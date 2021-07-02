Faye Meek, age 91, of Main Street in Ravenna, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness.

She was born June 6, 1930 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Leonard and Anna McIntosh Spicer. She was retired from Carhartt, Inc. and was a member of the Ravenna Church of God. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Clay Meek and is survived by two daughters, Debby Tillery of Estill County and Karen (James) Cochran of Madison Co.; two sons:, Randall (Jill) Meek of Fayette Co. and Scotty (Kaye) Meek of Estill Co.; six grandchildren: Selena (Anthony) Neal, Chris Miller, Jade (Adam) Hale, Tyler (Cagney) Meek, Brooklyn (Algin) Moreland and McKinley (Kordel) Meek; and seven great-grandchildren: Stevi Neal, Halee Neal, Lily Kate Hall, Josiah Meek, Jordyn Meek, Addyson Moreland and Reed Moreland. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Bertha Spicer, Flossie “Dot” Newton, Gladys Isaacs, Oneida Combs, Opal Longo, and six brothers, Buell, Dwight, Earl, Cecil, Leonard Jr. and Leslie Spicer. Visitation was held Monday, June 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home, followed by cremation.

Beverly Wayne Barnes, age 74, of Church Street in Irvine, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness.

He was born March 27, 1947 in Estill County and was the son of the late Samuel C. and Stanley G. Reed Barnes. He was a retired truck driver and attended the True Vine Ministries. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by one daughter, Courtney (Jordan) McPherson of Iowa; one son, Brian (Becky) Barnes of Irvine; two sisters, Lou Ellen Gray of Estill Co. and Charlene Oshea of Dayton, Ohio; one brother, Raymond Barnes of Estill Co.; three grandchildren, Kaylee Belle Barnes, Hendrix Cooper McPherson and Arlo Crew McPherson. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Ruby Lynch, Ona Chaney, Dorothy Chaney, Mildred McCoy and five brothers, Clyde, Alvin, Boyd, Roy and Allen Barnes.

Visitation was held Tuesday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home, followed by cremation.

Larry Eugene Henry, age 78, of Fourth Street in Ravenna, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington following a long illness.

He was born October 2, 1942 in Estill County and was the son of the late Johnny and Geneva Turner Henry. He was a member of the United States Army 101st Airborne Division and served two tours in Germany and two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the Bluegrass Army Depot.

He was a member of the American Legion, a former member of the Fitchburg Masonic Lodge and was an avid fisherman. He was of the Baptist faith and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Harriett Tipton Henry; two sons, James Owen Henry of Estill Co. and John Eugene Henry of Rowan Co.; one sister, Linda Murphy of Madison Co. and one half-sister Lounette Nielsen of Nebraska; two half-brothers, John Smith of Utah and Ronnie Henry of Estill Co.; three grandchildren, Jonathan Larry (Bethanie) Henry, Joshua Aaron Henry, and Tiffany Renee (Jeremy) Hawkins; four great-grandchildren, Danielle Aubrey Blackburn, Ruby Mae Hawkins, Zeke Henry and Emma Henrt; two adopted daughters, Leana Robinson and Linda Muncy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Henry, and his step-mother, Clara Henry. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Estill County Toys for Tots. (Make checks to Estill County Toys for Tots and mail to American Legion, PO Box 203, Ravenna, Ky. 40472.)

After a courageous 13 year battle with cancer, Peggy Lou Chaney, 71, of Alumbaugh Ky., has claimed her victory in eternity, June 15 2021

Peggy was born April 6, 1950 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Robert Leo Burns and the late Madolin Hall Burns.

Peggy was best known for her love of nature and animals, especially dogs and kept busy feeding the hummingbirds in the summer and feeding the birds in the winter. She loved fishing and gardening and living out in the country. She was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith, a former Sunday school teacher, and loved attending church as her health allowed.

Peggy is survived by John Chaney her husband of 48 years, one son Jonathan Darin Chaney of Alumbaugh, one beloved house pet Tiny, two special nieces Dreama and Tassie, one very special little girl Alayna, two sisters Flona Linderhof of Madison County, Shelia Sparks of Estill County, one uncle James “Jimmy” Burns of Tennessee and one aunt Donna Burns Williams of Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Robert C “Bobby” Burns, and one sister Betty Burns.

A graveside service was held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Hoover Cemetery in Alumbaugh, Ky. In lieu of flowers or planters, Peggy requested small wind chimes and small solar lights. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Aelline Crowe Richardson, 72, died peacefully in her home on Friday, June 25, 2021, after a long illness. Born May 10, 1949, she was the daughter of the late William “Buck” Crowe and Lona Belle McKinney Crowe. She was a homemaker most of her life but also cleaned houses and volunteered in Estill County to help domestic violence victims. She was a member of Providence Baptist in Winston, Ky. Aelline lived in Estill county all her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Buck and Lona Crowe, her youngest son, Charley Webb, and her special companion, her dog Lucy. She is survived by two brothers, James and Samuel Crowe, four children, Sharon (Tom) Hardy, Brenda Webb, Robert (Amanda) Webb, Tammy (Jessie) Riddell and daughter in law Sharon Webb (widow to Charley), twelve grandchildren, Clayton Hardy, Krista (Geoff) Caudill, Kelly Yockey, Whitney (Brad) Tudor, Michael (Suzanne) Yockey, Patience (Evan) Kees, Autumn Webb (Adam McManus), Cody Webb (Alysha Cornett), Emily(Chris) Wright, Dakota Harvey, Angel (John) Barrett and Levi Riddell. Aelline had twenty-five great-grandchildren that she loved more than anything. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and several dear and devoted friends, as well as her best friend, her dog, Benji.

Funeral services officiated by Sandy Broadbent were held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Lewis-Abner funeral home. Her final wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Christie Crowe, 43, of Irvine passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine.

She was born January 23, 1978 in Winchester to Gary Stone and Georgia Barnes. She is survived by her mother Georgia Barnes of Irvine, a daughter Brooklyn Crowe of Bryant, TX, a grandson Jeqentin Breedlove of TX, a brother Donald Stone of Irvine, two sisters Donna Stone of Irvine and Shelena Stone. She was preceded in death by her father Gary Stone and her husband Steve Crowe.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Buford Powell and Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial followed in the Abner Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Wilgus Horn, Jr., age 72, of Vescio Drive in Richmond, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Baptist Health in Lexington following a sudden illness. He was born November 1, 1948 in Estill County and was the son of Mattie Stamper Horn and the late Wilgus Horn.

He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era and was a retired Captain with the Valley View Ferry. He had lived in Madison County most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Billingsley Horn.

Survivors in addition to his mother include one son, Travis W. (Teresa) Horn of Estill Co.; two sisters, Rhonda Gould of Estill Co. and Faye Bloyd of Jefferson Co.; one brother, Jackie Horn of Estill Co. and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Parrett and his brother, Bobby Horn.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 1, at 1p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mike Davis. Burial will be at the Madison Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Micah Rose, Jackie Horn, Jr., Jeremy Parrett, Jared Kiser, Jason Abney and Phillip Riddell. Honorary Pallbearers are Jack Chaney and Truman Chaney.

Lodena Mae “Dena” Muncy, age 82, of Maple Street in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born January 8, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Jesse and Della Mae Walters Bailey. She was valedictorian of the Estill County High School Class of 1957. She was a homemaker and a member of the Williams Memorial Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for 40 years.

She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her husband, Charles P. “Doots” Muncy; her son, Roger M. Muncy of Estill Co.; two sisters, Mary South and Betty (Larry) Witt of Estill Co.; one brother, Jesse “Itzie” Bailey of Estill Co. and two grandchildren, Steven Charles Muncy and Bailey A. Muncy of Estill Co. She was preceded in death by one sister, Vivian Griggs and a special nephew, Donnie Witt.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, June 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. James Ashcraft with burial following at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Paul “Sonny” Muncie, Charlie Bill Muncy, Charles Bryson Muncy, Billy Darrell Muncy, Todd Griggs and Emery Griggs.

Doris Ann Edmonson, age 64, of North Stacy Lane in Irvine, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born November 25, 1956 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Wayne and Alma Gross Wiseman. She was a retired day care worker and a member of the New Life Apostolic Church.

She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her husband Larry Wayne Edmonson; two daughters, Jeannie Marie (Greg) Pell of Estill Co. and Melissa Ann Edmonson of Estill Co.; four sisters, Orpha Jo Oliver of Estill County, Mary Kay Agee of Madison Co.,Reva Darlene Robinson of Greenup Co., and Sandra Sue Chaney of Estill Co.; four grandchildren, Kristy Ann McKinney, Katlyn Jamie Pell, Gregory David Pell, and Randall Cameron Jones; three great-grandchildren, Levi Jordan McKinney, Georgia Faith McKinney and Jesse Lewis McKinney; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, June 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mike Creech and Bro. Adrian McKinney. Burial was at the Crowe Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeff Oliver, Gregory Pell, John McKinney, Patrick Glenn Johnson, Donald Sparks, and Brandon Sparks.

Honorary pallbearer was Randall Jones

Otis Wayne Cox, age 56, of Irvine, Ky., passed away June 19, 2021, at Saint Joseph hospital in Lexington, KY. He was the son of the late Clyde Cox and Layhoma Dean Raider. Otis is survived by two sons, Jeff Cockrell and Dustin Cox and one brother, Frank Cox. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.