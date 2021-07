Teresa Hatfield-Barger, second from right, donated a painting by her late son John Hatfield to the new public library. She was invited to the library to see it on display on July 12, John’s birthday.

From left are Kathie Watson, retiring library director; Francine Bonny; Mary Reed, Barger, and Amy Noland.

Bonny, Reed and Noland are members of the Estill Arts Council.