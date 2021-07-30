Leslie E. Flynn, age 66, of South Winn Avenue in Irvine, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at the UK Good Samaritan Hospital following a long illness. He was born February 13, 1955 in Estill County and was the son of the late Bantey Levi and Eula Canter Flynn. He was a logger and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by one son, Josh Ross of Estill Co.; two brothers, Lillard Levi Flynn of Estill Co and James H. Flynn of Estill Co.; three grandchildren: Tyler, Austin and Megan Ross and a beloved nephew, Terry Flynn.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Connie Sue Richardson, Isabell Hall, Charlotte Ann Butler and Robert Lee Flynn.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial was at the Flynn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Canter, Shawn Canter, Jeffery Canter, Charlie Canter, Austin Ross, Tyler Ross and Ashley Ellen Mays.

Carl Dennis Williams, age 81, of Broadway in Irvine, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born August 9, 1939 in Estill County and was the son of the late Roy Beverly and Hannah Francis Isaacs Williams. He was a minister and a retired brick mason. He was a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife Virginia Ruth Jones Williams; one daughter, Hazel Jo Miller of Estill Co.; five sons: Danny (Ethel) Lynch of Estill Co., Carl Williams, Jr. of Estill Co., Ricky (Carolyn) Williams of Estill Co., Sam (Anita) Williams of Pulaski Co., Jeremiah (Katlyn) Williams of Estill Co.; one sister Mildred Arvin of Estill Co.; 25 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by six siblings, Hazel Dodson, Eula Brock, Bertie Cox, Loretta Brock, Clyde Williams and Melvin Williams.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 29, at 11a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Harold Hayes and Bro. Jimmy Lakes officiating. Burial will be at the Marcum Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Norma Bruce Jones, age 84, of Old Ironworks Road in Winchester, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born August 24, 1936 in Powell County and was the daughter of the late Green Berry and Geneva Young Toler. She was a homemaker and attended the Trinity United Methodist Church. She had lived in Clark County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband Larry Lee Jones; five sons, Jonathan Toler (Jane) Jones of Clark Co., Marcus (Aileen) Jones of Madison Co., Stephen (Kelly) Jones of South Carolina, Jonathan Toler Jones, II of Clark Co.,

Austin Cody (Katie) Jones of Clark Co. two sisters, Laverne (Robert) Adams of Clark Co., and Dora (Jim) Watkins of Clark Co.; one brother, Warren (Elizabeth) Toler, Sr. of Estill Co.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, David Jones and four siblings, Margie Spencer, Shelby Toler, John Toler and Kelly Toler.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Warren Toler and Bro. Wayne Everman. Burial will be at the Clairmont Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Bob Hume, Andrew Jones, J.T. Jones, Mark Jones, Stephen Jones and Cody Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.

Sylvia Joan Riddell, age 74, of Bertha Wallace Drive in Irvine, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born July 24, 1946 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late William Price and Victoria Horn Riddell. She was a retired Nextel employee, a Kentucky Colonel and attended the Church of God.

She is survived by her son, Barry Joseph (Renee) Riddell of Herndon, VA, one brother, Sidney Jackson Riddell of Irvine, and two grandchildren, Luke and Harper Riddell.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy O. and Richard Wayne Riddell.

Memorial services were held Saturday, July 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with Bro. Benjamin Dock and Sis. Valerie Penny officiating.

Minda Rose, age 82, of Red Lick Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born April 7, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Dewey and Linda Isaacs Willis. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald Rose; five daughters, Barbara Sue (Romaldo) Hernandez of Montgomery Co., Peggy Ann (David) Allen of Estill Co., Teresa Gail (Eddie) Frazier of Estill Co., Irma Jean (Michael) Thornsberry of Estill Co., Vanessa Darlene (Keith) Moore of Estill Co.. and one son, Gary Randall (Judy) Rose of Estill Co.; four sisters, Lizzie Ann (Finley) Rose of Estill Co., Lorene Rose of Estill Co., Florence Flynn (Kenneth Rose) of Estill Co., and Cornell Overbay of Madison Co.; two brothers, Deward (Alma) Willis of Estill Co.. and Hympsel (Catherine) Willis of Estill Co.,

14 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jennings “Poodle” Willis, and Dewey Deffert “Bear” Willis, and four sisters, Nellie Willis, Sheila Willis, Bessie Mary Wagers Johnson and Effie Mae Johnson.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, July 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial was at the Tackett Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joshua Sparks, Daniel Allen, Taylor Frazier, Zachary Rose, Hunter Humphrey, Marty Humphrey and Shane Barnett.

Honorary Pallbearers were all granddaughters and great grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.

Johnny B. Dixon, age 75, of Ann Street in Irvine, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born August 12, 1945 in Estill County and was the son of the late Clarence and Mary Ellen Lunsford Dixon.

He was a retired construction worker and attended the Outreach Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife Susie Powell Dixon and one daughter, Johna Mechelle Dixon of Estill Co.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Celia Toler, Eliza Stamper, Florence Gross; and three brothers, Claude, Junior and Frank Dixon.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, July 23, at the Alexander Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers included Claude Edward Dixon, Charles Dixon, Gene Dixon, Franklin Jr. Dixon, Delbert Dixon and Drew Dixon.

Eugene Taylor “Jip” Powell, age 85, of White Oak Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born December 2, 1935 in Estill County and was the son of the late Taylor and Callie Baber Powell. He worked on the farm and he loved his tractor. He enjoyed fishing, whittling and watching wrestling.

He is survived by his sister Nora Louise Henry of Irvine, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Powell, and Barbara Sue Hawkins, and two brothers, John William “Bill” Powell and Breck Powell.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, July 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Glyndon Woosley officiating. Burial was at the Sonny Powell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Hospice Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Powell, Robbie Powell, Randy Powell, Jesse Lancaster, Nick Edmonson, Breck Powell, Jr. and Johnny Powell.

Honorary pallbearers were Freida Lancaster, Marsha Webb, Kathy Bradley, Patty Barnes and Angie Sherlin.

George Morris Ross, age 90, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at his residence. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, he was the son of the late George McQueen Ross and Elizabeth Ward. He was a member of the New Beginning Fellowship Church.

George was retired from Delco, he was a Gideon for several years, and he was an animal lover. He was a member of a honeybee club since 1996. When he wasn’t busy working, you could find him farming. He loved to farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters, Ruth Howard, Aierline Fowler, Betty Jewel and Francies Eversole, four brothers, Leonard Ross, Kenneth Ross, Frank Ross and Charles Ross. George is survived by his loving wife Brenda Ross; three daughters, Charolette (Eugene) Turpin, Ashley Ross (Johnson Collins) and Angie (Brian) Grimm; three sons, Danny Ross, Maurice Ross and Allen Shearer; two sisters, Patty Taube and Phyllis Puckett; three brothers, Phillip (Jane) Ross, Sam (Nickie) Ross and Joe Ross, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved dearly.

Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Delvin Reece on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the New Beginning Fellowship Church in Irvine, Kentucky. Burial was in the Ball/Ross Cemetery in Jackson County with Johnson Collins, Edsel Daniels, Tommy Turpin, Eugene Turpin, Justin Turpin and Danny Ross serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements were handled by the Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Randy Franklin Cassidy, age 63, of Cedar Grove Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home. He was born May 16, 1958 in Bath County and was the son of the late Archie Cassidy and Nola Jean Morris Brantley. He was an employee of the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home and helped maintain the Sunset Memorial Gardens and West Irvine Cemetery. He attended the Calvary Baptist Church and was a member of the American Legion. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Louise Estes Cassidy and is survived by his daughter Misty Denise Cassidy (Cole) of Estill Co.; seven sisters, Pat Alsept of Madison Co., Cathy Cole of Estill Co., Jackie Deaton of Fleming Co., Elaine Pruyear of Boyle Co., Gwen Arthur of Estill Co., Sylvia Brantley of Estill Co., and Michelle Hayes of Clark Co.; two grandchildren, Colburn Trace Babb and Kassidie Anessa Babb, and several special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Hamilton.

Funeral services were held Thursday, July 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Marc McLean.

Violet Dozier, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, July, 21,2021 at Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, Kentucky. Born in Estill County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ollie Blackwell. She retired from Carhartt. Violet was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Victor Dozier.

She is survived by one daughter, Vickie Williams from Cynthiana, Ky,; two grandchildren, Kelli (Curtis) Cole from Irvine, and Sarah Krueger from Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Cole, Tanner Cole and LeighAnn Cole all from Irvine.

Funeral services were conducted by Father Bryant Kibler on Sunday, July, 25, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery with Curtis Cole, Dylan Cole, Tanner Cole, Danny Swiniger, Austin Williams and Brayden Williams serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers were Austin Blackwell and Ernest Rawlins. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner funeral home.

Kaylynn Faith Taulbee, 4 month-old daughter of Chris and Kim Taulbee of Lexington passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling.

She was born at Harrison Memorial March 10, 2021. She is survived by her parents Chris and Kim Taulbee and two sisters Taylor and Alice Taulbee.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating.

Burial was in the Woods Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.