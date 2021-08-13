James Estes, 56, of Irvine passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Companionate Care Center in Richmond. He was born January 5, 1965 in Irvine to Troy and Nancy Estes. He was a mechanic.

He is survived by a son James Scott Estes; a daughter Andria Estes; one grandchild; three brothers Troy Estes, Tim Estes, and Alfred Estes; and two sisters Vickie Moore and Linda Chaney. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service was held Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Jerri Lynn Brooks, age 41, of Puckett Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Mercy Health in Fairfield, Ohio following a long illness. She was born November 16, 1979 in Fayette County and was the daughter of Jerry Puckett and the late Mary Goodpastor Puckett. She was a teacher’s aide at the Calvary Christian School and was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. Survivors in addition to her father include her husband Jason Brooks; two daughters Jordan Brooks of Estill Co. and

Abigail Brooks of Estill Co.; three brothers, Bill Crank of Fayette Co., Jamie Crank of Fayette Co., and Richard Crank of Fayette Co.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 11, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Marvin Neal and Bro. Aaron Brooks officiating. Burial will be at the Puckett Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday from 6 to 9 PM.

Pallbearers are Jamie Crank, Greg Puckett, Elmer Adams, Jeff Puckett, Lucas Puckett and Dennis Dalcour. Honorary pallbearer will be Clay Baber.

Betty Jean Murphy, age 74, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Pine Meadows Healthcare Center following a long illness. She was born December 5, 1946 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Louise Walling Barnett. She was retired from the Clark Regional Medical Center where she worked as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bonnie C. Murphy and is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Renee Murphy of Lexington; one grandchild Brittany Dawn Murphy of Irvine; one great-grandchild Rylie Kade Tester; two sisters, Sharon Joyce Walling of Irvine and Rhoda Marie Anderson of Winchester; one brother Sherman Elmer Barnett of Irvine; and one half-brother Bobby Ray Walling of Nicholasville.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Ray Barnett.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Todd Blevins officiating. Burial was at the Barnett Cemetery.

Owen Franklin “Frank” Yeager, 75, died on Monday, July 26, 2021 at his home in Burgin, Kentucky. Frank was born on May 31, 1946 in Richmond, Kentucky. The son of the late Joseph B. Yeager and Virginia P. Yeager, he grew up in Irvine where he attended Irvine High School. After a brief service in the United States Army, Frank enjoyed surveying land for several years, a period of time he enjoyed reflecting on, before starting work at Rockwell in Winchester in 1968. He lived in Winchester from 1978 to 1992 before transferring to Meritor (Rockwell) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin where he lived and worked until retiring in 1998. He enjoyed boating on the waters of Lake Winnebago during his years in Oshkosh.

“Dad”/”Grandpa” had a deep bond with his animals. It is comforting to know he is once again with his beloved dogs Sissy and Bullet. Pursuant to his wishes, his ashes will be combined with those of Sissy (pictured with him) and scattered overlooking the scene they enjoyed during so much time together. There will be no public services. A later private memorial for family will be announced.

Frank was preceded in death by his loving parents and his brothers Joseph Patrick Yeager and Thomas Bennett Yeager.

Frank is survived by his sons, Frankie Lee Yeager (Rhonda) of Georgetown, Joseph Patrick Yeager (Sherry) of Irvine, and Lance Owen Yeager (Kathleen) of Louisville, his grandchildren Stephanie Reynolds (Charlie), Alicia Danielle Blanton (Adam), Crystal Yeager LeMaster, Ivy Lee Yeager, Lance Owen Yeager, Layne Frances Yeager, and Elliott Aloysius Yeager, and five great-grandchildren.

Frank is also survived by his sister Mary Anne Schmitz, of Loveland, Ohio, who he loved so much, and a person who was very special in his life, Sue Taulbee of Winchester.

Frank loved his family and friends. His passing leaves a hole we cannot fill, but his love and thoughtful ways will always be carried in our hearts. He lived life on his own terms and always wanted the best for everyone. Dad, we loved you beyond words. We’ll see you again.

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences for the family, share a memory, light a memorial candle or plant a tree in Frank’s memory at www.reppertfuneralhome.com

Linda Lou Chaney, age 67, of Walton Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home following a short illness. She was born May 16, 1954 in Hamilton, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Troy and Nancy Estes. She was a homemaker and a volunteer member of the Estill County Fire Department Station #2 and the Estill County Rescue Squad.

She had lived in Estill County most of her life and is survived by her husband Ricky Maurice Chaney; one sister Vicki (Randall) Moore of Estill Co.; three brothers, T.J. (Patti) Estes of Stamping Ground, Timothy (Traci) Estes of Estill Co.,

and Alfred (Barbara) Estes of Crab Orchard; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James Estes.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, August 11, at the Walton Cemetery with John Isfort officiating. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Bobby Ray Sewell, Jr., age 49, of Edgewater Road in Corbin, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home following a long illness.

He was born August 14, 1971 in Estill County and was the son of the late Bobby Ray and Joyce Sewell. He was a lawn care worker and attended the Restoration Ministry. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his son Josh Blake Sewell of Estill Co.; two sisters, Lisa Neal of Madison Co. and Cheryl Marshall of Madison Co; one brother, Zach Sewell of Kenton Co.; three grandchildren, Gavin, Kenton and Ryker Sewell, and his fiancé, Denise Woss of Laurel Co.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas Wayne Woosley, age 47, of Oberline Street in Owingsville, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born November 9, 1973 in Estill County and was the son of Darrell Woosley and Judy Richardson Woosley. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his son, Joshua (Corrine) Woosley of Richmond; one brother, Troy (Whitney) Woosley of Mt. Sterling; two grandchildren, Landon and London Woosley; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Shawne Michael Woosley and grandparents, Junior and Della Woosley and W.J. and Ruth Richardson.

Memorial services were conducted Wednesday, August 4, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Greg Bailey officiating.

Dustin Leon Fields, 25 of Irvine passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born July 12, 1996 in Richmond to David and Sheala Fields.

He is survived by his parents David (Terry) Fields and Sheala Fields and a brother Dylan Fields. He is also survived by two wonderful grandparents James and Mary Ann Fields of Irvine.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, August 10th at 6 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 1115 Winston Road. Bro Bill Vanwinkle officiated the service. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.