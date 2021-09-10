By: Lisa Bicknell

Renovations continue at the Estill County Courthouse Annex on Broadway, formerly the site of the BB&T bank.

When renovations are complete, the annex will house the offices of Circuit Judge Michael Dean, District Judge Bo Leach and Sheriff Chris Flynn.

Those who pay property taxes will soon have the option to pay at a drive-through window, or they may come inside.

Because property tax bills are going out soon, Sheriff Flynn and his staff are hoping to begin moving as soon as next week. Flynn has been assisting with some of the construction during his free time. On Friday, he was installing ceiling tiles.

The highly secure bank vault will be re-purposed as an evidence room.

The judges’ office suites will include restrooms and conference rooms for each.

Besides some new room partitions, the interior is getting new paint and tile. Judge-executive Donnie Watson said that a trailer load of tile was donated during Judge Wallace Taylor’s administration. After the tile was sorted and cleaned, there has been plenty to cover the floors.

On the second floor of the building, deputies will have a training area, and there will be spaces for them to complete their paperwork.