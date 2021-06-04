By: Lisa Bicknell

Estill County Softball Engineer Emma Winkle continues to shine in her junior season on the mound.

Last week, Winkle broke the single season strikeout record with 305, with two regular season games and a tournament still left to play in the season.

Coach Lynn West said he was made aware that Emma was one away from 300 strikeouts, and only six away from breaking the record held by Brittany Thomas, who had 304.

“Going into the next game I had told Winkle I would have her start the game to break the record then pull her to rest with tourney play coming up. In the 2nd inning Winkle had broken the record reaching 305 strikeouts,” said West. “Emma is a very hard worker and deserves all the success she gets.”

Not only does she shine at the mound, but she also has the highest batting average in the 14th Region at .589. Her teammates are playing exceptionally well; two of them also made the top five. Katie Johnson has a batting average of .500 and Lauren Farmer has a batting average of .491.

Emma also leads the 14th region with RBI’s, (50) and Lauren Farmer is 4th with 44.

Emma leads the team in hits (62), but three of her team mates are right behind her in the top five in the region. Lauren Farmer has 53 hits, Katie Johnson has 51, and Maci Muncie has 51. Katie Johnson is tied for second place in home runs.

The district tournament was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 1. See next week’s paper for updates.