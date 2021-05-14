By Shauna Murrey CV&T Reporter

Interfaith Wellness Ministry, a nonprofit corporation, has been promoting the well-being of body, mind and spirit in the Estill County community for 24 years. Sister Loretta Spotila, RN., CSA., founded the ministry as a grassroots effort to educate as many people as possible about how to make better health choices.

Covid-19 has impacted the way the office works, of course, but it has also inspired new ways of reaching people, such as distributing hundreds of books to children and families and providing garden plants such as tomatoes for Estill County Community Food bank customers, etc.

Covid-19 hasn’t been the only challenge. As many Estill County citizens understand, the flood has caused issues too. In order to continue their work in a timely manner, Interfaith Wellness Ministry felt the need to relocate to higher ground, albeit a much smaller space. They are now located in the Riverview Hotel Building at 105 Main Street.

Estill County is designated as a medically underserved area. According to a poll found on KentuckyHealthFacts.org, between 2016 and 2018, 42 percent of people in Estill County self-reported as being in less than good health compared to 23 percent across the state. Heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer and strokes are higher for Estill County than the average across the state.

Interfaith Wellness Ministry collaborates with other service providers such as the Housing Authority, Estill County Board of Education, Estill County Health Department, etc. The goal is to assist people in need of health resources in the Estill County community. Their website, www.interfaithwellness.org, has a list of said resources.

The website has many informative links, but cannot replace the dedicated service of those involved in the day-to-day operations. After 23 years leading this ministry as director, Sister Loretta transitioned into an advisory role and hired Estill County native Donna M. Crow as executive director. Donna and Sister Loretta communicate weekly, and all the staff works as a team to complete tasks.

This team of dedicated Estill County community members consists of Debra Cox, Sandra Arvin, and Cheryl Stepp. Debra Cox is the RN Program Coordinator who provides services such as health and nutrition counseling through several local churches and the Estill County Public Library. Sandra Arvin is the Office Manager/ Bookkeeper. Cheryl Stepp, Office/Program Assistant helps organize donor data and programs.

The Ministry runs almost exclusively on individual donations. Although they are a resource for the community (offering such things as toothbrushes and winter weather scarves,) they are also a source of health counseling, health-related questions and prevention information that they share by teaching healthy lifestyles. Their mission statement is, “To assist local churches and the community to integrate faith and health by promoting the wellbeing of Mind, Body, and Spirit.” And they are adapting this mission to Covid times.

As Covid-19 loosens its grip, Interfaith Wellness ministry looks forward to serving the community. Check out the website www.interfaithwellness.org or call the main office at 606-723-8505.