By Amanda Webb

The Estill Engineers came out on top, traveling to South Laurel to play in the Armed Forces Bowl last Friday night. Beginning the season 2-0 during a “pandemic” year, lots of players in quarantine and other players moved around to play different positions, is very difficult for a small team. However, these Engineers pulled together coaches and all to bring home the win. This shows the resilience of the team. Playing in such difficult times, they came to play and showed out big time. The players that stepped in for the ones out in quarantine this week really did well.

Engineers began on the first play of the game being the leader on the field, as the defense dominating the entire game, putting together some great offensive plays as well. Coach Jordan Marcum seemed very proud of his team. Coach Marcum said, “we still have work to be done but this trains a rollin’ and we like it that way.” He seems pretty excited for his guys.

Coach Marcum also said,

“In a game where we were taking on a 5A opponent we knew that we had to be on our game and play well. Without the services of our starting QB we had to rely on Junior backup QB Caleb Witt to command the offense. He did a great job in managing the offense making great plays. Overall, as a team we had a great night and defensively specifically, we kept the South Laurel offense from crossing the 50 only 1 time all night. With an interception returned for a touchdown by Johnathan Short, the defense played well all night. I was proud of our efforts on both sides of the ball. We showed that we could hang with a 5A program. Although we did have a lot of penalties which is something we are going to have to work on, especially as well get closer to district time. There is always room for improvement but celebrating every win during the times that COVID will eventually bring some heartache we have to enjoy them. Offensively we were led by Johnathan Short with 106 yards rushing and 3 TDs. Defensively we were led Braeden Waddle with 6 tackles, Johnathan Short with 5 tackles and an interception leading to a TD, and Elliot Hardy with 5 tackles and several pass break ups.”

Johnathan Short was named Offensive Player of the Game, and Elliot Hardy was named Defensive Player of the Game.

Next week’s game has been canceled and moved to October 1st, so this week will be the bye week and the Engineers will continue action the following week against Dayton high school.

We will continue to watch these guys and bring you coverage as we get to play this season. We wish all our students well and pray for safety for each and every one of them. We love to watch these kids and enjoy seeing them represent our county, we also want them to be safe and healthy!

Keep that train rollin guys, and we will pick back up with more Engineer football action after our bye week here in Estill County.

Coach Marcum had these comments about the Powell County game last week. “With 12 players quarantined we knew we had an uphill battle in front of us but we responded with a great week of practice and we played to near perfection and played very well. I was so proud of our kids effort in a rivalry game and the first match up since Mike Jones took over the program. Offensively we were led by Ty Niece and Johnathan Short. Both guys led the ground game and rushed for 128 yards 1 TD and 123 yards 2 TDs respectively. Defensively we were led by Braeden Waddle with 19 tackles, Jonathan Short with 12 tackles and 2 sacks, and Freshman Jax Niece with 8 tackles.”

Johnathan Short was named Offensive Player of the game and Braeden Waddle was Defensive Player of the game.