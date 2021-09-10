Carolyn Romans, 73, of Irvine passed away at her residence Tuesday, August 31, 2021. She was born May 6, 1948 in Grayson, KY to William and Carma Romans. She was a member of the Easter Valley Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son Samuel Gollihue of Irvine; two daughters Lynn Gollihue of Stanton and Terri Tipton of Irvine; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ricky Lutes of Winchester and Donnie Romans of Morehead, and Sonya Hobbs of Clay City.

Funeral services were held 7 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Easter Valley Baptist Church in Irvine with Bro. Mike Davis officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Betty Ruth Turner, age 87, of Hood Avenue in Irvine, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at her home following a short illness. She was born February 19, 1934 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Dillard and Flora Dunn Horn.

She was a homemaker and attended the Barnes Mountain Nazarene Church and later attended the Irvine Nazarene Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willy Drennan Turner and is survived by her son David Wayne Turner of Irvine; one sister Wilma Hoover of Irvine; two brothers, Dillard Horn, Jr. of Irvine and Jeff Horn of Irvine; seven grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four children; Lisa Carol Jenkins, Franklin Lee Turner, Kenneth Ray Turner and Johnny Ray Turner, two grandchildren and five siblings: Ethel Denny, Lucy Dudney, Hester Hoover, Grace Cox and Garret Horn.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 8, at 6 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Mary Frances Halphen, age 79, of White Oak Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Clark Regional Medical Center following a long illness. She was born October 1, 1941 in Saxon, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late William and Maggie Hall McDaniels.

She was a homemaker and was of the Church of God faith. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by one daughter, Michelle Means of Irvine; three sons: Mike (April) Jones of Stanton,

Shawn (Pam) Jones of Irvine, and Kevin (Angela) Jones of Irvine; one sister Rosa Burris of Ohio;

18 grandchildren: Tory (Tara) Jones, Tavia (Trent) Richardson, Trevor Jones, Branson Jones, Alli Collins, Sarah Jones, Sydney Jones, Aubrey Jones, Adylin Jones, Noah Isaacs, Marlee Isaacs, Tyler (Brittany) Jones, Katlyn Jones, Taylor Jones, Zachary Jones, James Means, Wesley (Shera) Means and Caria Mean; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by several siblings.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, September 7, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Acord officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tory Jones, Trevor Jones, Branson Jones, Zachary Jones, Tyler Jones, James Means and Wesley Means.

Wanda Sue Fielder, 68, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the St Joseph Hospital Berea.

Wanda was born in Estill County to the late Ezart and Margie Redman Fox. She had been a seamstress for Carhart Industries. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers Joseph and Johnny Fox.

Wanda is survived by her sons: Thomas (Mollie) Viars, Wesley Viars, and Jeffery Kortbein, and her siblings Jimmy (Cheryl) Fox, Hubbie (Nancy) Fox, and Bill (Kathy) Fox, five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home. Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Services handled arrangements.

Aurora Lynn Marie Barnes, 4 month-old infant daughter of Brittany Henry and Jeremy Barnes passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born April 13, 2021.

Survivors in addition to her mother and father include two sisters, Alexandria Barnes and Addilynn Barnes; her grandparents, Michael Henry, Amy Henry, Jessica Richmond and Linda Rader; her great grandparents, Evelyn Henry, Jeff Henry and Marilyn Richmond.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Thomas Rader.

Private funeral services were conducted for the family on Friday, September 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial was at the Hardy Cemetery.

Glenna Marie Crowe, age 52, of Red River Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. She was born June 21, 1969 in Fayette County and was the daughter of Mary Helen Waldridge Webb and the late Russell Glenn Webb.

She was the Salutatorian of her graduating Class of 1987. She was a retired employee of the Estill County Board of Education and attended the Big Hill Avenue Christian Church and the Ivory Hill Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. Survivors in addition to her mother include two daughters, Kacey Renee (Shawn) Richardson of Estill Co. and Kortney LeAnne (Adam) Estes of Estill Co.; one son, Joshua Lee Crowe of Estill Co.; one sister, Kimberly Renee Wolpert of Estill Co.; and one brother, Jonathan Wilbert (Amanda) Webb of Estill Co.; seven grandchildren: Kylee Rae Crowe, Jessy Lee Crowe, Aliyah Marie Estes, Karleigh Laraine Estes, Ava Grace Estes, Macey Rene Estes and one on the way, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, September 6, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Pearson and Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial was at the Webb’s Silver Mill Farms Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Pallbearers were Brian McGuire, Ethan Webb, Joshua Crowe, Adam Holmes, O.B. Charlton, Adam Estes, Jonathan Webb and Carl Ray Brooks

Honorary pallbearers were Shane Sparks and Timothy Charlton.

Tami Kathleen Rhodus Cain, age 46, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Tami, the daughter of Richard Rhodus and Rose Johnson Morris, was born in Madison County on March 3, 1975. She loved the family farm and had enjoyed working in tobacco. She grew up attending Kirksville Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents,

Tami is survived by three sons: Timothy Duerson of Mt. Vernon, Daniel Rhodus of Irvine and Jacob Cain of Berea; three daughters: Anna Duerson of Richmond, Amber Duerson of Irvine and Katie Cain of Berea; her paternal grandmother: Catherine Rhodus; two brothers: B.j. (& Lindsay) Rhodus and Richard Rhodus; five grandchildren: Aaliyah, Camden, Riley, Bailey and Landon and several nieces and nephews.

Tami was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Edgar “Bug” Rhodus and her maternal grandparents Kenneth L. and Alberta Powell Johnson.

The family has chosen private services with burial in the Manse Cemetery in Paint Lick.

Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Cordelia Sparks, age 85, of Oak Valley Drive in Irvine, KY, passed away Monday, August 30th, at the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born June 5, 1936, in Estill County, a daughter of the late Rufford B. and Emmer Ree Morris McKinney. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Sparks. She is survived by one daughter, Wilma L. Kelley, of Estill Co.; a son, Gary D. Sparks (Elizabeth) of Versailles; two grandchildren, April Harrison

and Clarissa Harrison; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Crowe, Charlee Crowe, and Taylor Williams. She was preceded in death by eight siblings: Adath Fox, Ineth Sparks, Mafrey Lamb, Reva Gordon, Ancil McKinney, Milford McKinney, Hurley McKinney, and Hogan McKinney.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, September 4th at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Estes Cemetery.

Jay “Ted” Mansfield, Jr., age 89, of Richmond, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Baptist Health – Richmond.

Mr. Mansfield, the son of the late Jay and Martha Lou Patrick Mansfield, Sr., was born in Estill County on January 6, 1931. He retired from IBM and was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He attended Mt. Pleasant Christian Church and enjoyed studying with Shepherd’s Chapel.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Danny and Connie Freeman of Richmond; his brother and sister-in-law Brutus and Rose Mansfield; two grandchildren, Valerie Jo Drake and Jason Freeman (and Amy), and his great granddaughter: Alaina Drake.A memorial service was conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, 3085 Lexington Road, Richmond. Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Christine Murphy, 86, The world lost a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Christine Murphy, on September 1, 2021. She was born March 9, 1935. Christine battled a chronic illness, but it never stopped her from showing her love for her husband of 68 years and her family.

Christine passed peacefully at Mercy Health-Marcum & Wallace Hospital with her husband and two daughters at her side. Christine’s family includes her loving husband, Scotty Murphy, her two daughters, Sharon Whitaker (Tom), and Leshia Rhodes (Tammy); and her grandchildren, Courtney Harrison (Greg), Phillip Rhodes, Cassaundra Mink (Robby) and her precious great-grandchildren which would always put a sparkle in her eyes: Dalton Riddle, Daxton Harrison, Emmalynn Mink, Everleigh Mink, Aubrey Rhodes, Addison Rhodes, Cooper Rhodes and Calyee Rhodes. Christine was preceded in death by her parents Clay and Nona Coffey Isaacs.

Christine was a former Carhartt employee of 26 years and retired from Mercy Health-Marcum & Wallace Hospital after 13 years of service.

Friends and family are invited to offer their condolences at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home on Friday evening 6-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 4, 11 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating the ceremony.Pallbearers were Tom Whitaker, Greg Harrison, Phillip Rhodes, Dalton Riddle, Randy Lain hart, and Jerry Dixon. Honorary pallbearers were Robby Mink, Daxton Harrison and Cooper Rhodes

Christine will be laid to rest at West Irvine Cemetery beside her loving parents.

Donald Ray willis 82, of Blackburn Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born January 4, 1939 in Madison County and was the son of the late Joe Merrill Willis and Virginia Hardy Willis. He was retired from the American Tobacco Company and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty June Riddell Willis, and is survived by two daughters, Deborah Kelley of Estill Co. and

Lisa Willis of Estill Co.; two sisters, Lilla Neal of Ohio and Linda Hall of Fayette Co.; two brothers, Bobby Willis of Estill Co. and Joe Willis, Jr. of Estill Co.; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Willis, Joseph Willis, Joel Ruble, Daniel Shuler, Lane Neal and Eric Neal.