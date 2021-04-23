By Jerry Eltzroth

CV&TContributor

I wrote a story on this same subject two years ago. Very little has changed.

I thoroughly agree with Lisa Bicknell’s editorial in the Citizen’s Voice & Times April 1st edition—”Estill County is evolving into an eyesore.” Just drive the length of Sand Hill Road and you will receive many ‘eyesore’ examples of the roadside litter and dumps in our little piece of Estill County.

I have lived in Greece and Ireland and traveled extensively in urban and rural areas of those countries, as well as other European areas. You do not see the proliferation of litter and roadside dumps like you do in Estill County.

When I was a youngster visiting my grandparents in Witt Springs (which is in the heart of the Sand Hill community) during the 1950’s and 60’s, there was little roadside litter, or dumps within sight of the road. The old-time residents of this area took pride in their property and its appearance. With the evolvement of our ‘throw away’ society in the 1960’s, all that began to change.

The dumps hidden from view back on the farms are still there, and overgrown with vegetation. They are illegal, but the ones of which I know the whereabouts do not seem to be used anymore, although they continue to wash litter onto neighboring farms. Some of them have been there nearly a hundred years. I never found any dumps on the Smithers farm. There is one spot where I found some broken glass, but the few pieces we kick up, we pick up. The Smithers were too poor to have any throw-away items and they were good stewards of their land.

If I ever found any litter on the Smithers farm, I picked it up. Mostly I found old pop cans and trash left by loggers, hunters, or trespassers. I always tell anyone I allow to hunt, “If you leave any trash, don’t come back.” I find an occasional balloon that was released from an event which found its way to my property. All those balloons released eventually become litter.

My Uncle ‘Jiggs’ Dickerson had a special spot where he deposited his empty pint whiskey bottles. It appeared that when he pulled into his parking place under the garage shed at the 3-mile marker, he drank his last swig, and threw the bottle into a pile beside the shed. Bonnie and I cleaned up about five, 5-gallon buckets of pint bottles from that spot. Uncle Jiggs loved his whiskey. At least he did not throw his bottles out along the roadway.

Today people use their front yards as dumps—piles of trash bags (which they illegally burn in place), junk cars, junk mowers, and all types of litter everywhere. When a good wind blows, the light weight litter travels to the other side of the roadway. But I have been told this is ‘lifestyle’ by a county official, not dumps. If it looks like a dump and smells like a dump, it is probably a dump. There is no law that can force people to take pride in their property.

There is a volunteer who comes around periodically to pick up roadside litter. I understand his non-profit organization receives payment for his efforts from a government grant (taxpayer money). He does not venture beyond the state right of way onto private land where a lot of the litter is blown or thrown. I find many Ale-8 bottles and beer bottles in our pasture along the road and occasionally in our front yard. They create a special hazard when I mow or bush hog. Since I came here in 1984, I have probably picked up enough roadside litter along our frontage to fill a Rumpke truck.

Prior to Easter I picked up the litter along our frontage and across the road once again. Out of curiosity I inventoried the contents of the two Walmart bags of trash that I found. The contents of the bags included: 2 glass Ale-8 bottles; 3 glass beer bottles (Bud light, Budweiser, Bush Lite); aluminum cans (4 beer, 2 Coke, 1 Pepsi, 3 Mountain Dew); plastic bottles (1 Ale-8, 5 water, 1 Mountain Dew, 1 Coke, 1 Pepsi, 1 A&W); drink cups (1 McDonalds, 1 Wendy’s, 1 Hardees, 1 Burger King, 1 Rally’s, 1 Captain D’s); misc. condiments; several aluminum and Styrofoam plates, 1 small bag of fast-food trash; and 1 hypodermic needle. I find hypodermic needles on a regular basis. It appears our local litterers frequent all the fast-food establishments in Irvine and Richmond. These items usually do not blow out of the back of a truck, they are slung out the window.

A day after my clean-up efforts, litter has already begun to accumulate again. Our daughter, Deanna, who is visiting from Texas observed a red truck throw a pop can and some paper out the window as she was walking to our house. I saw the red truck as it passed. The owner evidently lives beyond our house because I see it pass on a regular basis. The same day Deanna found a ‘Cash Express’ advertisement which had been thrown out at her drive. I thought that littering practice had been stopped.

Last year I saw a vehicle parked by Barry Arthur’s salvage operation. While the young lady was out of her car, someone threw something out of the back window as I approached. I stopped and informed the lady about the incident. She checked with the children in the back seat and reported to me that “they just threw out some chicken bones.” I suppose chicken bones are not litter.

My parents never had to preach to me about not littering. I always thought from the time I was a young child that it was improper to litter. The first time I ever saw my children attempt to litter from the car, I instructed them that they keep their trash in the car until we get to a place to dispose of it properly.

The county governments have limited ways of creating revenue to resolve this problem. There are stiff fines for those who litter, but you have to catch them in the act. It is illegal to burn your garbage, but that ordinance is not enforced. It may not be popular with some voters, but an ordinance clearly defining what is a dump or community eyesore may help county officials to police this litter/dump problem. It also may be time for a county universal garbage fee for every household in the county.

As much as I hate government intervention into my personal life, perhaps the state needs to pass a bottle bill and a fast-food bill to tax these carryout items. The funds secured could provide jobs for people to pick up our roadways on a regular basis.

When I was working on the Sand Hill book, I noticed there is not one sign at any intersection identifying our community’s main road as “Sand Hill.” There is a sign at KY52 identifying the road as KY1457. There was a sign along with it at one time that stated, “Sand Hill Road.” That sign has been gone for nearly 3 years now. The sign was apparently knocked over by a vehicle and laid in the ditch for a couple years. The KY1457 sign was damaged also. The KY1457 sign was eventually straightened, but the Sand Hill sign is gone. If the State or County Road Dept. ever replaces our sign, perhaps they should spell it “Trash Hill Road.”

There are many good people in our Sand Hill Community who take pride in their property and should be commended for their efforts.

I hope our local County and State representatives are listening. I think Lisa Bicknell and I speak for a lot of Estill County citizens who want our roadsides cleaned up. Perhaps we need to vote for representatives who will start addressing this problem.