By Shauna Murrey

CV&T Reporter

Photo submitted

Seniors Kamden Powell, left, and Dean Tucker, right, led a Sock it to Cancer drive.

Estill County High School seniors Dean Tucker and Kamden Powell collected socks and other items to donate to the CHI Saint Joseph Health Cancer Care Center in Lexington, Ky. They were inspired by Austin Dunn and Mickey Tucker’s battles with cancer. Austin Dunn, a friend and former ECHS baseball player, lost his battle with cancer but was a role-model for the boys, and they wanted to do something to honor him.

They also wanted to do something to help those still fighting cancer. Dean’s mother, Mickey Tucker, has fought her own battle with cancer.

“The treatment center that I received chemo at was very cold. When I would take my treatments I always liked to put on warm fuzzy socks. They kept my feet warm and provided comfort during this tough experience,” Tucker said. After Dean and his Mom discussed this experience they decided to collect socks for others receiving chemo and make a donation to the treatment center where his Mom and many other citizens of Estill County receive chemotherapy for cancer-related illnesses.

Dean and Kamden have both worked the past year for the Americorps program in which they have completed 300 hours of service and received a $1311.11 Segal Education Award. Through this program they were also encouraged to complete a community service project. They created the “Sock It to Cancer” project in which they collected items such as socks, hats, Crossword books, pencils, word search books, colored pencils, and adult coloring books. For one month they collected these items from Estill County High School, Estill County Middle School, West Irvine Intermediate, Estill Springs Elementary School, Citizens Guaranty Bank, Irvine First Church of the Nazarene, and Summitview Church. The boys will be delivering the donations to the CHI Saint Joseph Health