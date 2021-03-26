By: Lisa Bicknell

Volunteers unloaded a tractor trailer load of about 150 mattresses on Friday at Body of Christ Ministries’ church on River Drive on Friday. The mattresses were donated by companies from Michigan to local flood victims. A second load was expected on Monday.

The mattresses are of high quality memory foam and are Nectar and Tulo brands. There are various sizes available.

State Representative Bill Wesley said that he made some phone calls and helped secure the donations of mattresses, and a company in Winchester provided the truck that delivered them to the church on Friday. The mattresses will be distributed to flood victims.

About four hundred mattresses were delivered to Breathitt County earlier in the week.

If you are a flood victim, call Irvine City Hall (606-723-2554) Ravenna City Hall (606-723-3332) or the Estill County Judge-executive’s office (606-723-7524) and arrange a time to pick up your mattress or stop by the church.

Representative Wesley said he has met with some of Senator Rand Paul’s staff and that they are “getting a game plan to try and get FEMA trailers.” Wesley said he is planning a trip to Washington to ask for them.