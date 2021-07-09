Joyce Lee Young, age 85, of Irvine Kentucky passed away on Friday, July 2,2021 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky.

Born in Estill County, she was the daughter of the late Roy Marcum and Stanley Horn. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Denny Glenn Young, and four sisters, Juanieta Gray, Jewell Campbell, Kattie King and Julie Marcum.

Joyce is survived by five daughters, Patricia Beagley, Wilma Rose, Stephanie Berryman, Tina Sargarat and Crystal Combs; three sons, Eddie Young, Earl Jr. Young, and Glenn Young; twenty-two grandchildren; Bryan Young, Eric Young, Jamie Young, Jonathan Rose, Tiffany Rose, Tara Fox, Sheila Smith, Jeffery Berryman, Leandrea Berryman, Haley Chatman, Dakota Collett, Tyler Farthing, Hannah Chatman, Landon Chatman, Noah Moore, Nakita Fox, Katelyn Mcreadie, Allisa Workman, Morgan Workman, Scotty Young, Rebecca Carter and Stacy Payton; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Bro. Buford Powell, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday July, 8, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lewis-Abner Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemtery with Jeffery Berryman, Jonathan Rose, Landon Chatman, Larry Chatman, Jamie Young and Eric Young serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Fathering, Troy Rose and Bryan Young. Arrangements by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Barry Keith Witt, 57, of Irvine passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 25, 1963 in Winchester to Robert and Glena Witt. He was a mechanic and a member of the Providence Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Tammy Witt of Irvine, three sons Tommy Witt of Irvine, Bradly Raider of Irvine and Trenton Durham of Irvine, two daughters Latoya Rupard of Beattyville, Tanara Witt of Irvine, two grandchildren, and a sister Shawna Witt of Irvine. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Glena Witt and a brother Kim Witt. Funeral services were held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Jason Lykins officiating. Burial followed in the Dry Branch Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers Trenton Durham, Travon Durham, Tim Raider, Andrew Sharp, Houston Estes, Terry Raider. Honorary Pallbearer Charles Durham. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services

Shirley May Warner, age 85, of Berea, Kentucky, widow of Charles William Warner, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family

Shirley was born July 31, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Arthur and Gladys May Needom Erkenbrecher. Shirley was a homemaker, a devout Christian, and a member of the Bethel Christian Church on Old Fox Road in Irvine. She lived in Irvine most of her life. She loved watching old movies and cooking for her family that she was especially proud of.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue Tompkins (Ray) of Berea; one granddaughter, Denise Ballard (Mike) of Richmond; three grandsons, Ronnie Rice, Jr. (Lisa) of Berea, Ramey Tompkins of Berea, and John Warner, Jr. of McKee; six great grandchildren, Ramah and Larah Ballard, Mikayla Ayala (Noe), Tanner, Tailor, and Bailee Rice; one great-great grandchild, Ava Ayala; and four sisters, Mary Sosnowski, Genny Chapman, Billie Mitchell, and Jo Vickery.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Charles William Warner; one son, John Leroy Warner; three brothers, Sonny, Wendell, and Donnie Erkenbrecher; and one special nephew, Ricky Erkenbrecher.

Visitation was held Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home, 99 Cedar Grove Road, Irvine. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 3, at the funeral home with granddaughter Ramah Ballard giving the eulogy. Graveside services followed in the Pilot Knob Cemetery, Berea. Pallbearers were Noe Ayala, Mike Ballard, Ronnie Rice, Jr., Tanner Rice, Eric Shoopman, and Ramey Tompkins. Honorary pallbearers were Donnie Erkenbrecher, Jr., Jimmy Erkenbrecher, Larry Freeman, Jason Mitchell, Ray Tompkins, Charles Warner, and Wayne Warner.

Randall Clay Wallace, 44, of Oakfield, New York passed away June 26, 2021, in Dayton, OH. He was born July 4, 1976, in Irvine to Randall “Butch” and Lena Wallace.

He was an Auto salesman. He is survived by his father Randall “Butch” Wallace and his wife Pauline of Irvine, his mother Lena Connor of Mt. Sterling, three sons Randy Jones of Manchester, Clay Wallace of New York, Will Wallace of Los Vegas, stepson Ian Stoll of Los Vegas, a daughter Emily Wallace of Corban, stepdaughter Gigi Stoll of Los Vegas, one grandchild, three brothers Emil Wallace of Maysville, Mathew Wallace of Bud, WV, Michael Sparks of Irvine, three sisters Alyssa Woolery of Irvine, Sharon Neidig of Irvine and Melissa Mingey of Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by a brother Will Wallace.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Jason Woolery speaking. Burial followed in the Lamb – Hicks Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Gambrel, Brandon Ragland, Mike Reffett, Ralph Barnes, Jason Woolery and Michael Sparks. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services

Donna Annette Kearns, age 48, of Manna Drive in Richmond, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness.

She was born August 10, 1972 in Fayette County and was the daughter of Donnie Kearns and the late Ruth Ann VanCleve Kearns. She was a registered nurse and had formerly worked at the Kid’s Club in Lexington and the St. Joseph East Hospital. She loved giving a helping hand to others.

She is survived by her father Donnie (Mary Lois) Kearns of Richmond; three sons, Devan (Erienne) Doty of Maysville, Andrew Doty of Richmond, and Lane Doty of Richmond; one grandchild, James Doty; two sisters, Cheryl (Bobby) Welch of Irvine and

Karen (Don) Fritts of Florida; and one brother, Chris (Rachel) Kearns of Ohio.

Visitation was held Monday, July 5, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home and the Memorial Service began at 6 p.m., officiated by Bro. Sherl Thomas.

Jackie Goosey, 53, of Irvine, Kentucky, son of Imogene Goosey and the late Bobby Goosey, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at his home following a long illness.

Jackie is survived by his son, Eric Goosey and wife Rebecca; brother Darrell Goosey and wife Beth; two nieces, Sarah and Megan; his son’s mother Olivia Edmonson; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Goosey, his maternal grandparents, Horace and Rachel Woolery, and his paternal grandparents, Gobel and Hallie Goosey.

Jackie enjoyed his wood working, bird watching and photography. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and attended the Restoration Church. He was a retired welder and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, July 1, at Calvary Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Bonny officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joe Woolery, Jason Woolery, Sam Woolery, Leon Goosey, Rick Prewitt and Landon Woolery.

Honorary pallbearers were Lloyd Woolery, James Woolery and William Woolery.

Defort “Bill” Bailey, aged 85, of Irvine, KY, died in the early hours of July 2, 2021. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, holding his wife’s hand. Defort was born on October 10, 1935, to Burton and Lillie McIntosh Bailey in a small cabin on Cobb Hill. He was raised on the mountain until he entered into military service, serving 20 years in the Navy before retiring as a Lieutenant. He had many occupations, including Fire Chief of the Salton Community Service District in Salton City, California. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Military Officers Association of America. Defort was a Camp Ranger at Camp Emerson in Idyllwild, California, for Boy Scouts of America. He was well-travelled, but returned to Irvine later in life, where he became a member of Cobb Hill Crossroads Community Church, and owned and operated the store at Cobb Hill for ten years.

Defort was married and wholly devoted to his wife, Beverley Jean Stamper Bailey, for 62 years. He is survived by her, a son Hank Bailey and his wife Carolyn of Cobb Hill, and a daughter Dawn Gras of Cobb Hill; seven grandchildren Burton Bailey, Amanda Williams and her husband Andrew, Jareth Bailey and his wife Chelsey, Floyd Bailey and his wife Chelsea, Katlin Cunningham and her husband Patrick, Phoebe Bryant and her husband Matthew, and Hank Bever Gras; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two brothers, George Bailey of Ravenna and Columbus Bailey and wife Nancy of Georgetown; four sisters, Betty Ann Turner and husband Mackie of Covington, Nancy Eversole of Waco, Edna Deaton of Erlanger, and Brenda Huff of Warsaw, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Burton and Lillie Bailey, and a sister Delilah Abney. Funeral services and military rites were held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine, with Bro. Elwood Patrick and Bro. Eric Patrick officiating. Burial followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jareth Bailey, Floyd Bailey, Hank Bever Gras, Matthew Bryant, Patrick Cunningham and Patrick Bailey. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine was in charge of services.

Wilton Jefferson Flynn, 73, of Irvine, Kentucky, the husband of Shanetta Flynn, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home in Richmond.

Wilton was born in Estill County, on August 8, 1947 and was the son of the late Windle Flynn & Louise Johnson Flynn. He was a loving father and grandfather who always supported his family.

Wilton retired from IBM and then began his dream job with the opening of A&W Sports in Irvine, for 29 years. He had a passion for his business and had a customer base that reached many other states. He was a staple in his community and loved by everyone. Wilton had a love for farming, Tennessee Walking horses and raising cattle. His favorite past times were fishing, hunting, UK Basketball, trading guns and being with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Shanetta Flynn, his son, Jeff Flynn (Tamara); his grandchildren, Danistan Flynn and Rylan Flynn; his sister, Doris Honeycutt; his brothers, Wayne Flynn and Gerald Flynn (Angie) as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. All of these family members were special to him.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, July 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with Bro. Sam Miller officiating. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family received relatives and friends on Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Jerry Flynn, Mark Noland, Danny Stacy, David Tipton, Jason Whitaker, and Carl Wayne Young.

Honorary Pallbearers were Robert Flynn, Roger Kissick, James Morris, Terry Taylor, Ricky Tipton and Chad Flynn.

In memory of Wilton Flynn, donations can be made to Hospice Care Plus at the following address: 308 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403.

William Perkins “Big John”, age 63, passed away on Wednesday June, 23,2021 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky.

Born in Germany, he was the son of the late Earl Jr Perkins and HildeGuard Perkins. He was a barn painter, loved fishing and hunting, he was a great friend and a Absolute gentlemen, he loved saving old barns and fences on all farms.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife Carol Sue Perkins. William is survived by two daughters, Jessica Messer and Mellisa Shewmake, two sons, Anthony Messer and Jessie Gibson, one sister Elizabeth Rainey and seven grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.