse for Dr. Robert Rice and a retired associate of Gem-Ray Jewelers. Boots was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved antiques and loved to cook, not only for her family but for friends and neighbors as well.

She was a member of Panola Baptist Church and the Country Square Homemakers. Survivors include her husband Gene, one daughter Kella Reed Miller (Doug); one grandson Dawson Reed Miller; one nephew and two nieces: Johnny Mays, Melissa Day and Elizabeth Day and their families. In addition to her parents,she was preceded in death by two sisters, LaVern Mays and Janis Day.

Funeral Services were conducted Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Ronk officiating. Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery. The family requests that visitors wear a face mask at the visitation and funeral.

Louise Tipton McIntosh, 86, of Irvine, widow of Virgil McIntosh passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her residence.She was born in Ravenna on December 13, 1934 to Pearl and Biddie Barnes Tipton. She was a retired factory worker.

She is survived by son Garry McIntosh of Clay City and daughter Kathy McIntosh of Ravenna; two grandchildren, Heather and Tara McIntosh; two great- grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, Bradly Tipton and wife Sheila of Ravenna and Paul Tipton of Berea. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Biddie Barnes Tipton; her husband Virgil McIntosh; three brothers, Neal, Manuel and Melvin Tipton; and six sisters, Golden Johnson, Mick McKee, Emma Lee Watson, Donnal Pack, Dorothy Ballard and Virginia Tipton.

A graveside service was held at Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Grey Cemetery on Tipton Ridge with Bro. Larry Frymyer officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Shirley Kirby, 73, of Irvine passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Fountain Circle Nursing Home. She was born July 24, 1948 in Hamilton, Ohio to Rod and Lola Miller.

She is survived by three sons, Marcus Kirby (Renaye Merrill), Rodney Kirby, Anthony Kirby; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four brothers, Carl Miller, Frankie Miller, David Miller, Gary Miller; and two sisters, Joyce Tinsley and Sarah Tinsley. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kourtney Kirby, Leighandra Kirby, Christy Nieves, E. J. Nieves and Michael Kirby. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Freida Mae McDowell, age 77, of Brittany Lane in Irvine, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born September 11, 1944 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Luther Fields and Opal Eve Fields. She was a retired employee of the Lonza Chemical Plant and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her daughter Samantha McDowell; one brother James Doyle Fields and one grandchild Davey Smith.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Faye Rose; three brothers: Dennis Fields, Dwayne Fields, and Lloyd Fields, and one grandchild, Cody Smith.

Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, September 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

William Henry “W. H. / Bill” Gilbert, age 84, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky passed away on September 9, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center.

Born on August 29, 1937 on Furnace Mountain in Estill County, he was the son of the late Cebert and Fannie L. Crowe Gilbert. W. H. “Bill” was a man with many careers, from the age of 16 as a dishwasher for Frisch’s Big Boy Restaurant he moved up to manager for over 25 years with the restaurants. He later managed Jerry’s Restaurants. He owned and operated the Stanton Dry Cleaners, and he also served as a supervisor of a fencing company doing horse farms in several states. Bill also owned and operated the Powell County Feed Store in Clay City for several years before working over twenty years as a janitor at Stanton Elementary School where he was affectionately known as “Mr. Bill.” Bill also worked part time for the Bluegrass Stock Yards and worked part-time until his illness at age 83 at the Stanton Post Office. Bill was a hard worker who loved his family and his farm on Hardwicks Creek.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Buckler Gilbert. W. H. Gilbert is survived by his son, Dale (Nancy) Gilbert of Clay City and stepson, Timothy (Susan) Pergram of Lexington; grandchildren, Amanda Gilbert and Cory Gilbert; step-grandchildren, Clay Thomas (Sarah) Pergram, Cameron McCall (Lauren) Pergram and Zach Hein; great-grandchildren, McKaila Johnson, Ava Johnson and Reese Johnson; step-great grandchildren, Seeley Grace Pergram and Grey Thomas Pergram; one sister, Phyllis (W. J.) Noland of Irvine; three brothers: Earl (Doris) Gilbert of Lexington, Morris Gilbert and Cebert Jr. (Karen) Gilbert of Stanton along with several nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Funeral services officiated by Pastor Greg Webb were conducted Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery, Main Street, Stanton, KY with Cory Gilbert, Zach Hein, Clay Pergram, John Gilbert, Ryan Brown, Tanner Hall, Doug Collins and Tim Brown serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by were Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Edna Frances Abner, 66, departed tis life on September 9, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born on June 23, 1955 in Paris, Kentucky to the late York and Bessie Bursh Holder she was a homemaker and loving mother.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Abner was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Lee Abner; one brother, Bobby Holder; and four sisters, Ruby Weaver, Janice Robison, Shirley Booth and Lydia Roberts.

Survivors include her son, William J. Abner (Linda); her daughter, Geneva Nunnelley (Matt); her brother, Arnold Holder (Betty); fourteen grandchildren, Jolene, Casey, Chris, Jr., Cody, Brittany, Nathan, Tasha, Charles, Brittany, Jaden, Isaiah, Heaven, Martina, Ashley, and Corey along with eleven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services for Edna were conducted on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wood Cemetery with Rev. Farley Holder, Jr. officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donation be made to the Edna Abner Memorial Fun in care of Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals in Irvine, KY.

Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals is Honored to serve the family of Edna Frances Abner.

Rita Mae Isaacs, age 60, of Main Street in Ravenna, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Mercy Health in Fairfield following a short illness. She was born October 25, 1960 in Estill County and was the daughter Eva Anglin Isaacs and the late Graydon Isaacs. She was an employee of the Estill County Circuit Clerks Office and had lived in Estill County all her life.She was a member of the Crooked Creek Christian Church.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her companion Kevin Chaney of Estill Co.; two daughters, Krista Collett of Estill Co. and Jessica Cox of Estill Co.; two sons Robbie Cox of Estill Co. and Stevie Cox of Estill Co.; three sisters, Minnie Cruse of Madison Co., Charlene Abney of Estill Co. and Trena Carrier of Stanford; two brothers, Randall Isaacs of Estill Co. and Greg Isaacs of Estill Co.; eleven grandchildren: Kylee Canter, Mason Canter, Sofia Collett, Jacob Smith, Scott Smith, Amber Smith, Megan Sitter, Shae Cox, Joshlyn Cox, Tara Coffey, and Devin Coffey; and four great-grandchildren: Krislyn Forjone, Kenzie Coffey, Mckenna Coffey, and Sophia Coffey.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, September 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Walton Cemetery.