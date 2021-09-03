Leslie Wayne West, age 81, of Elm Street in Ravenna, Kentucky, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, following a sudden illness. He was born May 18, 1940, in Estill County, a son of the late Helen West. He was a retired Conductor with CSX Railroad and had lived in Estill County most his life. He was a member of the Fitchburg Masonic Lodge #562.

He is survived by his wife Hazel Reed West; one step-daughter Michelle Snowden (Greg) of Estill Co.; a step-son, Chris Philpot of Estill Co.; one brother-in-law, Russell Abney of Estill Co.; three nieces, Donna Bingham (Dwayne), Debbie McIntosh, and Angela Lunsford; and a special cousin, Wayne West.

In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Leander and Molly West, and a sister, Charlotte Abney.

Private funeral services will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the charity of your choice.

Judy Rae Tuttle, 68, of Ravenna passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Indiana on May 2, 1953 to Cecil and Willa Jean McCall. She was a clerk with Carhartt for 28 years and a member of the Ravenna Church of God for 31 years. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering and was a great cook.

She is survived by a daughter Alice Tuttle; granddaughter Kiersten Tuttle and partner Shane; three grandchildren, Caden, Carter and Chelsea; a brother James McCall and wife Dana, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Samuel Tuttle, a son David Tuttle and a sister Diana McCall.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Ravenna Church of God with Bro. Lindsey Cornett officiating. Friends may visit Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Troy Jenkins, James McCall, Doug Hook, Shane Eversole, John Webb and Tim Moore. Honorary pallbearers are Phillip Thomas, William Hardy, Mark Valade and David Newton. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Lena Pearl Neikirk, age 91, of Main Street in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Warm Hearth Kroontje Memory Care Center following a long illness. She was born November 17, 1929 in Irvine, Ky. and was the daughter of the late James Rice McGee and Nannie Kate Noland McGee. She was a homemaker and a former employee of the Loudoun Co. Public Schools and Health Department. She attended the Purcellville Baptist Church in Loudoun Co., Va. and the First Christian Church in Irvine.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Oliver Neikirk and is survived by three sons, Karl Wesley (Maridele) Neikirk of Winchester, Va., Jeffrey Raymond (Dottie) Neikirk of Blacksburg, Va., and Paul Curtis Neikirk of Estill Co.; one sister: Eva Faye Miller of Estill Co.; five grandchildren, Violet Neikirk, Jess Neikirk, Sarah Werner, Rose Mitchell and Hannah Neville; three great-grandchildren, Lana Neikirk, Luke Werner and Noah Werner. She was preceded in death by her son, Brenton Raymond Neikirk and four siblings; Annie Baber, Ina Ruth Powell, James McGee and Oakley McGee.

Pallbearers were Matthew Mitchell, Rose Neikirk Mitchell, Violet Neikirk, Jess Neikirk, Sarah Werner, Tim McGee and Robbie Powell.

Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Powell and Randy Powell. Funeral services were conducted Friday, August 27, at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church with Bro. Adrian McKinney and Bro. Greg Humpert officiating. Burial was at the South Irvine Cemetery.

Ruth Harrison, age 60, of Park Avenue in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond after a year-long battle with small cell lung cancer. She was born February 23, 1961 and was the daughter of the late Roy and Grace Chamberlain Cox. She lived in Estill County all her life and worked several jobs including Carhartt, Dollar General, and most recently Save-A-Lot. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, antiques, traveling and Christmas. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Harrison, and one son Steven Travis Harrison; a special great nephew, Tyler Burchfield, whom she thought of as a son; one sister, Wilma Jane Richardson; and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by two infants, Sarah and Wayne Harrison, and five siblings; Joyce Cox, Cleata Richardson, Darrell Cox, Roy Cox and Sue Cox.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice in Richmond or cancer research.

Carrol Gene Richardson, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Reid Health. Born July 28, 1938, in Drip Rock, Kentucky, to Earl and Hallie Becknell Richardson, Carrol lived in Richmond, IN. most of his life. He retired from Belden after 38 years of service. Carrol was a member of Ravinia Park Baptist Church. He enjoyed picking the banjo, playing the fiddle, hunting, and gardening. Carrol loved his family very much.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Ella Back Richardson; sons, Tim and Dean Richardson and Ronnie Razor; daughters, Gayle Wright, Michelle Kinsey, and Kimberly Branscome; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Richardson and sisters, Ernestine Joines and JoAnn Wellman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Doug and Tommy Richardson; and sister, Louise Webb. A funeral service for Gene was held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Ravinia Park Baptist Church with Pastor Ross Terry officiating.

Burial was in Richardson Cemetery, the family cemetery in Drip Rock, Kentucky, Estill County. Arrangements were handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Pamela Sue Frymyer, age 73, of the Lee County Nursing Home passed away August 28, 2021 at the Kentucky Medical Center at Jackson, KY following a long illness. She was born September 19, 1947 in Richmond, KY and was the daughter of Anna Lou Harrison and the late James E. Harrison. She lived in Estill County most of her life, caring for her two children, working a while at the American Tape Factory in Richmond, retiring from there on disability.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Denise Frymyer, her father James Harrison, her sister Debra Witt and grandparents Ben and Florence Whitener and Willie and Rebecca Harrison. She is survived by her mother Anna Lou Whitener Harrison; her son Larry James “Jamie” Frymyer; a granddaughter Brandi Frymyer, and many cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 2, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wanda Sue Fielder, 68, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the St Joseph Hospital Berea. Wanda was born in Estill County to the late Ezart and Margie Redman Fox. She had been a seamstress for Carhart Industries.

She was also preceded in death by her two brothers Joseph and Johnny Fox. Wanda is survived by her sons: Thomas (Mollie) Viars, Wesley Viars, and Jeffery Kortbein, and her siblings Jimmy (Cheryl) Fox, Hubbie (Nancy) Fox, and Bill (Kathy) Fox, five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home, the family will receive friends on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

Grace Ann Horn Cox, age 82, of Hargett Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home. She was born January 19, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Dillard and Flora Dunn Horn. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, quilting, and gardening. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by four daughters, Debra Cox (Gary) Freeman, Kathy Cox Watson, Sheila Cox (Marty) Leslie, and Clarissa Ann (Missy) Cox; three sons, Joey Allen Cox, Jason (April) Cox, and Elby Jared (Misty) Cox; two sisters, Betty Ruth Turner and Wilma Hoover; two brothers, Dillard Horn, Jr. and Jeff Horn; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Ethel Horn Denny, Lucy Dudney, Hester Hoover, and one brother, Garret Horn.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 30, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Smith officiating. Burial was at the New Bethel Cemetery.