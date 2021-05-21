Marjorie Marilyn Anderson, 83, of Henrico, Virginia, formerly of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. Born to Floyd Russell and Dorotha Campbell Moores in St. Louis, Missouri, Marilyn spent her childhood in St. Louis, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was a graduate of Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee, and served proudly in the United States Air Force, where she began her nursing career. She married Air Force Officer Ralph Lawrence “Larry” Anderson, and after their marriage and transfer to Maxwell Air Force Base, in Montgomery, Alabama, she was very active in the Officer’s Wives Club there, as well as the local garden club. She was a talented artist and enjoyed working with ceramics and paper crafts. Marilyn was quite the collector and had a legendary collection of Santas and Christmas décor.

Predeceased by her parents and husband, Marilyn is survived by her brother, Russell R. Moores, Sr. and his wife, Dorothy, seven nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Marilyn’s life will be remembered in a graveside service in Richmond, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. on Monday May 24, 2021 at Richmond Cemetery.

Marilyn was an ardent supporter of many philanthropic causes, her favorite of which was the Salvation Army, to which memorial gifts may be made in lieu of flowers.

Blake Kristopher Crowe, age 28, of South Winn Avenue in Irvine, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born August 27, 1992 in Madison County and was the son of Brian Keith and Kristi Lynn Wolfinbarger Crowe. He was a teacher with the Estill County School System and was the head coach of the Estill County High School baseball team. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his parents include his wife, Rebecca Jordyn Honchell Crowe; two sons, Braxton Karter Crowe and Rhys Jacob Crowe; his brother, Caleb Tanner (Meredith) Crowe; his grandparents, Harry and Tina Crowe, and Judy Wolfinbarger; his father & mother-in-law Larry and Barsha Honchell; his brother-in-law Steve Honchell; and his nephew, Blake Honchell.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wilgus “Wigg” Wolfinbarger.

Visitation was held Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, at the Estill County High School Gym. Funeral services were conducted Thursday by Bro. Mark Pearson and Bro. Greg Humpert at the ECHS Gym. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Cade Berryman, Blake Sullivan, Kyle Tibbs, Blayne Rutherford, Zach Withers and Josh England.

Honorary pallbearers were the ECHS baseball team, Coach Todd Morris, Coach Todd Weaver and Coach Ryan Hess.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the memorial fund c/o Jordyn Crowe at the Citizens Guaranty Bank.

Harold Franklin Willis, age 76, of Jenkins Branch in Irvine, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born February 24, 1945 in Estill County and was the son of the late Winburn and Dorothy Willis. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Jenkins Willis and is survived by his son Jeff (Betty) Jenkins of Irvine; four grandchildren, James, Kari, Connor and Steven, and one great-grandchild, Jackson.

Visitation for the public was held Sunday, May 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Jason Brooks with burial at the Tackett Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Jenkins, Paul Rose, Paul Goosey, Jeremiah Knuckles, Todd Jenkins and Conner Jenkins.

Steven Rose was an honorary pallbearer.

Kenneth W Edmonson, age 75, of Covington, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Highland Springs. Born in Estill County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Robert Edmonson and Bertha Blake and a truck driver. He was a mason for 20 years.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Edmonson and a sister, Ann Hodges.

He is survived by a special friend Sue Boles; one son, Brian Lee Edmonson of Covington; one brother Robert (Patricia) Edmonson; and one sister Nancy (Don) Wilson, both of Irvine.

Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Adrian McKinney and were conducted on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Burial followed in the OakDale Cemetery with Robert Wayne Edmonson, Daren Wilson, Mike Hodges and Danny Rawlins serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Kavan Dakota Richardson, age 27, of South Irvine Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Baptist Health in Richmond. He was born January 28, 1994 in Montgomery County and was the son of the late Andra Michelle Richardson Gibson. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the String Town Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Alexandra Cathleen Sparkman Richardson; his son Braxton Robert Dakota Richardson of Indiana; his grandparents, Bill and Mildred Richardson of Estill Co.; his great-grandmother Mary Smith of Estill Co.; two uncles, Lamoine Gerald Richardson of Madisonville and Jason Eric (Nicole) Richardson of Estill Co. and several cousins.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, May 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Kenneth Bishop.

Juanita Lynn Estes, age 72, of Bertha Court in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following an extended illness. She was born October 28, 1948 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Donald C. and Loraine McIntosh Gumm. She was a retired hairdresser and attended the Irvine First Church of the Nazarene. She received the title of Kentucky Colonel and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth Estes; one son, Kenneth Wayne Henry of Estill Co.; two sisters, Donna Jean Farmer of Estill Co. and Wanda Carlene McIntosh of Estill Co.; and two grandchildren, Christian Wayne Henry and Kayle Nicole Henry.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Boswell and Sharon Birchfield, and one brother, Donald Gumm, Jr.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, May 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Curt Napier with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Jeff Isaacs, Jon Isaacs, Mike Hodges, Steven Birchfield, Jacob Birchfield and Doug Flannery.