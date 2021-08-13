By Amanda Webb

New Volleyball Coach Mckeely Muncie held a Varsity/JV scrimmage on Monday night to showcase the 2021 Volleyball team. The girls all played great and looked excited to be back out on the court.

Coach Muncie and her Assistant Coach Caley Wilson watched as the girls played an exciting scrimmage for the few parents that came to watch. Both coaches seemed to be proud of the girls and the girls were equally excited to play hard for some good coaches. This year’s team looks good on the floor and has a great schedule ahead of them. Lets support them as usual and hope to be able to continue to go and watch like normal. We wish these girls good luck and the new coaches good luck as they embark on their first adventure of leading this team!

Malorie York, Neesa West, Emma Webb, Macy Reed, Mia Lynch, Katie Johnson and Mia Hale lead as the seniors this season. They will all be an asset to the team and will go far.

Good luck, girls! I’ve watched most of these girls play softball or volleyball since they were tiny girls, they all hold a special place in my heart. You all make Estill proud with your hard work and dedication to this team and county! We look forward to what this season holds for you!