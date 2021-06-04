Charles Merion Tipton, age 91, of Raintree Court in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Berea Health & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born February 16, 1930 in Estill County and was the son of the late Ben and Letha Sparks Tipton. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalee Bailey Tipton. He is survived by two sons, Charles Lee Tipton of Richmond and Kevin Drew Tipton of Tennessee; three grandchildren, Charles Tipton, III, Crystal Dean and James Tipton; one great-grandchild Sebastian Dean; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Minnie Chester and his brothers, Cecil, Clifford and Clyde Tipton.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, May 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial was at the Moberly-Crawford Cemetery.

Jeffery Alan “Jeff” Bailey, age 51, of River Drive in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home. He was born December 1, 1969 in Richmond, Indiana and was the son of Sue Gabbard Bailey and the late James Alton Bailey. He was a cabinet maker and had lived in Estill County for the past 25 years.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his son Bryan Bailey of Indiana; and two sisters, Carrie Sue Morris of Wolfe Co. and Brenda Faye Noe of Florence. He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Jonathan Bailey.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Rose Jones, 65, passed away on May 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond after a long illness. She was born in Ohio on May 31, 2021, but lived in Irvine most of her life. Her parents were Stanley and Betty Jones.

She was survived by two brothers, Ronnie and David Jones; and her children, Tabitha Abney of Berea, Kenneth Barker of Berea, April Elkins, and Eric Rose; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Barker.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Richmond. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, beginning at 12 noon, at her church in Richmond. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.

Parriett Josephine Mitchell, 80, of Irvine passed away at her residence Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born in Irvine, May 24, 1941 to Milford and Minnie Robertson. She was a retired maid.

She is survived by daughter Angela Richardson and her husband Charles of Irvine, one grandson, two great grandchildren and two sisters, Thelma Martin of Florida and Connie Robertson of Irvine. She was preceded in death by her parents Milford and Minnie Robertson, her husband Joe Mitchell, a daughter Vicky Mitchell, five brothers, Herbert, Howard, Dewey, Steve and Billy Robertson, and five sisters, Nancy Robertson, Mary Cordene, Ima Creech, Coffa Winkler and Betty Chaney.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in the Glenn Richardson Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Connie Faye Dennis, age 51, of Kirkland Avenue in Irvine, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was born May 29, 1969 in Madison County and was the daughter of Linda Mae Isaacs Gordon and the late Carl White. She attended the Holiness Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dennis. She is survived by her mother, Linda Mae Isaacs Gordon; and two nieces, Michelle and Ashley Keith. She was preceded in death by her brother Paul Ray White.

Visitation for the public was held Saturday, May 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Hargus Gordon with burial at the Crowe Cemetery. Pallbearers were Larry Gordon, Mary Moses, April Richardson, Bobby Gordon, Chris Couch and Tonya Rogers.

Travis Townsend, age 60, of Substation Road, in Irvine, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born March 10, 1961, the son of the late Elmo and Lucille Combs Townsend. He was a salesman with Clay Ingles and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by a son, Blake Townsend (Natasha) of Estill Co.; four sisters, Brenda Woolery (Mason) of Estill Co., Mary Hardy (Kiser) of Estill Co., Wilma Willis of Estill Co. and Debbie Conner (Ronnie) of London, Ky.; two brothers, Carlos Townsend (Mildred) of Estill Co. and Charles Townsend (Charlene) of Montgomery Co.; his companion, Deanna Taylor, and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Townsend Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Conner, Matt Conner, Aaron Conner, Phillip Townsend, Jeff Wayne Townsend, and Blake Townsend.