Jon Russell Potts, age 43, of Winchester, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, April 9th in Benton, Kentucky, of natural causes.

He was born on May 21, 1977 in Gastonia, North Carolina, the son of Terry and Julie Pressley Potts.

He was a member and deacon of Central Baptist Church where he loved working with the youth group. He was a teacher of art at Estill County High School. He loved his family, his job, playing board games and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Potts of Winchester; his parents, Terry and Julie Potts of North Carolina; his paternal grandmother, Eloise Potts of North Carolina; two sons, Eric Mack and Ben Brian Potts both of Winchester; a daughter, Ella Marie Potts of Winchester; three brothers, James, Lee and Jordan Potts all of Gastonia, North Carolina.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 17th from 10 a.m. until memorial service time at 12 noon at the Central Baptist Church, 101 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester, Kentucky with Michael Houchens officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Central Baptist Church of Winchester Youth Group or to Nightlight Christian Adoptions.

Lena G Wilson, age 94, widow of Jesse (C) Wilson, of Irvine, Kentucky went to be with her Lord on April 11, 2021 at Baptist Health, Richmond, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Goldie Carroll. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by a great grandchild, Whitney, and a son-in-law, Mike Willis.

She is survived by two daughters, Irene (Garland) Bell and Karen Willis both of Irvine, Ky.,; one son, James Michael Wilson; six grandchildren, Jeffery, Jamey, Amy, Stacy, David and Tony; nineteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, and one extremely special niece, Jeannie Carroll-Elkins. Lena was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a very devoted member of Irvine First Church of the Nazarene for 65 years, where she played the organ and was very involved in the church. Church was her life; if she wasn’t caring for her family, you could find her sewing. She loved to sew, she was a lady of a thousand and thousands of stitches. She was a woman of many talents. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Curt Napier will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Irvine First Church-Nazarene, Irvine, Ky. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Jeff, Jamie, David Shannon, Tony, Matt and Bryan serving as active pallbearers. The family ask in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the church in Lena Wilson’s name. Arrangements are by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

David Ralph Howe, age 54, of Red Lick Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. He was born September 7, 1966 in Madison County and was the son of Ernest Ralph and Cecilia Wolfinbarger Howe. He worked as a butcher and manager of several grocery stores and had lived in Estill County all his life. He attended the Cedar Grove Methodist Church and was a member of the Estill County Golf Course.

Survivors, in addition to his father and mother include his sons, Matthew David Howe of Charleston, WV and Ethan Chase Howe of Irvine; two sisters, Elizabeth Ann (Bucky) Wilson of Irvine and Jennifer (Chris) Roscetti of Bethesda, Maryland.

Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Greg McClellan with burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Bucky Wilson, Paul Wolfinbarger, Matthew Howe, Brian Crowe, Blake Crowe and Tanner Crowe.

Doris Clark, 62, of McKee, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born in Richmond on October 14, 1958 to Harold and Mildred Short.

She is survived by her husband Ronnie Clark; a son Donnie Meece; a daughter Cylina Johnson; five grandchildren; three brothers, Tubby Short, Larry Short, amd Hershel Short; five sisters, Letha Smith, Kathy Fredrick, Margret Walters, Karen Arnold and Faye Creech.

Graveside services were held Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Russell Flats Cemetery in McKee. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine was in charge of services.

Opal Gavin, 79, of Ravenna, passed away March 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 2, 1942 in Big Rock, Virginia to Harv and Eva Dotson. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Teresa Lietzke and husband Milton of Bristol, Tennessee; eleven grandchildren and a special niece and nephew Randy and Mary Arthur.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rev. George Gavin, a daughter Elizabeth Johnson, two brothers Roy Dotson, and Hassell Dotson and a sister Christine Bullock. She will be missed by her many friends and family.

No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Robert Cecil Burns, age 80, of Wagersville Rd., in Irvine, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born June 8, 1940 in Estill County and was the son of the late Robert Leo and Madoline Hall Burns. He was a lifelong farmer and a member of the Estill County Agriculture Hall of Fame. He was also a retired police officer with the Irvine Police Department, a former deputy sheriff, served two terms as an Estill County Magistrate and worked as a crossing guard for the Estill County School System. He was a member of the Emanuel Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Ann Lansaw Burns; two daughters, Tammy (Dan) Andrews of Fayette Co. and Etta (Anthony) Bush of Estill Co.; two sons, David (Peggy Lynn) Burns of Estill Co. and Dennis (Cathy) Burns of Madison Co.; three sisters, Shelia Sparks of Estill Co.;

Peggy Chaney of Estill Co., and Flona Linderhoff of Madison Co.;11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Fowler.

Visitation for the public will be held Tuesday, April 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Sherl Thomas with burial at the Sparks Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Greg Arvin, Stuart Arvin, Brent Arvin, Gerald Flynn, Charles Lancaster and Dennis Burns, Jr.

George Bowling, age 78, of Grass Lake, MI, passed away on April 3, 2021 at his daughter’s home, under the care of Elara Hospice. He was born in Pikeville, Ky. on June 9, 1942, the son of Joe Jack and Mildred (Hensley) Bowling. He married Nancy, and she preceded him in death. George was a General Motors security guard—retiring after 32 years of service, a church bus driver, and a school bus driver for Estill County Schools of Irvine, Ky. He was known for being very personable, and as one who brought many to the Lord. George made a difference in the world; he loved humanity and helping people, and always saw the good in everyone. He never met a stranger, as all were friends no matter what. Family, faith, and friends were his focus, and the love of his life was Nancy, his wife.

He is survived by his children, Judy (Kevin) Siebeneicher, Donna Jean Whitaker, Daniel Perry Bowling, Amy Joe (Arron) Bowling-Higgins, and Jackie Lynn (Johnnie) Patrick; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren plus one on the way; stepmother, Lucille Bowling; and sister-in-law, Michelle Bowling.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, George was predeceased by grandchildren, Brandon Higgins and Jackson Lee; brother, Junior Bowling; and son-in-law, Shayne Whitaker.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, MI. Funeral directors followed current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for COVID-19; those who attended were instructed accordingly, and masks were worn.

Burial is private in Irvine, Ky. Expressions of sympathy may be made directly to the family.