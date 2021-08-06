By: Lisa Bicknell

On Thursday, July 29, one of the hottest days of this summer, the Kentucky Brotherhood kicked off a 400-mile bicycle ride to honor first responders in eastern Kentucky who died recently in the line of duty.

The Kentucky Brotherhood made a stop at the Estill County courthouse on Sunday to honor fallen firefighter Zachary Clevenger.

After a short ceremony, they pedaled on to Powell County, where they honored Powell County’s James T. Kirk, a detective who died last year of a massive heart attack at the age of 40 after struggling with an armed subject.

According to the group’s Facebook page, 30 cyclists and 18 logistics personnel from five states and 28 public safety agencies participated in the ride. Riders included some from the Gulf Coast, Texas and Carolina Brotherhoods.

The ride took place over a period of four days. The riders spent their last night in Berea, and on Sunday made stops at EKU, in Estill County, Powell County, and Clark County, before heading back to Lexington.

The Kentucky Brotherhood’s mission is to offer emotional and financial support to fallen first responders and their families, according to their Facebook page.