Audrey Mae Adams, age 94, of Poplar Street in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born October 3, 1926 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late John and Minnie Crowe Abney. She was a retired employee of the Irvine Health Care Center and was a member of the Ravenna Church of God. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Adams, and is survived by two daughters, Alma Gay Freimuth of Bellevue and Shelia Deloris Adams of Irvine; two brothers, Arthur Lee Abney of Ohio and Hubert Clay Abney of Ohio; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wavelene Adams Tipton, and eight siblings: Viola Heid, Beulah Lewis, Alene Moore, Lucille McIntosh, Ruth Whittaker, Eugene Abney, Roy Thomas Abney and Berry Virgil Abney.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 25, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Winkler and Donnie Watson officiating. Burial will be at the Kennon Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Judith Lynn Abney, age 73, of Pineway Avenue in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born April 29, 1948 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Joe Dudley Dozier and Laura Eunice Tipton Dozier.

She was a retired Phillips Lighting employee and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Ray Abney and two sisters, Sandra Dozier Williams and Libby Dozier Sipple.

She was preceded in death by her son Kenneth Griffith and her brother Joey Dozier.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Harry Williams, Mark Williams, Roger Harrison, Ernest Foster, Doug Foster and Nathan Foster.



John Wallace Preston, age 59, of Little Rock Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home. He was born October 11, 1961 in Louisa and was the son of the late John Norman Preston and Doris June Peck Greenwall. He attended the Panola Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Reiff Preston; one daughter: Nykita Elizabeth King of Lancaster; one son, John Wallace Preston, II of Santa Claus, IN; three sisters: Pamela Thompson of Stanford, Janet Forgea of Florida, and Karen Moore of Nicholasville; three grandchildren, Nathan King, Audrey King and Abigail Preston. There are no services scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela Jean Richardson, age 62, of Court Street in Irvine, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short bout with cancer. She was born July 12, 1959 in Madison County and was the daughter of George Richardson and the late Carolyn Hall Richardson. She was a homemaker and a member of the Sandhill Christian Church.

Survivors in addition to her father include her husband Wayne Richardson; one daughter Ashley Adams of Estill Co.; three stepchildren, Racheal (Cecil) Horn of Estill Co., April (Jimmy) Farthing of Estill Co., and Michael Richardson of Estill Co.; one sister Susan (Ben) Lay of Estill Co.; two brothers Roger (Teresa) Richardson of Madison Co. and Randall (Kate) Richardson of Estill Co.; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 18, at the Sandhill Christian Church with Bro. Matt Vaught and Bro. Ronald Lutes officiating. Burial was at the Johnny Richardson Cemetery. Pallbearers were Roger Richardson, Randall Richardson, Chris Richardson, Bennie Lay, William “Buddy” Puckett and Rogers Walters. Honorary pallbearers were Darrell Horn, Michael Richardson, Cecil Horn and Jimmy Farthing.

Shirley June Goodell, age 73, of Ticky Fork Drive in Ravenna, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Baptist Health in Richmond. She was born November 29, 1947 in Louisville and was the daughter of the late Frank Valentine Birchfield and Virginia Penn Birchfield. She attended the Restoration Community Church and had lived in California most of her life.

She is survived by one daughter, Genia McKinney of Irvine, two sons, Elvis Koerner of Greenville, IL and Christopher Henson of Ravenna; two stepchildren, Christine Nicodemus of Georgia and David Goodell of Georgia; two brothers, Frank Birchfield of California and Jerry Birchfield of California; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Gagnon. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tommy Lewis Henry, age 77, of Campbells Branch Road in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born February 24, 1944 in Estill County and was the son of the late Black and Edna Rawlins Henry. He was a retired Allen Co. employee and was of the Holiness faith. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Carol Sparks Henry and by one sister, Dean Rader. He is survived by two sons, George (Holly) Henry of Estill Co. and Boyd Henry of Estill Co.; five sisters, Lois Plowman of Estill Co., Lilly Marcum of Estill Co., Barbara Tipton of Estill Co., Peggy Isaacs of Estill Co.and Virginia (Bill) Willis of Estill Co.; four brothers, Ernest Henry of Estill Co., Glenn Henry of Estill Co., Steve Henry of Estill Co., and Roy Henry of Jefferson Co.; and two honorary grandchildren, Skyler and Caylee Sparks.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, August 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Vern Goodman and Bro. Phillip Smith officiating. Burial was at the Barnes Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rick Plowman, Daniel Plowman, Sammy Ray Sparks, Sam Sparks, Frank Cox, and Robbie Henry. Honorary pallbearers were his nieces and nephews.

James Earl Woolery, age 66. of 9650 McKee Rd in Irvine Ky, passed away Friday, August 20th, at his home with his children and wife by his side after a short illness. James was born May 6, 1955 and was the son of the late Horace and Rachel Kirby Woolery.

James was survived by his wife of 34 years, Sherry Carroll Woolery; two children, Kimberly Marie Woolery of Stanford, and Joseph Earl Woolery of Irvine.; three grandchildren Katlyn Coleman of Stanford, Rachel Brown of Lancaster, and Parker Woolery of Irvine; three siblings, Imogene Goosey of Irvine, Lloyd/Margie Woolery of Irvine, and William/Linda Woolery of Irvine.

He was a former welder at Ajax in Madison Co. He was the owner of Bybee Grocery in Madison Co. from 1986/2003. He also worked at Nacco in Berea Ky. At the end of his life, he was an over the road truck driver. He was a member of the New Antioch Church in Lancaster, Ky.

Memorial services will be held for James at Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Glory St., in Irvine on Thursday, August 26th. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with a bereavement meal provided by Calvary Baptist in the Fellowship Hall.

James would have wanted everyone to come share the meal with his family and share their stories of him.

Daniel Millard Alcorn, Jr., age 78, of Armour Street in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Mercy Health Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio. He was born June 18, 1943 in Estill County and was the son of the late Daniel and Edith Beckler Alcorn. He was the former owner of the Shepherd Truck Line and was a member of the Estill County Golf Club. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie Bratton Alcorn; two daughters, Jackie McGee of Richmond and Susan Freeman of Irvine; one son, John (Michelle) Alcorn of Lexington; four sisters, Joyce Harrison of Irvine, Anna Smyth of Richmond, Carolyn Neal of Irvine, Debbie Williams of Irvine; two brothers, Harold Alcorn of Irvine and Kenneth Alcorn of Irvine; five grandchildren, Michael Alcorn, Chris Alcorn, Jacob Alcorn, Mikka McGee and Chelsea (David) Ritchie; seven great grandchildren: Isaac Alcorn, Dante Alcorn, Kali McGee, Jayden Ritchie, Isaiah Clapper, Hadley Ritchie and Emersyn Ritchie.

He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Andrea McGee and two siblings, Marty Hannigan and Charles Alcorn.

As per his request, there will be no services. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Cordella Angel, age 82, of College Hill Road in Waco, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born February 14, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Herman and Viola McKinney Osborne. She was a homemaker and attended the Flatwoods Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband James Ancil Angel; one son Jeffrey Allen (Jeanna) Angel of Irvine; one sister, Novel Davis of Madison Co.; four grandchildren: Shawn Farmer, Jeffrey Angel, II, Mackenzie Angel and Kayleigh Angel, and one great-grandchild Ayden Angel.

She was preceded in death by two children, Debra Lynn Angel Farmer and James Anthony Angel, and four siblings, Betty Jean Coffey, Louise Terry, Eleanor Flynn and Junior Osborne.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Anderson officiating. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Jeff Angel, II, Shawn Farmer, Sonny McGee, Cody Hall, E.M. Snowden and Steve Lunsford.

Glenda Faye Cole, age 76, of Benson Drive in Richmond, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Baptist Health in Richmond following a short illness. She was born August 19, 1945 in Birmingham, Alabama and was the daughter of the late John Wesley McDonald and Drucilla Riddell McDonald. She was retired from the Estill County School System and was a member of the Outreach Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Cole and is survived by four sons: Ernest Bledsoe of Estill Co., Robert “Bobby” Bledsoe of Fayette Co., John Bledsoe of Madison Co., Jack Bledsoe of California; one sister, Vendylon Capps of Clark Co.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Danny Bledsoe and four siblings, Shirley Wright, Deleta McIntosh, Dean Rose and Linville McDonald.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 23, at the Outreach Church with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial was at the Pea Ridge Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were Nick Bledsoe, Chris Bledsoe, Carlos Ray Richardson, Dwight Horn, Danny Conrad and Rick Lunsford.