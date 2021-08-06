The Estill County Marching Engineers just completed two full weeks of 12 hour per day band camp.

Band Director Jason Bowles gives us a preview of this year’s season:

“The title of this year’s show is “CAGES”. It is based off a setting where everyones’ hearts are locked in cages, and no emotions are allowed to be felt. This notion is then challenged and an array of emotions ARE felt….only to realize that feeling these real emotions are too painful and chaotic to handle. As a result, the “hearts” return back to the cages with no emotion because this false reality is oddly easier to deal with.

The props on the field will show this with giant cages that the students can come in and out of, along with a 12 foot prop that will actually house a giant model of a heart.

We are planning on competing in the Bands of America Grand National competition in Indianapolis again this year. This explains the more “sophisticated/contemporary/abstract/artsy” approach that we have chosen for this year’s show. The trends of the activity are constantly changing, and in order to compete on a national level, we have to keep up with these current trends as it pertains to show concepts and design.

Luckily, the pandemic has not affected our numbers greatly. We are down a few compared to past years, but overall the participation and excitement level is as high as ever! Last season was an unbelievable challenge, with the constant unknowns and inconsistent restrictions and guidelines. Even though the season was lost, we were still able to put a show on the field. That in itself shows how much this program means to these students. The effort that last year’s seniors put into that show will be on full display in THIS year’s show. Their determination in refusing to let the program die will be a lasting legacy of that group, and I am forever grateful for their sacrifice.”