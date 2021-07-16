Beverly Francis Hall, age 76, of Lilly Ferry Road in Irvine passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. He was born October 13, 1944 in Estill County and was the son of the late Francis and Nannie Smith Hall. He was a retired farmer and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Charles Hall and is survived by two daughters, Beverly Ann Means of Estill Co. and Sheila (David) Blackwell of Madison Co.; one son, Randy Walter (Rebecca) Hall of Estill Co.; five sisters, Hallie Woosley of Estill Co., Ann Wiseman, of Ohio, Reida Scott of Indiana, Shirley Hall of Estill Co., and Sue Hall of Estill Co.;

six grandchildren: Christopher Means, Andrew (Paige) Means, Austin Blackwell, Shaun Blackwell, William Hall and Madison Hall; and four great-grandchildren: Kaden Means, Molly Pickering, Raylynn Means and Everly Means.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Tom Hall.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Merle Travis officiating. Burial was at the Wood Cemetery.

Pallbearers were his grandchildren.

Michael Ray Fox, “Moose,” age 70, husband of Wendy Fox passed away on Thursday, July 8,2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, Kentucky.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Candy and Francies Fox.

He was in the National Guard. Michael retired from CSX railroad. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Fox, two sisters, Nancy McMaine and Gina (Carlos) Flores; four brothers, Stanley (Opal) Fox, Darrell (Dana) Caudill, Michael (Staci) Fox and Howard (Julie) Lovelady, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Sandra Sue Chaney, age 61, of North Stacy Lane in Irvine passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville following a long illness. She was born December 20, 1959 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Wayne and Alma Bell Gross Wiseman. She was a former Carhartt, Inc. employee and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by three sisters: Orpha Jo (Sidney) Oliver of Estill Co., Mary Kay (Rick) Agee of Madison Co., and Reva Darlene (Mike) Robinson of Greenup Co. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Ann Edmonson.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 15, at 12 noon at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations toward her funeral expenses are requested.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Oliver, Darrell Estes, Dalton Estes, Jaddin Estes, Rylan Crank and Rick Agee.

Lisa Carol Rawlins, age 58, of Sweet Lick Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2021 at her home following a long illness. She was born November 30, 1962 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Estill and Juanita Rison. She was a former Save-a-Lot employee and attended the First Church of God. She lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Rawlins of Irvine; two daughters, Jessica (Anthony) Townsend of Irvine and Erica (Jermey) Stewart of Irvine; one sister, Vivian Walling (Gene Dixon) and one brother Ronnie (Robin) Rison, as well as her mother-in-law Evelyn Rawlins; four grandchildren: Jasamine Townsend, Zack Townsend, Caden Stewart and Taylor Stewart; several special nieces and nephews, and a special great, great niece, Kylee Dunaway.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, July 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Glyndon Woosley officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jon West, Roger Fike, Tony Walling, Chris Rawlins, Bub Rogers and Bryan Rawlins.

Honorary Pallbearers were Logan Rawlins, Jasamine Townsend., Keaton Henry, Landon Coomer, Caden Stewart, Taylor Stewart and Zack Townsend.

Richard Eugene Ladd, age 80, of Eastpoint Drive in Lexington, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born April 27, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan and was the son of the late Eugene Guy and Marion Berger Ladd. He was a retired RexRoth Manufacturing employee and was an avid Ham Radio operator. He was of the Catholic faith and had lived in Lexington most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Murphy Ladd and is survived by three daughters, Teresa (Adron) Carty of Bourbon Co., Sherry (Randy) Stone of Clark Co., and Denise Banta of Bourbon Co.; two sons: Keith (Johnnene) Boozer of Clark Co. and Steve Ladd of Florida; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Alan Ladd.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, July 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Shane Gallaher, Andrew Stone, Elijah Stone, Brenden Boozer, Adron Carty and Randy Stone.

Jane Ellen Fike, age 65, of Irvine Kentucky passed away suddenly at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital. Born in Estill County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late William Morris ll and Peggy Kayse. She was a CNA at the Fountain Circle Rehabilitation and nursing for several years, and she attended Ivory Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her husband Sammy Glenn Fike, one brother, William Morris Elliot lll, one sister, Luann Elliot. Jane is survived by her mother Peggy Kayse, two sons, Casey (Kim) Fike and Marty (Staci) York both of Irvine, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Chase Rawlins, Malorie York, Natalie York, Kenton York and Casen Fike, and one very special uncle James B Little.

Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Marvin Neal and Greg Humpert at Lewis-Abner Funeral Home. Burial was in Riverview cemetery in Beatyville, Kentucky with Casey Fike, Marty York, Chase Rawlins, Kenton York, Casen Fike and Ronnie Mays serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Willis and Harold Friend. Arrangements are by Lewis-Abner funeral home.