Ray Witt celebrated his recent 100th birthday with a drive-by parade. Members of his church, River Drive Christian, as well as friends and family, drove by his home in Irvine on Friday night. Ray responded with smiles, waves and toots on a paper birthday party horn. Ray says it is just another year to stack up, and he really doesn’t know if he feels like he’s 100.

He is a veteran of the Navy and served during the second world war. He was married to Eunice, and the couple had two children.