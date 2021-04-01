Nora Lee Smyth Abney, age 91, of 405 Daniels Addition, Ravenna, went to be with her Lord on March 22, 2021 with her precious family by her side after battling a long illness. She was born September 3, 1929 in Lee County to the late Sarah Elisabeth (Hall) and Raymond Jonas Smyth.

She was a faithful member of White Oak First Church Of God where she had served as a Sunday School teacher and choir member. She was a caregiver and a homemaker. She loved springtime, going to church, and being around her family.

She was presented an honorary key to the city of Ravenna. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Bascom “Yogi” “Tody” Abney and one sister Ramah Fay Ballard. She is survived by one daughter Elizabeth (James Hood) Hughes, one son, Barry (Sonya) Abney, a grandson Christopher Abney, four granddaughters, Deanna Abney, Sarah (Justin) Pasley, Jerrica (Brandon) Everman, Timara Crabtree, six great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, March 25, 2021 at White Oak First Church Of God in Irvine, KY and officiated by Brother Glyndon Woosley. Burial was in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Earl Young, David Harrison, Larry Frymyer, Raymond Conrad, Gene Abney, James Gross, Walter Shuler and Jerry Stacy serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are members of the White Oak Church and all her nieces and nephews. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Pauline Henry Cox, age 79, of Forest Hill Drive in Irvine, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born October 19, 1941 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Mary Wiseman Henry. She was retired from Cox Insurance Company and was a member of the Irvine First Church of the Nazarene. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband John Everett Cox; two daughters, Kim (Jimmy) Cox and Paula (Greg) Adams, both of Estill Co.; one brother, Kenneth (Pamela Jean) Henry of Clark Co.; one grandchild, Micah Adams; and three nephews, Wayne Henry, Tim Henry and Todd Henry.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Dalton Adams and two brothers, Elmer Eugene “Fudd” Henry and Roger Dale Henry.

Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Clint Stricklen with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Micah Adams, Christian Henry, Kenneth Henry, David Walters, Jimmy Cox and Wayne Henry.

Dorothy Scrivner Boian, age 93, widow of Thomas James Boian of Irvine, Kentucky passed away on March 28,2021 at her home after a long illness surrounded by her loving family. Born in Estill County on May 20,1927 she was the daughter of the late Roy Jefferson and Melinda Garrett Scrivner.

She was a long-time member of the Wisemantown Methodist church. She was a devoted wife, mother and Christian. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Wanda Lee McIntosh, two sons, Billy Roy Boian and Timothy Marshal Boian, and one granddaughter, Tressa Parsons Adams.

Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Linda (Bobby) Parsons, Sondra (Doug) Arvin and Sheila Niece; two sons, Larry (Beth) Boian and Henry Boian; one brother, James Bentley (Geraldean) Scrivner; thirteen grandchildren; Thomas (Karen) McIntosh, Stephen (Shylah) McIntosh, Ashley (Eddie) Collins, Tina Ann (Mark) Knopp, Chastity Ann Arvin, Beverly Dee Ann (Brandon) Brewer, Ryan Thomas Boian, Shavonna Lynn (Bergin)Tuttle, Henry Lee (Julia) Boian, Jr, Michael Vincent (Christa) Richardson, Matthew Hugh (Sarah) Richardson, Rebecca Sparks and Cody Marshall Boian; and fifteen great-grandchildren and all her wonderful caretakers, all of Estill County, Kentucky.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Joe White were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church. Burial was in Gumm Cemetery with Tommy McIntosh, Stephen McIntosh, Ryan Boian, Henry Boian Jr, Michael Richardson, Cody Marshall Boian and Matthew Richardson serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Helen Faye Maggard, 79, of Ravenna, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home.

She was born in Leslie County, Ky., on April 1, 1941, the daughter of the late Raymond and Mollie Vanover Skeens. Helen was a homemaker who loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family and was of the Presbyterian faith. She had beautiful eyes, a sweet expression and was always smiling. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she enjoyed decorating and making Christmas ornaments. She was a good seamstress and enjoyed making crafts, reading and planting and raising flowers. She could not swim but loved her swimming pool and spent many hours just sitting in the pool. She had a deep love for animals, especially her puppy Abigail.

Survivors include one son, David Maggard, Jr. (Vickie); three daughters, Teresa Maggard, Melissa McIntosh (Chris), and Audrey Clowers (Tim); six grandchildren, Amy Brangers, Paul David Maggard, Travis Maggard, Molly King, Cody Lewis and Mason Clowers; seven great-grandchildren, Katie Maggard, Bradley Maggard, Emilee Maggard, Matthew Brangers, Olivia Brangers, Sophie Brangers and Kendall Maggard.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, David Maggard, Sr.; brothers, Harold Skeens, William Woods and James Skeens.

Memorial Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.cpcfh.com

Kenneth Ray Dennis, age 78, of Walters Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at the St. Joseph East Hospital following a short illness. He was born January 5, 1943 in Estill County and was the son of the late Glendon and Geneva Walters Dennis. He was a retired Hardy Oil employee and a member and deacon of the Bethel Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Zada Flannery Dennis; three daughters, Mechelle Renee (Perry) Dixon of Estill Co., Kimberly Gay (Tommy) Roberts of Estill Co., Glenetta Hope (Rick) Lynch of Estill Co.; one son Kelvin Ray (Rosa) Dennis of Estill Co.. one sister Nancy Fox of Estill Co.; three brothers, Douglas Dennis of Estill Co., Paul Dennis of Estill Co., and Richard Dennis of Estill Co.; 11 grandchildren: Jordan Dixon, Elijah Dixon, Hannah Dixon, Kristopher Dennis, Morgan Dennis, Emily Dennis, Mackenzie (Wesley) Miller, Mariah Roberts, Ethan Lynch, Colby Lynch and Amelia Lynch; three great- grandchildren: Bryson Dixon, Kason Dennis and Finley Miller.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, March 26, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Harvey Spry with burial at the Dennis Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jordan Dixon, Elijah Dixon, Colby Lynch, Kristopher Dennis, Ethan Lynch, Wesley Miller, Dylan Arthur and Ricky Dennis.

Mary O. Nordmeyer, age 78, of Stevens Avenue in Irvine, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born March 22, 1943 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Hubert and Myrtle Bishop Murphy. She was a homemaker and member of the Providence Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Nordmeyer.

She is survived by one daughter Annette Moore of Estill Co.; three sons: Farris Marcum of Estill Co., Farrell Marcum of Estill Co., and Tony Marcum of Indiana; one step-son Bill Nordmeyer of Indiana; three sisters, Marie Dixon, Laura Stone

and Patricia Edmonson; two brothers, Scotty Murphy and Kenneth Murphy; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by six siblings: Beulah Murphy, Earsel Kerby, Jeweldean Mansfield, Herbert Murphy, Cecil Murphy and Earl Murphy.

Visitation for the public was held Monday, March 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Randy Marcum and Bro. Wendell Amburgy with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Troy Wilgus Rose, age 77, of Drowning Creek Ridge in Irvine, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born March 20, 1944 in Estill County and was the son of the late John Henry and Ellen Rainy Rose. He was a farmer and a machinist who retired from Westinghouse, Phillips and Sylvania. He was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Stokely Rose; one daughter Krista (Ron) Brandenburg of Irvine; one son Paul (Tara) Rose of Winchester; two brothers, Dan (Barbara) Rose of Irvine and Earl Rose of Richmond; and four grandchildren, Jake Brandenburg, Cody Brandenburg, Jacob Rose and Jared Rose.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Irene Newton, Annalee Hendren and Joetta Prewitt.

Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. A.B. Patrick and Bro. Joe Hall with burial at the Eaton Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cody Brandenburg, Jake Brandenburg, Jacob Rose, Jared Rose, Keith Reed, David Hendren and Brian Rose. Honorary pallbearers were Eugene Peck, Tommy Joe Bryant, Harold Freeman and his hunting buddies.

Ester Hall, 81, of Irvine, passed away March 13, 2021 at the Fountain Circle Nursing and Rehab in Winchester. She was born July 29, 1939 in Irvine to Elza and Gracie Ballard. She was a housewife and a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra Woolsey of Irvine, and Carole Hall of Camargo; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, a brother Lloyd Ballard and his wife Karen of Louisville; and two sisters Pat Rainey of Winchester and Virginia Tares of Winchester.

She was preceded in death by her husband Langley Hall, a daughter Lisa McIntosh, several brothers, two sisters Bonnie Arthur and Faye Stamper.

A memorial service will be held at the Vaugh’s Mill Cemetery on Mother’s Day. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.

Arthur Joey Spicer, age 41, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born April 21, 1979 in Fayette County and was the son of Calvin Ray and Leta Jane Bennett Spicer. He was an employee of WHB Sales and a member of the Estill County Fire Department, the Estill County EMS and the Powell County EMS. He was a charter member of the Roadside Mission Church of God where he served as song leader and a Sunday School teacher.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his wife Mary Ann McIntosh Spicer; his grandmother Teddy Spicer of Estill Co.; three brothers, Joshua Spicer of Estill Co., Justin (Teddi) Spicer of Estill Co., and Curtis (Nikki) Spicer of Madison Co.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for the public was held Thursday, March 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Terry Barnes and Bro. Jim Hall with burial at the Shelter Valley Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joshua Spicer, Justin Spicer, Curtis Spicer, Chris Hall, Jacob Fowler, Les McIntosh, Daniel Spicer and Chris Gordon.

Honorary pallbearers were Estill County Fire Department and Estill County EMS.

Donations are suggested to Roadside Mission Church of God, 4085 Furnace Junction, Ravenna, KY 40472.