Richard Charles Kirby, age 72, of Dug Hill Road in Irvine, Ky., passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Harrison Pavilion, following a long illness. He was born October 24, 1948 in Estill County, the son of the late Stacy and Mamie Walton Kirby.

He had lived in Estill County all his life and he attended the Holiness Church. He retired from Carhartt. He was a past Master of the O.D. Henderson #437 F&AM Masonic Lodge where he was also a 50-year member.

He is survived by his wife Elsie Estes Kirby; a daughter, Charlotte Kirby of Laurel Co.; two sons, Charles S. Kirby (Mary) of Madison Co. and Anthony W. Kirby (Hope) of Estill Co.; four grandchildren, Kaytlynn F. Kirby, Kendall R. Kirby, Elizabeth A. Raglin and Hannah M. Raglin; one son-in-law, Darin Raglin of Woodford Co.; several nieces and nephews, and Skitty Cat.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa G. Raglin; two sisters, Mattie Sloan and Letha Kirby; and four brothers: Homer, Owen, J.W. “Brud”, and Carlin Kirby.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, June 18th, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose with burial following at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kevin Adkins, Paul Wiseman, Tommy Kirby, Freddy Townsend, Bobby Wayne Willis and Larry Phoenix.

Anita Faye Jones, age 92, a resident of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at her home following a long illness.

She was born August 2, 1928 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel Bryant Crowe. She was a homemaker and drove the Book Mobile for 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of the River Drive Christian Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Columbus Jones. She is survived by one daughter, Marion Carpenter of Winchester; four sons, Timothy Karl (Patricia) Jones of Richmond, Gary (Sandy) Jones of Texas, Scott (Joann) Jones of Irvine, Tom (Susie) Jones of Florida; daughter-in-law Alexia Jones of Elizabethtown; one brother, Leo Crowe of Alabama; 12 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Jones and four siblings, Pansy Gross, Sybil Jones, Bazel Crowe and Elmo Crowe.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at the River Drive Christian Church.

Ralph King, age 81, of Mockingbird Lane in Irvine, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born February 8, 1940 in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Frank and Josephine Moore King.

He was a farmer and a retired Sylvania employee. He attended the Irvine First Church of God and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Joyce “Carlene” Wolfinbarger King; two daughters, Donna Hinds of Somerset and Kimberley Moore of Estill Co.; two sons, Tommy King and David King of Estill Co.; one sister Frieda Deaton of Wolfe Co.; 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Ralph King, Jr. and Randy King, and four siblings, Faye White, Mae Crowe, Ernest King and Ray King.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, June 15, by Bro. Eric Patrick at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial was at the King Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mathew King, Jonathon King, Randy King, Steven King, David Allen King, Dustin Moore, Derrick Moore, Phillip King and Chris Hinds.

Lillian Sparks, age 93, of Allen Douglas Drive in Richmond, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home following a short illness. She was born April 28, 1928, in Powell County, and was the daughter of the late Sam and Sally Belcher Crowe.

She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sparks. She is survived by two daughters, Janice Sparks of Madison Co. and Pamela Young (Stephen) of Clark Co.; two sons, Roger Sparks of Madison Co. and Bradley Sparks (Shonda) of Estill Co.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Gina Young, one grandson, Daniel Willis, and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, June 17th, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at the Estes Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bradley Sparks, Roger Sparks, Steve Young, Sam Crowe, James Gordon Crowe and David Martin Savage.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Robert Michael Greene, age 66, husband of Bonnie Greene of Irvine, Kentucky passed away Thursday June 17, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born in London, Kentucky he was the son of the late Robert Green Sr. and Pansy Greene. He was a former construction worker. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Russ Greene.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Greene; his mother Pansy Greene; one daughter, Lisa Greene; three sons, Seth Courtney (Brittany Ottmer), Robert Greene (Suzanne Ritzmen), and Greg Courtney; one grandchild, Taylor Courtney; four brothers, Steve Greene, Kenneth Greene, Doug Greene, David Greene; and two sisters Nancy McCravey and Debbie King.

Graveside services officiated by Bro. Steve Greene will be held on Monday June 28, 2021 with burial in West Irvine Cemetery with Seth Courtney, Robert Greene, Doug Greene, Greg Courtney, Timothy Greene, and Joseph Green serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements made by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Marie Murphy Dixon, age 94, of Red Lick Road in Irvine, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home following a short illness.

She was born September 24, 1926, in Estill County, the daughter of the late Hubert and Myrtle Bishop Murphy. She worked for Carhartt for 50 years before she retired. She was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Dixon. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Dixon Whitesides (Richard) of Madison Co. and Sheila Dixon of Estill Co.; a son, Jerry Dixon (Sheri) of Estill Co.; two sisters, Laura Stone of Madison Co. and Patricia Edmonson of Estill Co.; two brothers, Scotty Murphy of Estill Co. and Kenneth Murphy of Estill Co.; nine grandchildren;13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is also preceded in death by three sisters, Earsle Kerby, Jewel Dean Mansfield, Mary Noremeyer, and two brothers, Earl Murphy and Cecil Justin Murphy.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, June 19th, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Joe Hall with burial to follow at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dwight Marcum, John Maloch, Brandon Scott Long, Jeremy F. K. Dixon, Clinton Dixon and Dyllon Scott Long.