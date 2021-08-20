Pamela Jean Richardson, age 62, of Court Street in Irvine, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short bout with cancer. She was born July 12, 1959 in Madison County and was the daughter of George Richardson and the late Carolyn Hall Richardson. She was a homemaker and a member of the Sandhill Christian Church.

Survivors in addition to her father include her husband Wayne Richardson; one daughter Ashley Adams of Estill Co.; three stepchildren, Racheal (Cecil) Horn of Estill Co., April (Jimmy) Farthing of Estill Co., and Michael Richardson of Estill Co.; one sister Susan (Ben) Lay of Estill Co.; two brothers Roger (Teresa) Richardson of Madison Co. and Randall (Kate) Richardson of Estill Co.; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 18, at 2 p.m. at the Sandhill Christian Church with Bro. Matt Vaught and Bro. Ronald Lutes officiating. Burial will be at the Johnny Richardson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Church.

James Edgar Rose, age 88, of Henry White Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born May 11, 1933 in Estill County and was the son of the late Fred and Myrtle Mansfield Rose. He was a retired auto body mechanic and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mabel Witt Rose and is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Jason) Chaney of Estill Co. and Shelia (Johnny) Riddell of Estill Co.; three sons, James Rose of Estill Co., David Rose of Estill Co., Jeff Rose of Estill Co.; two sisters, Lucille (Jim) Moore of Estill Co., and Betty Rose of Estill Co.; one brother, Paul (Betty Lou) Rose of Estill Co.;

20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Fred Rose and sister Juanita Rose.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 19, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the South Irvine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Pallbearers were Trenton Rose, Shawn Rose, Travis Moon, Jason Rose, and Jamie Rose.

Honorary pallbearers were Jonathon Riddell and Junior Newton.

Angela Sue Stamper, age 41, of Lincoln Avenue in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. She was born March 23, 1980 in Clark County and was the daughter of Kenneth Robinson and the late Mary Elizabeth Tipton Coffey. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life. Survivors in addition to her father include two daughters Desiree Roe of Clark Co. and Jasmine Roe of Clark Co.; and brother Clarence Tipton of Estill Co.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, August 12, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lloyd Woolery officiating. Burial was at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kenneth Robinson, Larry Robinson, Jason Parks, Lenny Tipton, Lance Tipton and Mark Rogers.

Edna Frances Cusick, age 93, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born April 2, 1928 in Bronxville, NY and was the daughter of the late Paul and Stephanie Amulus Gavalis. She was a former nursery school teacher and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima. She was also a member of the Mixed Nuts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Walter Cusick and is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Edna (Steven) Jones of Irvine and Cynthia Ann Cusick (Scott Beath) of Irvine; two sons, James Craig Cusick of Washington

and Lawrence Charles (Kelly) Cusick of New Hampshire; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Edward Cusick, three sisters, Ann Gavalis, Mary Conroy, Helen Gavalis; and four brothers, Charles, Joseph Vincent and Frank Gavalis.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Cordella Angel, age 82, of College Hill Road in Waco, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born February 14, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Herman and Viola McKinney Osborne. She was a homemaker and attended the Flatwoods Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband James Ancil Angel; one son Jeffrey Allen (Jeanna) Angel of Irvine; one sister, Novel Davis of Madison Co.; four grandchildren: Shawn Farmer, Jeffrey Angel, II, Mackenzie Angel and Kayleigh Angel, and one great-grandchild Ayden Angel.

She was preceded in death by two children, Debra Lynn Angel Farmer and James Anthony Angel, and four siblings, Betty Jean Coffey, Louise Terry, Eleanor Flynn and Junior Osborne.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Anderson officiating. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Clarence David Hunt, age 66, of Drowning Creek Road in Waco, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Baptist Health in Richmond following a long illness. He was born May 29, 1955 in Estill County and was the son of Nannie Willis Hunt and the late Clarence Hunt. He was a carpenter and had lived in Madison County most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Kathleen Webb Hunt; one daughter Kristi Tipton of Waco; one son Jeremiah Hunt of Waco; one sister Charlotte Rose of Irvine; one brother Teddy (Missy) Hunt of Irvine; two grandchildren Lacey Tipton and Allen Tipton.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ricky Powell. Burial was at the Jones Todd Rhodus Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Hunt, Earl Hunt, Roy Webb, Ricky Goosey, Ashton Rose and Brandon Goosey.

Sonya Gail Sutton, age 42, of Sarvice Hollow Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at her home. She was born September 25, 1978 in Estill County and was the daughter of Archie Lee and Elaine Conrad Angel. She was a former employee of Grange Insurance and attended St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

Survivors in addition to her father and mother include her daughter Taylor Breann Sutton of Monticello; three sisters, Showna (Dustin) Angel of Estill Co., Michille Angel (Scott) Riddell of Estill Co., Melissa Fields (Scott) Anderson of Clark Co.;

one brother Josh (Kim) Angel of Estill Co.; uncles and aunts Verlin (Jenny) Conrad, Gary (Leasa) Conrad, Orvin (Judy) Conrad, Calvin Conrad, Mickie (Phyllis) Conrad, Stanley Ray (Sharon) Kelly, Loretta (Bill) Kelly and Dora Angel; three honorary sisters, Diana Collins, Jessica Noland and Amy Thomas, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jonathon Angel and her husband, Nate Sutton.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bryant C. Kibler, Sr. officiating. Burial was at the Sparks Cemetery.

Sam Brewer Jr., husband of Shirley Robinson Brewer for 56 years, passed peacefully at his residence after a hard-fought battle of pancreatic cancer on Sunday, August 8, 2021 surrounded by those he loved dearly. Sam would have been 81 years of age on August 19, 2021.

Besides his loving wife Shirley, he is survived by two sons, Brian Brewer of Irvine and Phillip Brewer and wife Han of Yorktown, Virginia; two devoted grandsons, Jacob Brewer FCA-2 of the United States Navy stationed in Norfolk, VA and Matthew Brewer of Yorktown, Virginia.

Sam was a native of Jackson County, KY and grew up with 10 siblings; two surviving siblings are Lloyd Brewer of Ft. Myers, FL and Mary Jane Winstead Jones of Berea, KY. He is also survived by a host of nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly as they did him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Gracie Maupin Brewer; six brothers,

Billy Paul Brewer, Clyde Brewer, Cecil Brewer, Lewis Brewer, Clifton Brewer, Dewey Brewer, JH Brewer and one sister Olga Brewer Allen.

Sam worked diligently & retired after 30 years for IBM – Lexmark. Throughout the years of his work career, he served in the KY House of Representatives for his district for 2 terms and also served as a board member for the Estill County Board of Education. He leaves behind many dear friends that still treasure his friendship.

Sam loved his family. He loved visiting and just taking Shirley rides throughout the countryside to reminiscence about times long gone. Sam and Shirley enjoyed many winters in Ft. Myers, FL. He leaves behind Florida friends that loved him for his kindness that he always exhibited in daily life.

Sam loved his church and church family. He attended the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Irvine, KY.

Funeral services were held at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home in Irvine, KY. Sam was a member of the Masonic Lodge and served as a Mason for 40+ years. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were his grandson Jacob and Sam’s nephews.

Thelma Jean Mills, born August 1st, 1938, to Clayton and Geneva Johnson Abney. She was the former Thelma Jean Abney, a native to Winston, Kentucky. Her career as an insurance agent began in Hamilton, Ohio and extended as she moved to Kissimmee, Florida where she retired. Her family is saddened to announce her passing on August 9th, 2021, in her home surrounded by loving family as she peacefully went home to be with the Lord.

She is survived by sisters Estella Sue Bonny (Kissimmee, FL), Jessica Irene Abney (Lexington, KY), Rebecca Faye Flynn (Irvine, KY), and brother Cecil Abney (Flatwoods, KY); stepdaughter Anita Rae Mills (Richmond, IN) and grandson Colton Gabbard, US Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd class.

She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Geneva Louise Fritz, and brothers Clayton Abney Jr. and Woodson Charles Abney.

Jean was a beloved member of the St. Cloud Missionary Baptist Church in St Cloud, FL.

Florida funeral arrangements were held Saturday, August 14th, 2021, at Osceola Memory Gardens. Service was officiated by her pastor Brother Rodney Rowe.

Kentucky services will be held Wednesday August 18, 2021 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. and graveside services start around 1:15 at Turpin Cemetery on Winston Rd in Irvine, KY.

In lieu of flowers Jean has requested donations to be made to the St. Cloud Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 702012, St. Cloud 34770-2012.

Sherry Mullins, 55, of Irvine, wife of Billy Ray Mullins, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. She was born September 18, 1965 in Irvine to Bill and Carol Barnes. She was a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist Church and was a housewife.

She is survived by her husband Billy Ray Mullins, her mother Carol Barnes, two sons David Freeman II and his wife Becky; Daniel Freeman and wife Brenleyn; two daughters Leslie Matney and husband Michael; Marissa Chavec and husband Hector; five grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas Barnes and wife Debra, and Ricky Barnes and wife Jessica.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial was in the Duggan’s Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.