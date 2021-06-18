Anastasia Harris, age 57, widow of Dennis Harris of Lexington, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Saint Joseph hospital.

Born in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert Watson and Susan Lane. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by one son, Israel Carey, one sister Deana Goforth, one nephew, Brooks Mullinx.

She is survived by her mother, Susan Lane; two daughters, Alexis Carey of Clay City and Cassandra (Manuel Nolasco) Patrick of Lexington; four sons, Jese Patrick, Josh Patrick, Larry Patrick and Caleb Carey; one brother, Kenny Watson; one nephew Dylan Wetmoore; two nieces Heather Watson and Susan Wetmoore; and ten grandchildren. Graveside services were held Monday, June 14, 2021 at Mountain Springs cemetery at 10 a.m. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner funeral home.

Claudia Kaye Robbins, 73, of Clay City, Kentucky, passed away on March 29, 2021 after a short illness at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was born to the late Harry Edgar and Clara Collins, January 23, 1948, in Ashland, Kentucky. Claudia graduated from Prichard High School, Grayson, in 1966, received a BA in English in 1972 and two Masters degrees in 1975 and 1981, respectively, from Morehead State University.

Claudia married the late C. Glenn Robbins in 1982. She is also preceded in death by her parents, siblings, first husband: Watt Burns, and grandson; Aidan Smith.

Claudia is survived by her sister-in-law, N. Dee Robbins, four children: Andrea (Jon) Smith, Bill (Karen) Robbins, Leslie (Ben) Herald, and Chris Robbins, and eleven grandchildren.

Claudia resided in Troy, Ohio with her family for many years, before moving to Clay City, Kentucky. Claudia loved reading and writing, won the Homemakers Award for highest English scores in high school, and had a successful career as a high school English teacher for over 36 years at Sidney High School in Sidney, Ohio. She spent her retired years caring for her much loved grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held by the family.

Jerry Fields, 66, of Red Lick Road in Irvine passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Independence, Missouri on June 13, 1954 to Gerald and Wanda Fields. He was a carpenter. He is survived by his wife Ann Fields of Irvine; a son Rusty Price and wife Tina of Berea; a daughter Michelle Price of Irvine; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers Mark and Johnny Fields, both of Independence, Missouri, and three sisters Jeanie Forkcum, Candy Fields and Tammy Fields, all of Independence, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Wanda Fields and a son Jerry Don “JD” Fields. Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Opal Riddell, age 81, of Pea Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home following a short illness. She was born August 20, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Willy and Eva Lamb Scenters. She was a retired employee of the F.W. Rickard Seed Company and was a member of the Pea Ridge Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Riddell. She is survived by one daughter, Shellie Grace (James) Yarber of Madison Co.; two

sons: Billy Dwayne (Patty) Riddell of Estill Co.; and Christopher Odell (Lisa) Riddell of Estill Co.

14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Mark Edward Riddell and 10 siblings, Gracie Estes, Emily Hymer, Naomi Walling, Bertha Riddell, Gladys Steel, Mamie Gordon, Chester Scenters, Wesley Scenters, Clyde Scenters and Floyd Scenters.

Visitation was held Tuesday, June 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, at 11 a.m., by Bro. Hargus Gordon at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial was at the Riddell Family Cemetery.

Ralph King, age 81, of Mockingbird Lane in Irvine, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born February 8, 1940 in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Frank and Josephine Moore King. He was a farmer and a retired Sylvania employee. He attended the Irvine First Church of God and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Mary Joyce “Carlene” Wolfinbarger King; two daughters, Donna Hinds of Somerset and Kimberley Moore of Estill Co.; two sons, Tommy King of Estill Co. and David King of Estill Co.; one sister, Frieda Deaton of Wolfe Co.; 16 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Ralph King, Jr., Randy King, and four siblings, Faye White, Mae Crowe, Ernest King and Ray King.

Visitation were held Monday, June 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, at 11 a.m., by Bro. Eric Patrick at the Funeral Home. Burial was at the King Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mathew King, Jonathon King, Randy King, Steven King, David Allen King, Dustin Moore, Derrick Moore, Phillip King and Chris Hinds.