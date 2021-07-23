Court in Irvine, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his father’s home. He was born December 17, 1958 in Madison County and was the son of Emanuel Blackwell, Jr. and the late Juelma Marlowe Blackwell.

He earned his Associate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and was a former employee of the South East Coal Co. and was retired from Sylvania. He was a full-time caregiver for his father, a former volunteer for maintenance and trail preservation at the Red River Gorge and had worked on the Sheltowee Trace Trail. He was a member of the Irvine United Methodist Church and the Irvine Masonic Lodge 137 F&AM.

Survivors in addition to his father include: his wife Kimberly Von Cole Chaney Blackwell; two sons, Lance David (Alexandria) Blackwell of Missouri and Landon Chase (Claire) Blackwell of Alabama; two stepchildren, Kimber Nicole (Seth) Lainhart of Estill Co. and Jerry Von (Ashley) Chaney of Estill Co.; two sisters, Rosemary (Roger) Barnes of Montgomery Co. and Rebecca Jane (Jim) Carr of Madison Co.; and seven grandchildren, Liliana Claire Blackwell, Lauralai Chase Blackwell, Emmylia Lainhart, Elias Lainhart, Gunner Chaney, Asher Chaney and Reagan Chaney.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 20, at the Irvine United Methodist Church with Bro. Aaron Batey officiating.

Pallbearers were Christopher Carr, Jim Carr, Roger Barnes, Evan Richardson, Seth Richardson, Parker McCreary, Scotty Roberts and Jerry Von Chaney.

Mary Gladys Powell, age 82, of Pitts Road in Ravenna, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born July 5, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Dan and Viola “Sug” Rawlins Riddell.

She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey “Huckleberry” Powell and is survived by two daughters, Lisa Sparks of Ravenna and Gina (Christina) Powell of Irvine; two sisters, Patty Gray of Flemingsburg and Judy Gray of Flemingsburg; one brother, Letcher Walling of Flemingsburg; six grandchildren: Dan (Sarah) Sparks, Shawn (Gina) Sparks, Tristan Lambert, Austin (Siearra) Wells, Jessalyn Wells and Stephen Wells; and three great-grandchildren: Landan Sparks, Trenton Sparks and Ashton Sparks. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Kaye Powell, and her son-in-law, Tommy Sparks.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, July 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Coffey officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tristan Lambert, Dan Sparks, Dewayne Lambert, Richard Johnson, Kendall Baber and Letcher Walling.

Carl Edgar Halfpenny, age 54, of Westover Avenue in Richmond, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness.

He was born January 19, 1967 in Montana and was a former Alumitech employee. He had lived in Madison County the last 24 years. He is survived by his wife Effie Marie Nunnelley Halfpenny.

Memorial services are not scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy Louraine Hovermale Wilson (widow of Edward E. Wilson) died July 12, 2021, at her home in Irvine, KY, after a short illness. She was the daughter of the late Al Hovermale and May Cecil Carter and was born at Grassy Creek in Morgan County, KY, on October 14, 1930.

Survivors include a son, Edward John Wilson and wife Kim (Richmond, KY), and a daughter Peggy Lou Wilson Frazeur and husband Gibbs (Alpharetta, GA). She has one living sister Janis Hovermale Wiseman (and husband JB) as well as her special nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by a brother Robert Carter Hovermale and sister Betty Hovermale Haynes. Grandchildren include Jason Matthew Wilson, Jacob Aaron Frazeur, Caleb Andrew Frazeur, Joel Matthew Frazeur, Micah John Frazeur and step-grandchildren Brian Lowery and Sarah Beth Lowery plus one adopted grandson Dr. Maher Kassis and great grandson Layth Kassis.

Peggy retired from Bluegrass Army Depot (Richmond, KY) in 1974 with 26 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Irvine United Methodist Church and a frequent visitor of Irvine First Christian Church. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Green Thumb Garden Club, Estill County Lions’ Club Pride and other organizations and was awarded a Kentucky Colonel Commission.

She had a lifelong love of learning (especially the medical field and history) and audited classes at Eastern Kentucky University and University of Kentucky. At her recent hospital stay, she surprised the staff with the level of her knowledge of medications and medical conditions. She was often heard saying, “Let’s google it!” and spent hours looking up information on her iPad often taking copious notes.

Although she never wanted acknowledgment for it, she was known for her generous giving. Many who knew her were recipients of her year round greeting cards which usually contained a gift card or cash. Dogs of friends and family also received birthday cards with money for treats. Her love of dogs was passed down to her children and grandchildren, and she always enjoyed seeing photos and videos of her many grandpets.

Peggy truly exhibited what Jesus Christ said – “It is more blessed to give than receive.” She enjoyed donating to local organizations, including the Marcum Wallace Foundation (she delivered the hospital’s first baby the night before it officially opened in 1959), Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party and basically to any cause or person who asked. National organizations she supported include Susan G. Komen Foundation, KET, Humane Society, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, American Lung Association, and too many to name.

While appreciated for many things, including her unconditional love, encouragement, straight forward honesty, humility, unselfishness, wisdom, friendliness and her fun loving personality, she will never know how many lives she deeply touched with her kindness and generosity.

Her family wishes to acknowledge and thank all the employees at Marcum Wallace Hospital who provided her with excellent and kind care during her stay there.

Donations in her memory can be made to Marcum Wallace Foundation (Irvine, KY) or Hospice Care Plus (Richmond, KY). A graveside service will be held on August 21 at 11am at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Irvine, KY.

Gwen Lynn Heffner, 69 passed away on July 14th, 2021 at her home in Irvine, Kentucky. She was born on November 4, 1952 in Columbus, OH. Her parents were Virginia Rinehart Heffner and Phillip E. Heffner Jr.

She received her BA degree in printmaking and ceramics from Luther College in Iowa. She received her graduate degree in ceramics from the University of Louisville under the late Tom Marsh. After four years as an artist in schools throughout Kentucky, Gwen established her pottery outside Irvine, KY. She ran the Contemporary Artifacts Gallery in Berea, Kentucky for ten years before taking an administrative position at the Kentucky Artisan Center in Berea in 2003.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert S. Ruffner, her son Matthew Phillip Ruffner, her sister, Gail B. Heffner, and her brother Gary H. Heffner, and several nieces and nephews, as well as numerous beloved cousins.

Donations can be made to Hospice of Kentucky, or Eastern Kentucky University Public Radio. A gathering celebration will be held at a later date. For more information contact Robert Ruffner at (606) 723-7604.

Delay McKinney, age 76, of Big Springs School Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. He was born January 21, 1945 in Estill County and was the son of the late George W. and Daphney Newton McKinney. He was retired from the Ernest Isaacs Lumber Company and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Della Neal McKinney; three sons, Grover McKinney of Irvine, Chris McKinney of Irvine, and Jeff McKinney of Irvine; three brothers, Millard McKinney of Irvine, Willoughby McKinney of Richmond, and McQuay McKinney of Irvine, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauletta Sparks, and Reva Jean McIntosh, and five brothers, George L, Roy Wallace, Thomas, William and Zion McKinney.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Osborne Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Harold Moore, Cody Collins, Tim McKinney, Colby Baber, Tommy McKinney and Anthony McKinney.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Josh Collins and Brian McKinney.