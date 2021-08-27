by James Cook

Courtesy of Clay City Times

The new high school football season for 2021 got underway last Friday night as Powell County hosted Estill County. The teams had high hopes and a nearly full house, as the kickoff started the game.

The Estill County Engineers appeared to be pumped, as they steamrolled the Pirates, 29-6.

Powell received the opening kick after winning the coin toss. But the offense came up short. Estill wasted no time and took the ensuing possession down field rather quickly. The Engineers capped off the drive when quarterback Ty Niece scored on a six yard run. The extra point was good, as Estill took a 7-0 lead with 3:01 to play in the first quarter.

The Pirates next drive stalled as the second quarter also began. But Estill next possession ended when they fumbled and the ball was recovered by Powell’s Landon Wells. However, the Pirates could not capitalize on the turnover.

Estill once again wasted no time. On their next drive the Engineers drove down field on some key runs and a nice pass play over the middle. The visitors capped off this drive when Niece hit Braeden Waddle on a 15-yard TD strike. The extra point was good and the score stood at 14-0 as the half ended.

Estill got the ball back to start the third quarter. On their second play from scrimmage Niece threw an interception to Powell’s Aiden Larrison. Larrison returned the interception 17 yards. But Powell could not take advantage of this turnover either.

Estill took the next possession and quickly fumbled it away. Powell’s Elijah Miller picked up the fumble and the home team looked ready make some noise. But the offense stalled and Estill took advantage of that. After another drive the Engineers scored again on an eight yard run by Jonathon Short. The extra point was once again good as Dustin Beeler was 3-for-3 on the extra point attempts. Estill held a 21-0 lead.

At the 6:01 mark in the fourth quarter Powell finally hit pay dirt. Powell put together a good offensive drive. Quarterback Holden Townsend hit receiver Larry Shifflet across the middle for a 12-yard TD pass. The two point attempt came up short, but the score was now 21-6.

Following the score the Pirates were able to successfully regain possession on an onside kick. But the Estill defense held and Powell gave the ball back to their visitors. Short broke loose for a 52-yard TD rumble into the end zone. Noah Lutes scored on the two point try to make it a 29-6 lead.

The clock wound on down as Estill held on to pick up the win over Powell.

The Engineers rushed 30 times and picked up 255 yards on the ground. Ty Niece was 4-for8 for 39 yards in the air. Niece threw one interception and one touchdown.

Estill’s Ty Niece ran the ball eight times for 128 yards and scored once. Jonothon Short rushed 16 times for 123 yards with two TD’s. Dustin Beeler caught two passes and Braeden Waddle caught one as each picked up 15 yards. Waddle scored once.

Powell’s offense ran into a little trouble as the Pirates ran the ball 42 times and picked up 59 total yards on the ground. Larry Shifflet did run 12 times picking up 27 yards and Landon Wells rushed nine times for 17 yards. Stephen Norris ran nine times as he picked up 11 yards.Aiden Larrison rushed twice and Elijah Miller three times for six yards apiece. BUt a few tackle for loss minimized the ground game pickups.

Holden Townsend was 7-for-12 in the air for 74 yards. Townsend also had TD pass. That pass was to Shefflet who caught two passes for 40 yards. Tristen Campbell caught one toss for 13 yards and Landon Wells caught a pass for 11 yards. Stephen Norris grabbed three passes for a total of 10 yards.