By: Lisa Bicknell

Marigold’s Bybee Greenhouse is bursting with flowers, as one might expect with such businesses just before Mother’s Day, one of their busiest times of the year.

What one might not expect to find among the flowers is a large black dog named Gilbert. He can usually be found lolling around the counter, waiting for someone to speak to him or give him a friendly pat on the head.

Gilbert is a Bernese Mountain Dog, and you could say he’s the greenhouse mascot. Despite his size, most Marigold customers seem to enjoy his presence and friendly manner.

Gilbert is quite well-known, with more than 2,200 followers on his own Instagram page. Look him up: “@gilberttheberner.”

He travels just about everywhere with “Mom,” as he refers to owner Esther McKinney on his page.

The Bernese Mountain Dog is known for being affectionate and requiring a lot of companionship, so Gilbert’s time at the greenhouse seems to suit him just fine, despite his double coat and the hot temperatures.

Be sure and stop by Marigold’s on Hwy 52 near Bybee to see Gilbert.

And don’t forget to pick up some flowers for your Mom.