Corey Nathaniel King, age 19, of Irvine, KY passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born March 22, 2002 in Mt. Sterling, KY. He worked for the Clay Ingels Company, Lexington, KY.

Surviving are his mother, Betty Lou King of Irvine,; his father, Albert Shawn Kirby, Jr. (Amber Gordon) of Irvine; his paternal grandparents, Albert & Mary Kirby of Irvine; his maternal grandfather, Edgar King of West Liberty; his maternal grandparents, Terri Fields (Melvin) of Irvine; two sisters, Kendra Kirby and Chelsea King, both of Irvine and two brothers, Elijah Kirby and Bentley Kirby, both of Irvine as well as a host of aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Herald & Stewart & Halsey Chapel with Bro. Harry Frisby officiating. Interment will be in King Cemetery, Vance Fork, KY. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m, on Wednesday at Herald & Stewart & Halsey Funeral Home, West Liberty, KY.

Active pallbearers will be Zachary Conrad, Dawson Miller, Jeremy Hardy, Hunter Rison, Kadyn Hardy, Randall Johnson Jr., Ryan McDowell, John David Riddel. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jakob Dudgeon, Justin Means, and Troy Mullins.

COVID-19 mandate/regulations will be followed as set forth by Governor Beshear and the CDC. The family requests that visitors respect their desire to keep everyone safe by practicing social distancing guidelines and wearing a face covering of some sort.

Dr. T. Dwaine Riddell, age 73, of Poplar Street in Ravenna, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Masonic Home in Shelbyville following a long illness. He was born February 20, 1948 in Madison County and was the son of the late Thomas and Thelma Johnson Riddell. He was a retired teacher and principal with the Estill County School System and was a member of the Irvine First Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Irvine Masonic Lodge 137 F&AM, the Stafford Masonic Lodge 562, the Shriners, the Irvine Chapter & Council and served as a board member of the Masonic Home for 20 years. He was a former member of the Kentucky National Guard and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Louise Lethgo Riddell and two daughters, Doris Faye and Thelma Kaye Riddell.

He is survived by his daughter Dena Riddell Swim and husband, Russ of Irvine and his grandson, Micah Trey Swim.

Visitation was held Monday, May 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private services were conducted by Bro. David Nichols and Masonic Rites were performed. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Dr. T. Dwaine Riddell Memorial Scholarship through Citizens Guaranty Bank.

Pallbearers were Micah Swim, Russ Swim, Jantzen Day, Kordel Day and the members of the Estill County Rescue Squad.

Honorary pallbearers were Glenn Wise, Dwight Rogers and members of the Masonic Lodge.

Glenn Russell Witt, 73, husband of Wanda Turpin Witt for 49 years and beloved father of Misty Witt Rupard, passed away at Baptist Health in Lexington on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Glen was born February 9, 1948 in Estill County to the late Russell and Ruth Witt. Glenn worked for 25 years for Crew 311, State Highway Engineering Department in Irvine.

Survivors other than his wife and daughter include his son-in-law, David Rupard, and grandson, Sam Rupard, and his prayer warrior mother-in-law, Betty Turpin (Granny).

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sherry Witt Hatfield, and special nephew, Peter Harrison.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Aaron Batey with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Junior Dunn, David Rupard, Jack Chaney, Tommy Jones, David Turpin and Donnie Witt.

Honorary Pallbearers were Bobby Shouse and Ray Arvin.

Ricky David Richardson, age 53, of Blackburn Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home. He was born January 6, 1968 in Estill County and was the son of Barbara Goosey Richardson and the late Elwood Richardson. He was a bricklayer and attended the Substation Pentecostal Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Danielle Harrison Richardson.

Survivors in addition to his mother include two sons, Brandon Keith Richardson of Estill Co. and Nicholas Richardson of Corbin; one brother, Gregory Richardson of Estill Co.; one grandchild, McKinley Sparks, and a niece and nephew, Alexandria Lee and Grant Richardson.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.