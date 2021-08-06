Robert Edward Johnson Sr., aka Bobby, 49, of Butler, KY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 31st, 2021. He was the son of Nancy and Dennis Teegarden and the Late Lenvill Johnson.

He was a member of Cobb Hill Community Church. He worked for the City of Ft. Thomas. He had previously worked for the Northern Pendleton Fire Department. His pride and joy was his grandson, Levi Cooper Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roy and Hazel Johnson, and Nelson and Alberta Teegarden, and his maternal grandparents, Hubert and Edna Johnson. He is survived by his parents, Nancy (Dennis) Teegarden. fiancee Tabra Phillips; his sons; RJ (Karissa) Johnson, Brent (Cali) Phillips and Michael (Phyllis) Palmer; his daughters; Kayla (Greg) Johnson, Rebecca (Travis) Rouse and Cassie (Will) Clemons; his brothers; Greg (Stephanie) Johnson and Keith (Stephanie) Teegarden. his sister; Ginger Blythe, and a special aunt Patty Abney, along with 11 grandchildren, many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. Service will begin at 8 p.m. Graveside burial will take place on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Cobb Hill Cemetery in Irvine, KY. Everyone is asked to incorporate yellow in their outfits, as this was Bobby’s favorite color. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.

Glennville Clay Case, age 87, of 3rd Street in Ravenna, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born August 3, 1933 in Estill County and was the son of the late Claude B. and Ella Lee Stamper Case.

He served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and was a retired minister and a retired CSX employee. He was a member of the Gum Springs Church of God where he pastored for 32 years. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Della Gray Case, one daughter, Tonya Case of Estill Co.; two sons, Jeffery Glenn (Tina) Case of Estill Co. and Stephen (Jennifer) Case of Madison Co.; two sisters: Frances Hall of Estill Co. and Janice Burton of Kenton Co.; two brothers, Dennis Case of Fayette Co. and Willie Case of Estill Co.; six grandchildren, Billy Clay Case, Logan Newkirk, Virginia Ketron, Ashlee Case, Laura Case and Ashley Newkirk.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Truman Case and Claude Case, Jr.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gainus Rogers and Bro. Les McIntosh officiating. Burial was at the Grey Cemetery.

Carl Dennis Williams, age 81, of Broadway in Irvine, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born August 9, 1939 in Estill County and was the son of the late Roy Beverly and Hannah Francis Isaacs Williams.

He was a minister and a retired brick mason. He was a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife Virginia Ruth Jones Williams; one daughter, Hazel Jo Miller of Estill Co.; five sons: Danny (Ethel) Lynch of Estill Co., Carl Williams, Jr. of Estill Co., Ricky (Carolyn) Williams of Estill Co., Sam (Anita) Williams of Pulaski Co., Jeremiah (Katlyn) Williams of Estill Co.; one sister Mildred Arvin of Estill Co.; 25 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by six siblings, Hazel Dodson, Eula Brock, Bertie Cox, Loretta Brock, Clyde Williams and Melvin Williams.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, July 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Hayes and Bro. Jimmy Lakes officiating. Burial was at the Marcum Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kyle Brewer, James Miller, Corey Williams, Jordan Williams, Justin Samples and Bobby Miller.

Dustin Leon Fields, 25 of Irvine passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born July 12, 1996 in Richmond to David and Sheala Fields.

He is survived by his parents David (Terry) Fields and Sheala Fields and a brother Dylan Fields. He is also survived by two wonderful grandparents James and Mary Ann Fields of Irvine.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 10th at 6 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 1115 Winston Road. Bro Bill Vanwinkle will be officiating. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Timothy Barnes, 61, of Irvine, husband of Taresa Barnes, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 20, 1960 in Irvine to Preston and Patricia Barnes. He was retired from Okonite.

He is survived by his mother Patricia Barnes; his wife Taresa Barnes; a son Matthew Barnes, a daughter Sabrina Perry and her husband Christopher; two grandchildren, Arabella Perry and Preston Perry; two brothers, Roger Barnes and wife Cynthia; Stevie Barnes, two sisters, Debbie Haggard and her husband Dale, and Sharon Barnes. He was preceded in death by his father Preston Barnes.

A visitation was held for friends and family on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Christy Henry 35 of Irvine passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 from injuries received in an automobile accident in North Carolina. She was born in Lexington on September 16, 1985 to Larry and Juanita Reed.

She is survived by her parents Larry and Juanita Reed, two sons, Ethan Henry and Blake Reed, a daughter Jaylan Henry, a brother James Spiars, two sisters Jill Figley and Cindy Reed.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Fabian Lynch officiating. Burial followed in the Kirby Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.