Etta Jennel Tipton, age 53, of South Irvine Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born November 3, 1967 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Jerry “Stack” and Phyllis Abshear Tipton. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her stepmother Linda Isaacs of Irvine; three daughters, Theresa (Nick) Parsons of Mt. Vernon, Jeri Sneed of Estill Co. and Brandy (Brian) Crim of Estill Co.; two sisters, Debra Dunaway of Clay City and Jasmine Tipton of Irvine; one brother Jerry Sparks of Florida; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Brian Keith Tipton and two grandchildren, James Sneed and Allyssa Crim.

Visitation for the public was held Wednesday, April 21 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Chad Burdette.

Burchnel Rose Jr., 54, of Irvine, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville. He was born in McKee on January 16, 1967 to Burchnel Sr. and Bessie Rose. He was a member of the Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministries Church.

He is survived by his father Burchnel Rose Sr. of McKee; his wife Debbie Rose of Irvine; two sons, Snowden Rose and wife Morgan of Irvine; Travis Rose and his wife Trisha of Irvine; a daughter Tina Rose of Corbin; nine grandchildren; two brothers, L D Harrison of Irvine, and C V Rose of McKee; three sisters, Jean Licklighter of Lawrenceburg, Judy Rose of Richmond and Linda Crabtree of McKee.

He was preceded in death by his mother Bessie Rose.

Funeral services were held at 12 noon on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministries Church in Irvine with Bro. Orval Hisle officiating. Burial was in the Logsdon Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine was in charge of the services.

Tommie DeWayne Conrad, age 36, of Eli Sparks Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. He was born June 9, 1984 in Madison County and was the son of Gary DeWayne and Leasa Chrisman Conrad. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in Library Science Management from the University of Kentucky and was a published author and former employee of the University of Kentucky Medical Library. He was of the Christian faith and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his grandfather Charles Chrisman of Estill Co.; special grandparents Van & Sharon Johnson of Tennessee; aunts and uncles Nathan & Shelia McIntosh, Verlin, Jenny Conrad, Orvin & Judy Conrad, Calvin Conrad, Mickie Conrad and Elaine Angel; cousins Jolene & Ricky Fox, Sonya Sutton, Showna Angel, Jody Conrad, Michele Riddell, Traci Conrad, Melessa Fields, Autumn Fox, Jalia McIntosh, Bonnie Spottek and Tina Turner; and a special aunt & uncle Johnny & Susan Johnson, as well as several other cousins.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, April 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Randall Calico with burial at the Conrad Cemetery.

Sylvia Ann Mullins, age 69, of Bertha Wallace Drive in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Baptist Health Lexington Hospital. She was born December 30, 1951 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Alphus Rogers and Eldena Hall Martin. She was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and was a member of the New Vision Full Gospel Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband Elmer Dale Mullins; two daughters Veronica (Ronald) Lay of Irvine and Cassie (Steven) Roberts of Irvine; three stepchildren, Melinda (Bill) Crawford of N. Kentucky, Tommy (Robin) Mullins of N. Kentucky, Darrin Mullins of Clay City; three sisters Geneva Townsend of Beattyville, Imogene Shepherd of N. Kentucky, and Judy Lovely of Mt. Sterling; two brothers, Jearl Rogers of Clay City; and Lonnie Rogers of Mt. Sterling; three grandchildren, Nicholas Lay, Jacob Roberts and Nathan Lay; three step-grandchildren, Tommy Dale Mullins, Nicole Hudson and Jeremy Crawford; four honorary children of Julie Estes Vires, Rebecca Turner, Betsy Moreland and Mike Estes; seven honorary grandchildren, Lilyann “Gracie” Estes, Ethan Estes, Isaiah Estes, Blake Turner, Austin Lay, Austin McIntosh and Cameron Combs; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the building fund at the New Vision Full Gospel Church, 300 5th Street, Ravenna, Ky. 40472.