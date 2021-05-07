Robert Glen Calder, age 94, of Irvine, Ky, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born March 10, 1927, in Corbin, KY, a son of the late Dallas Graham and Katherine Gregory Calder. He retired from CSX Railroad where he was a Train Master and had lived in Estill County most his life. He was a member of the Cedar Grove Methodist Church where he sang with the Cedar Grove Quartet. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. He was a member of the Gideons, the Masonic Lodge No. 137 F. & A.M., and a former member of Kiwanis. He was a past director of the Estill County EMS and he loved gardening. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Noland Calder. He is survived by two daughters, Corinne Evelyn Calder of Estill Co. and Carol Ann Calder of Georgia; and a brother, Burlyn Graham Calder (Nina) of Corbin.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Burlean Calder, Corrine Dale; and five brothers, Denver, Dallas, Bruce Alexander, Roy Deaton, and Herbert Wayne Calder.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, April 30th, from 10 until 11 a.m. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Joseph White with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Walsa Blanton, Charlie Park, Jeff Tate, Anthony Newton, David Newton and Steve Garrett.

Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Rose, Tom Bonny, Larry Calder, Michael Dale, Brent Calder and Ronnie Calder.

Gary Lee Peiffer, 70, of Walling Rd., Irvine, passed away April 28, 2021. Peiffer formerly lived in Dayton, Ohio, and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam conflict.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Albert and Bettie Ann Powell Sons of Irvine, and William and Adele Mabel Dewey Peiffer of Dayton; his parents Charles Dewey and Zona B. Sons Peiffer of Dayton, Ohio, and two sons, Gary Lee Peiffer, Jr. and Joshua Lee Peiffer of Dayton, Ohio.

He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Minor and Jennifer Lynn Campbell of Dayton, Ohio; one sister, Charlene Dewey (Don) McElroy of Arizona; one brother, Charles Albert (Donna) Peiffer of Florida; five grandsons, Adrian Minor, Jordan Minor, Aaron Minor, Deagan Campbell, and Rylin Eli Peiffer; one granddaughter, Kristina Campbell; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Peiffer was laid to rest on May 1, 2021 at 12 noon at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Stanton, Ky.

Bonnie Jean Duke, age 87, widow of William Hayden of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Estill County, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Ann Means. Bonnie worked in the cafeteria at Bryan Station high school in Fayette County for more than 20 years. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Earl Duke.

She is survived by four sons, Michael (Donna) Duke of Oklahoma, Randy Duke of Frankfort, Joe Duke of Clay City, William(Emily) Duke Jr. of Danville; two daughters, Elizabeth Cole of Clay City, and Elise Marie Sowder of Georgetown; two brothers, Merrill(Phyllis) Means of Paris, and Douglas (Kathy) Means of Winchester; one sister, Fay Purcell of Richmond, seven grandchildren, Sarah Poley, Brandon Duke, Will Cole, Bonnie Smith, Elaina Kinser, Logan Duke, Ryan Duke, and ten great grandchildren, Mackenzie Poley, Morgan Poley, Mavrick Poley, Miles Poley, Jonathan Smith, Jessa Smith, Kye Kinser, Jordy Kinser, Aidan Kinney and Cameron Duke.

Funeral services with a eulogy given by Elizabeth Cole were conducted on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Lewis-Abner Funeral Home. Burial was in Sally Poore Cemetery in Irvine with Daniel Kinser, William Cole, Gary Smith, Jonathan Smith, Logan Duke and Ryan Duke serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements are by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Patricia Gail Hurley, age 62, of Wisemantown Road in Irvine, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a long illness. She was born March 20, 1959 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Howard and Geraldine Lutes Wilson. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pine Grove Pentecostal Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by one son, Jeremiah Vaught of Estill Co.; three sisters, JoAnn Harrison and Darlene Ballard of Estill Co. and Loretta Mackey of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Emerald Vaught, Payton Hall, and Jaxon Hall.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lonnie and Willie Wilson.

Visitation for the public was held Saturday, May 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Sidney Sparks with burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mitchell Hurley, Rondall Booth, Jerry Mackey, Willie Hurley, Jesse Chaney and Buel Gilbert.

Jimmy Bernard Watson, age 75, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home following a short illness. He was born September 9, 1945 in Powell County and was the son of the late Jess and Bessie McCoy Watson. He was a retired farmer and attended the Ivory Hill Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mona Abney Watson and is survived by his daughter Ginny Watson of Estill Co.; his son Jimmy Watson, Jr. of Estill Co.; two sisters, Barbara Cole and Patsy Powell of Powell Co.; one brother, Jesse Duwain Watson of Clark Co.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by four siblings: Jonell Barnes, Gaylord Watson, Benny Watson and Eddie Watson.

No services are scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.