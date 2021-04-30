Brandon Tommy Ellis Woolery, age 38, of Lee Acre Road in Irvine, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He was born May 1, 1982, in Madison County, the son of William Ellis Woolery and the late Earlene Gross Woolery. He was a former Pieratt’s employee and had lived in Estill County all his life. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his parents, William Ellis and Linda Woolery; a sister, Billie Melissa Foster (Billy) of Madison Co.; three nieces and nephews: Jamie Catelyn Sparks, Skye Meadow Foster, and Gabriel Ray Foster.

Visitation was Friday, April 23rd, at the Calvary Baptist Church. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Lloyd Woolery. Burial was in the Alexander Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Sam Woolery, Jason Woolery, Joe Woolery, Tommy Gross,

Howard Gross, and Roy Gayle Gross.

Honorary pallbearers were Farley Dixon and Eric Goosey.

Elmer George Lane, age 89, of Irvine Road in Winchester, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born June 25, 1931 in Powell County and was the son of the late Mitchell Crittendon Lane and Minnie Bellamy Lane. He was a retired construction worker and member of the Carpenter’s Union. He was also a Kentucky Colonel and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Gould Lane and is survived by two daughters: Wanda Sue (Bud) Barnett of Estill County and Donna Jean (Ricky) Estes of Clark Co.; two sons, Larry Dale Lane of Estill Co. and Tommy Glenn (Bernita) Lane of Estill Co.; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.

Visitation for the public will be held Wednesday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons.

Sylvia Joan Riddell, age 74, of Bertha Wallace Drive in Irvine, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born July 24, 1946 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late William Price and Victoria Horn Riddell. She was a retired Nextel employee, a Kentucky Colonel and attended the Church of God.

She is survived by her son, Barry Joseph (Renee) Riddell of Herndon, VA; one brother, Sidney Jackson Riddell of Irvine; and two grandchildren, Luke and Harper Riddell

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy O. and Richard Wayne Riddell.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Willard J. Baker, 94, the husband of Margie Ann Gentry Baker, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his home.

Willard was born on January 16, 1927 in Madison County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late George W. and China Rose Baker. He was a retired employee of Westinghouse as well as a retired farmer. Willard was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a member of The Viney Fork Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of over 69 years, Margie; four sons: Wendell Dean Baker (Linda Sue), David Ashley Baker (Janet), Willard Brent Baker (Angela) and Eric Lyn Baker (Karen); nine grandchildren: Marlena Baker, Jason Baker, Ashton Isaacs (Aaron), Tonya Baker, Megan Baker, Allen Baker, Gentry Baker, Ethan Baker and Riley Baker; two great-grandchildren: Hayden and Hayley Isaacs; one brother: Ellis Eugene Baker (Faye); one sister: Naomi Brandenburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Lester Baker, Nelson Baker and Arlus Baker and three sisters: Beulah Moberly, Nora Johnson and Nancy Bradley.

Funeral Services were conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Eades and Rev. Ralph Shepperson officiating. Burial followed in the Gentry Family Cemetery.

Family members served as pallbearers.

Debra Ann Johnson, age 80, of Nolan Road in Stanton, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born July 8, 1940 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Mabel Watson Rogers. She was a homemaker and attended the Cobb Hill Church of Christ. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Avery Johnson.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Sue Congleton of Powell Co. and

Marilyn Kay Johnson of Estill Co.; one son Michael Scott Johnson of Estill Co.; one brother, John “Sonny” Rogers of Estill Co.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by five siblings: Margie Schaffer, Betty Jean Jones, Sherry McIntosh, Jerald Arthur and her twin, Wayne Rogers.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, April 26 at the Mountain Springs Cemetery by Bro. Kenny Wasson. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Zachary Schoolar, Joshua Congleton, Michael Johnson, Doug Rogers, Greg Johnson and Bobby Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Stephanie Townsend, Seth Schoolar, Chris Moore and her nieces and nephews.

Hubert Earlie Watkins, age 74, of Sable Avenue in Versailles, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center following a short illness. He was born November 18, 1946 in Estill County and was the son of the late Chestel and Mary Hensley Watkins. He was a retired horse groomer and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Stanfield Watkins.

He is survived by two daughters, Lorene Mulder (Rick Gentry) of Corbin and Tonya Hurt (Kenneth Black) of Versailles; one son, Robert Watkins (Crissy Pollitt) of Fayette Co.; a son-in-law, Calvin Beatty of Versailles; two sisters, Ines Lindsey of Tennessee and Sadie Watkins of Richmond;

10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Beatty, and three siblings, Stella Watkins, Jean Jones and Daniel Damer Watkins.

Visitation for the public was Thursday, April 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted with burial at the Watkins Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Robert Watkins, Robert Watkins, Jr., Kenneth Black, Calvin Beatty, Sr., Charles Davis and Glenn Pearson.

Honorary Pallbearers were Jaden Hurt and Jayce Black.