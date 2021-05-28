Carrie May Clark, age 88, of Peter Cave Road in McKee, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Jackson Manor following a long illness. She was born July 19, 1932 in Jackson County and was the daughter of the late Daniel Fox and Rosa Cox Prather. She was a farmer and a retired school bus driver with the Estill County School System. She attended the Greenbriar Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glendon Clark and is survived by one daughter Lisa Clark (Ronnie) Parrett of Jackson Co.; two sons, Dale G. Clark of Estill Co. and Jeff Clark of Madison Co.; five grandchildren, Anita Murphy, John Dixon, Regina Miller, Robbie Clark and Ashley Clark; nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Clark, and four siblings, Farrie Gullett, Marie Osborne, Delbert Fox and Carl Fox.

Visitation for the public was on Monday, May 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Donnie Parrett with burial at the Clark Cemetery.

Pallbearers are John Dixon, Josh Woosley, Trevor Murphy, Travis Bunch, J.T. Miller and Robbie Clark.

Elizabeth “Betty” Rose Noland, age 74, of Irvine, Kentucky passed away on Monday, May 24 ,2021 at St. Joesph hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Estill county, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Shannon and Edith Noland.

She was a member of the Cedar Grove Church. She is survived by her son Danny (Cheri) Stacy of Berea; two brothers, Larry Noland of Irvine and Mark Noland of Nashville, Tennessee; three sisters, Sue (Jessie Lynn) Issacs of Irvine, Chanetta (Wilton) Flynn of Richmond, and Donna (Carl) Young of Irvine; and three grandchildren, Christian Stacy, Samantha Stacy and Nicholas Stacy.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Mark Sarver will be conducted at 1p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Lewis-Abner Funeral Home. Visitation begins at 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shanks/Mays Cemetery in Lee County, with Christian Stacy, Nicholas Stacy, Mike Issacs, Kenny Issacs, Carl Young and Mark Noland serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements are by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Donna Gross Hurley, age 74, of Irvine, Kentucky left this life on May 16, 2021. She was born in Estill County on April 30, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Otto Gross and Zetta Lamb. She was a homemaker and spent many years working at the River Restaurant.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Russell Hurley; one brother Ronnie Gross; three brother-in-laws, Bradley, Dale and Matthew Hurley; two sister-in-laws, Karen Johnson and Drucilla Gross; and a nephew Carlo Gross. She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Wayne) Callahan; three grandsons, Christopher West, Christian and Josh Callahan; one brother, Gary Gross; three sisters, Phyllis (Billy) Durbin, Sue (Ron) Newton and Janet (Beck) Smith; one brother-in-law Mitchell Hurley; several nieces and nephews; three step-sisters, Doris Rawlings, Judy Riddel and Vicky Free, and two very special people, Ellar Burns and Calvin Conrad, who were God-sent, family not by blood but by heart.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, May 20,2021 at Lewis-Abner Funeral Home. Burial was in South Irvine Cemetery with Calvin Conrad, Verlin Conrad, Stan Kelly, Roger Burns, Andy Newton and Derrick Burns serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.