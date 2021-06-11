Betty Ann Dunigan, age 83, of Cherry Road Court in Berea, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Baptist Health in Lexington following a long illness. She was born August 26, 1937 in Lee County and was the daughter of the late Daniel and Dorothy Johnson Terry. She was a home healthcare provider and a member of the Sandfield Pentecostal Church. She had lived in Jackson County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Dunigan and is survived by her sister Josephine King of Wilmington, Ohio; and three nieces, Kathy Cole, Karen Bailey and Debbie Morgan.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Lillian Campbell and three brothers, Charles, James Earl and Merdia Ray Terry.

Visitation for the public was held Thursday, June 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Kevin Phillips with burial at the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tyler Stamper, Jordan Phillips, Betty York and Melinda Phillips.

Robert Riddell, age 70, of Hoys Fork in Irvine, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born July 5, 1950 in Estill County and was the son of the late Virgil and Pauline Turner Riddell. He worked as an auto mechanic at the Tom Boian Garage. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed listening to WLJC. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by six daughters: Melissa (James) Hopkins of Irvine, Paula (Victor) McCane of Irvine, Robin (Brian) Hall of Richmond, Denae (Aaron) Alloway of Lexington, Nicole Calmes of Richmond, and Vanessa (Johnny) Townsend of Stanton; two sisters, Ruth Farthing of Irvine and Lorena (Junior) Willis of Irvine; two brothers, Joe Riddell of Irvine and Richard Riddell of Irvine; 15 grandchildren: James Hopkins, Davena Graves, Kevin Hoover, Shelby Hoover, Dawson Hall, Duncan Hall, Jaelyn Hall, Caleb Moore, Jordan Alloway, Emilee Calmes, Colton Collins, Braiden Townsend, Bailee Townsend, Braxton Townsend and Brynlee Townsend; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Molton and Aella Hoover and special friends, Ruby Cain and Denisha Marcum.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Willis, and two brothers, Cecil and Marion Riddell.

Visitation for the public was held Wednesday, June 2 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Jerry Rose with burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kevin Hoover, Johnny Townsend, Joseph Riddell, Wayne Marcum, Dylan Willis and T.J. Marcum.

Donnie C. Embs, age 89, of Tuttle Road, in Irvine, Kentucky, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, after an extensive battle with cancer.

He was born December 17, 1931, in Estill County, a son of the late Delbert N. and Lenna Allen Embs. He spent most of his life in Estill and Clark Counties, except for a few years in Oxford, Ohio.

Although Donnie operated a country store in Clark County named Winetown Grocery for 20 years and worked several years at Bundy Tubing, his real love was farming and real estate. He successfully bought and sold many farms and houses in Clark and Estill Counties. He was a kind and generous man, always willing to help out when needed. He is survived by four sons: Dwayne Embs, Randall Embs, Gregory Embs, and Michael Embs; four siblings: Doyle Embs (Diane) of Lexington, Gary Joe Embs (Linda) of Oxford, OH, Patricia Tudor (Robert) of Lexington, and Betty Winkle of Irvine; eight grandchildren: Jennifer Simpkins, Shawn, Ryan, and Cory Embs, Ashley Christi, Alecia Maines, Jonathan and Macie Embs; ten great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a great grandson, Dustin Simpkins, who died of cancer in 2012, a sister, Marjorie Pennock, two brothers, Delbert Embs Jr., and Larry Jack Embs.

Visitation for the public was Saturday, June 5th, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Marvin Neal with burial at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Randall Embs, Gregory Embs, Michael Embs, Ryan Embs, Cory Embs and Phillip Joe Embs.

Gary J. Embs, age 83 of Reily Township, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was born in Irvine, Kentucky on November 21, 1937 the son of Delbert and Lenna (Allen) Embs. On August 11, 1964 in Liberty, Indiana, he married Linda Sue Howard. Gary was employed in the housing and dining department at Miami University for more than forty years, retiring in 2013. He was a member of Kerusso Baptist Church in Hamilton.

Gary is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Embs; one son Phillip (Michelle) Embs; three siblings, Betty Sue Winkle, Doyle (Diane) Embs, and Patty (Bob) Tudor: two grandchildren, Ashley (Thomas) Canada and Travis Joe Embs; three great grandchildren, Emma, Lacie, and Danny; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death his parents; four siblings, Margie, Larry, Delbert Jr., and Donnie; and a special brother-in-law, Densil Howard.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Kris Theobald of Kerusso Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kerusso Baptist Church, 1069 Millville Oxford Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

Marion Hall, age 77, of Blue Run Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Baptist Health in Lexington following a long illness. He was born January 29, 1944 in Powell County and was the son of the late Dell and Abbie Ann McCoy Hall. He served in the United States Army and was retired from Okonite. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Joyce Barnett Hall; three sons, Jeffrey Dell (Suzi Freeman) Hall of Irvine, Darren Ray Hall of Irvine, and Bryan Keith (Stacy) Hall of Danville; one sister Janice Newcomb of Powell Co.; two brothers, Raymond Hall and Danny Hall of Powell Co.; eight grandchildren: Sondra Watson, April Tegtmeier, Logan Hall, Kaitlyn Robinson, Trenton Hall, Alesia Webb, Sarah Freeman and Andrew Chaney; six great-grandchildren: Lane Watson, Karson Tegtmeier, Johnathan Robinson, Peyton Robinson, Sawyer Webb and Ryleigh Watson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Durham, and two brothers, Tom and Donald Hall.

Visitation for the public will be Wednesday, June 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Joe Hall with burial at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Logan Hall, Trenton Hall, Greg Hall, Steve Barnett, Andrew Chaney, Kevin Tegtmeier, and Justin Watson. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Rogers and Chris Newcomb.