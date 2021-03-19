By: Lisa Bicknell

Volunteers assisted with the clean-up at the Estill County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 13.

The fairgrounds were heavily damaged and the mud left behind on the grounds was a hindrance to clean-up.

The fair barn had to be gutted, as well as the concession stand and the ticket booth. Those buildings were insured, according to Teddy Hunt, former president of the Fair Association and current director of grounds and maintenance.

Hunt said the other buildings were not insured, including the farmers market pavilion, the horse barn, the bleachers and the restrooms.

Volunteers focused on cleaning those out, while Serv-Pro, hired by the insurance company, cleaned out the insured buildings.

Hunt said he has seen water in the fair barn before not enough to do much damage.