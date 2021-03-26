Kenneth Ray Stamper, age 76, of Stone Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born August 22, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio and was the son of the late Ray and Ada Mae Stone Stamper. He was a retired farmer and Hillenmeyer Nursery employee. He was a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by two sisters, Ella Marie Johnson of Clark Co. and Margie Sue Stamper of Estill Co.; one uncle Billy Gene Cooper of Estill Co.; two nephews, Danny Ray Johnson and Bradley Johnson; one great-niece Bethanie Johnson; one great-nephew Derron Tyler Johnson, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Mary Elizabeth Stamper and Wendall Stamper.

Visitation for the public was held Wednesday, March 17 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Warren Rogers with burial at the Sallie Poer Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joe Woosley, Vernon Brooks, Marvin Cooper, Ray Moses, Skyler Stone, Raymond Cooper and Larry Muncie.

Pauline Henry Cox, age 79, of Forest Hill Drive in Irvine, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born October 19, 1941 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Mary Wiseman Henry. She was retired from Cox Insurance Company and was a member of the Irvine First Church of the Nazarene. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband John Everett Cox; two daughters, Kim (Jimmy) Cox and Paula (Greg) Adams, both of Estill Co.; one brother, Kenneth (Pamela Jean) Henry of Clark Co.; one grandchild, Micah Adams; and three nephews, Wayne Henry, Tim Henry and Todd Henry.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Dalton Adams and two brothers, Elmer Eugene “Fudd” Henry and Roger Dale Henry.

Private funeral services were held with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Mary Sue Miller, age 82, of Irvine, Ky. passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Born in London, Ky., she was the daughter of the late James and Esther Baker.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three sons, Randy Miller, Jeff (Mutt) Miller, and Doug Miller; two daughters, Nancy Miller and Jennifer Miller.

She is survived by four daughters, Charlotte (Mike) Miller, Kim Miller, Melinda (Dan) Miller and Carolyn Miller all of Estill County; three sons, Dennis (Trena) Miller of Ravenna, Billy (Tammy) Miller, and Bryan (Shawn) Miller, both of Estill County; two sisters, Virgie (Bill) Cobb of Indiana and Linda (Rowley) Huff of Ohio; twenty-three grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services were officiated by Calvin Spicer on Sunday March 21, 2021 at the Lewis-Abner Funeral Home. Burial was in Tipton Cemetery with Adam Warner, Justin Warner, Mikie Miller, Daniel Philhower, Nate Miller, Mason Miller, Austin Miller, Jake Miller, Dawson Miller, and Kristopher Philhower serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were all of her great-grandchildren. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Troy Wilgus Rose, age 77, of Drowning Creek Ridge in Irvine, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born March 20, 1944 in Estill County and was the son of the late John Henry and Ellen Rainy Rose. He was a farmer and a machinist who retired from Westinghouse, Phillips and Sylvania. He was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Stokely Rose; one daughter Krista (Ron) Brandenburg of Irvine; one son Paul (Tara) Rose of Winchester; two brothers, Dan (Barbara) Rose of Irvine and Earl Rose of Richmond; and four grandchildren, Jake Brandenburg, Cody Brandenburg, Jacob Rose and Jared Rose.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Irene Newton, Annalee Hendren and Joetta Prewitt.

Visitation for the public will be held Wednesday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will be conducted by Bro. A.B. Patrick and Bro. Joe Hall with burial at the Eaton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Compassionate Care Center or a church of your choice.

Austin Philip Dunn, age 21, of Clear Creek Road in Irvine completed his course and won the battle on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born September 21, 1999 in Madison County and was the son of Charles Philip Dunn and Kimberly Abshear Dunn. He was a graduate of Berea College and a member of the Estill County Golf Club. He attended the Irvine First Church of God and the Irvine First Baptist Church.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his sister, Holli (Trenton) Reynolds of Alabama; his grandparents Kenny & Cheryl Abshear of Estill Co., and Viola Dunn of Fayette County.

Visitation for the public will be held Wednesday, March 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Irvine First Church of God on Broadway. Private funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Eric Patrick, Bro. Tony Horn and Bro. Bill VanWinkle with burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, March 27, at 12 noon at the Estill County High School Baseball Field.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the UK Dance Blue Pediatric Hematology & Oncology at 800 Rose Street, 4th floor, Lexington, KY 40536 or the Estill County Golf Club, Inc. at PO Box 372, Irvine, KY 40336.

James Carl “Batman” Tipton, age 82, husband of Mabel Tipton, passed away on Thursday March 18, 2021 at Marcum and Wallace Hospital. Born in Estill County, Ky., he was the son of the late Richard and Pearlie Tipton.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, William Bill Tipton and one sister, Velma Osborne “Big Momma.”

He is survived by his loving wife Mable Tipton and two daughters, Tammi Tipton of Shelbyville, Ky. and Lynn (Johnney) McKinney of Irvine, Ky.; one son James (Tammy) Tipton Jr.; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews all of Irvine, Ky.

In honor of his final wishes, he would like to give an honorary recognition to Trish McIntosh, Debbie Rose and Rev. Ivan and Swana Smith.

Also, in his honor, he asked that his arrangements be private. Lewis-Abner funeral home was in charge of arrangements.

Larry Wayne Stephens, age 79, of Richmond, Kentucky passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his residence. Born in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Wayman Lynn Stephens and Rachel Stephens. He was a retired salesman and was in the Air Force.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Margo Stephens.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher Lee Stephens of Richmond, Kentucky and Michael Wayne (Stacy) Stephens of Memphis, Tennessee; one sister, Patsy (Speedy Brown) of Georgetown; three grandchildren, Jason and Kourtney Stephens of Memphis, Tennessee, and Bristol Stephens of Richmond, Kentucky. A memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Lewis-Abner funeral home.