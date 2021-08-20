Photo by: Lisa Bicknell

By Amanda Webb

Thirteen seniors will play a huge part in this Estill County football season. Coach Jordan Marcum was very proud of his guys’ play in a recent pre-season scrimmage.

“We did great,” he said. Coach Marcum was pleased with the team’s progress, as they pulled off some big runs and some much needed passes. Defense was really good with guys making plays everywhere. Although there were a few miscommunications, Coach Marcum is sure they will easily be worked out.

This is a team to come watch for yourself. Come support the players and coaches on Friday night at Powell County in the first game of the season.

Keep that train rollin’, guys!

Senior football players:

# 4 Bryce Willis

#5 Noah Lutes

#6 Ty Niece

#8 Jonathan Short

#9 Dustin Beeler

#10 Elliot Hardy

#12 Caleb Somerville

#15 Canon Scenters

#65 Gabe Hall

#66 Bailey Muncy

#69 Kaden Arthur

#73 Jake Kirby

#84 Caleb Knopp

2021 High School Football Schedule

8/20 Powell County Away

8/27 South Laurel Away

9/3 East Carter Home

9/10 Dayton Away

9/17 Harrison County Home

9/24 Rockcastle County Away*

10/1 Open Week

10/8 McCreary Central Away*

10/15 Garrard County Home*

10/22 Bell County Home*

10/29 Casey County Away